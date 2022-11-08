ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Waynedale News

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says

A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said. Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
The Guardian

Sunday with Ice-T: ‘Playing video games distracts me from real life’

Up early? Since I do Law & Order Monday through Friday, I try to sleep in, but I naturally wake around 9am. What’s for breakfast? One thing I know: in Britain, you eat baked beans for breakfast. I love baked beans, but that’s not part of an American breakfast. I’ll have eggs over easy or scrambled with cheese, sausage and French toast.
psychologytoday.com

The Chemistry of Love

I mentioned in a recent post that I like opera. That entry was a comment on jealousy, which features quite often in operatic dramas. There are a number of other psychological themes found in opera, amongst them the curious idea that one person could make another fall in love with them by giving them a love potion. There is a love potion in Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde, and in Donizetti’s L'elisir d'amore (The Elixir of Love), as the title itself suggests. Predictably, love elixirs create all sorts of awful difficulties for the characters in these stories.
NBC News

21 cozy gifts for anyone who loves to stay home and chill

Who doesn’t love to throw on some fuzzy socks, snuggle up in a warm blanket or read an edge-of-your-seat suspense novel next to a luxuriously scented candle at the end of a stressful day? Giving someone a cozy gift is like sending them a warm hug and the all-clear to relax and enjoy some “me time.”
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

Fort Wayne, IN
364
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Celebrating its 87th year in print, The Waynedale News is one of the few remaining local and independently owned newspapers in the state. The community newspaper is a free publication distributed to over 35,000 readers, every two weeks throughout South and Southwest Fort Wayne, Indiana. The newspaper presents local, positive and family friendly information and entertainment to the public about area events and interests. The continuation of the newspaper is a direct result of community popularity and support from local advertising.

 https://waynedalenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy