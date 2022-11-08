I mentioned in a recent post that I like opera. That entry was a comment on jealousy, which features quite often in operatic dramas. There are a number of other psychological themes found in opera, amongst them the curious idea that one person could make another fall in love with them by giving them a love potion. There is a love potion in Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde, and in Donizetti’s L'elisir d'amore (The Elixir of Love), as the title itself suggests. Predictably, love elixirs create all sorts of awful difficulties for the characters in these stories.

4 DAYS AGO