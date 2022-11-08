Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
H2Oh!
If you’re looking for an excellent choice to wet your whistle, you should try the water produced by the Three Rivers Filtration Plant. At its annual conference this week, the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water chose Fort Wayne as the best-tasting water in the State. It’s the second time...
Economic Impact Of The 81-Mile Poka-Bache Connector Trail
Local officials and trail advocates gathered on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 on the Pufferbelly Trail section of the Poka-Bache Connector Trail to reveal the economic impact of this 81-mile regional trail. This visionary trail was conceptualized in 2006 in an effort to connect Pokagon State Park in Angola, Indiana to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton, Indiana. Once completed, it will connect four counties and seven cities and towns, resulting in a network of over 121,000 people, 140 recreational areas, 10 libraries, and 50 schools within a mile of the trail.
Tri-State CSA Conference Coming To Fort Wayne
Are you a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farmer? Are you looking to start a CSA or wanting to increase the success of your existing CSA? If so, Thinking Inside the Box, the 2022 Tri-State CSA Conference is the place to be November 12-13 at Purdue Fort Wayne campus. This two-day conference will feature informative sessions and speakers covering a broad range of topics from marketing to managing your CSA to production practices.
Mitch McKinney Receives Vandeveer Impact Award
For his extensive work in the community, Deputy Chief of the Southeast Division, Mitch McKinney has been named the 2022 recipient of the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award. The award was presented last week by the Allen County Board of Commissioners along with the award’s namesake, Jerry Vandeveer, during a ceremony held at Citizen Square.
ACPL Employee Receives Award For Library At Home Services
Peg Heinze, outreach specialist for the Allen County Public Library’s Library at Home program, has been awarded the 2022 John Philip Excellence in Outreach Award from the Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services. This award honors the dedication and tireless work of bookmobile and outreach service leaders and is...
Griefsgiving To Be Held Nov. 12
The holidays can be a time fraught with emotions for those grieving the death of a loved one. Sometimes, grief isn’t acknowledged, which compounds those hard emotions. And grieving people can feel lost in a time that’s all about happy family gatherings. There may be a lack of motivation to carry on with holiday traditions or keeping up with expectations—all common feelings around this time of year when coping with grief.
Great Lakes Commission Awards $200,000 To Franke Park
The Great Lakes Commission (GLC) announced that it will award more than $1.2 million in grants to reduce the runoff of sediment, nutrients, and other pollutants into the Great Lakes and their tributaries through the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program. A portion of that award totaling $200,000 will be awarded to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation for the Spy Run Creek Restoration project in Franke Park.
Annual Holiday Service & Tree Lighting
The 37th annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting is at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Baker Street Train Station, 221 W. Baker St. in downtown Fort Wayne. This annual event features guest speakers, a performance by the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir and the symbolic lighting of an evergreen tree with twinkling lights memorializing and honoring those who have passed on. The origins of Stillwater Hospice’s annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting ceremony go back to 1985, the year our agency began offering Medicare-supported hospice services to the community. It is a special program designed to honor our departed loved ones during one of the most cherished holiday seasons. It is our hope that this event will bring back wonderful memories of days past and hope and love for the future.
Celebrating 50 Years Of Making Arts Accessible To All
Audiences Unlimited, Inc. (AUI) is celebrating 50 years of enriching the lives of people with limited access to the arts in Allen County and the surrounding region. Through a wide range of programming, AUI is opening the door to meaningful experiences with the performing arts for diverse audiences and inspiring others to value a rich quality of life for all people.
November 4, 2022 – Local Ads
9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline. FALL CLEANUP. Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653. HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT. Hott...
Five Students Presented With Chancellor’s Merit Awards
Five Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw students were given Mark M. Suedhoff Endowed Scholarship – Chancellor’s Merit Awards. Zoey Carver and Jeffrey Hosford were awarded a full-ride scholarship and the remaining three finalists received one-year scholarships to Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw. “Winning this...
Wells County History Teacher Named Indiana Teacher Of The Year
The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that Tara Cocanower, a world history teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. “For many educators, becoming a teacher is a calling to serve others and make a positive impact on the world, one...
World Planting Day Celebrated Locally!
The local Stories & Exploring program celebrated World Planting Day on Tuesday, October 25th, as part of The Celebrate Series! This program was developed by Speaks for Trees and More Founder, Sarah Maloy, as a PK – Early Elementary monthly event, and was recently hosted in partnership with Allen County Parks Educator, Jeff Ormiston, at a county park. It is designed to bring awareness to a noteworthy holiday that relates to nature, earth, and our environment. Families participate in stories, hands-on activities, and a hike that connects to the theme of the program.
Veterans Day Activities – Nov. 11
The annual Veterans Day Parade on Parnell Avenue, sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, will be held Saturday, November 5 at 11:00 a.m., with a ceremony immediately following the parade. This year’s parade theme is “Purple Heart Recipients.”. The parade line up will start at...
New Bench Dedicated To Waynedale Lions Club Legacy
The Waynedale Lions Club began in 1946 and sponsored good deeds in our community far too numerous to mention throughout their 75 years of service. They provided help where help was needed with a firm belief that the world gets better and problems get smaller when people unite to serve. However, the service Club was disbanded in 2020.
Nancy Brickley For Allen County Council
I have been putting ads in the Waynedale News for many years for my business, Nancy’s Insurance Service. I am now running for County Council District 4. I am running because I think more women should be involved in government and making decisions. I’m not always happy with what’s going on in the world, but I want to help solve our problems not just complain.
Families Fight Hunger On National Family Volunteer Day
Volunteer Center will observe its first annual recognition of “National Family Volunteer Day” on Saturday, November 19th from 10 am to noon by partnering with Project 216 to assemble meals for Ukraine refugees at Waynedale UMC, 2501 Church Street. Ellen Mann is the Event Development Specialist for Project...
It’s Important To Make Your Vote Count On Nov. 8 ~ Voice Of The Township
Two important days for all Americans will be upon us shortly. These are Election Day on Tuesday, November 8 and Veterans Day on Friday, November 11. On Election Day, we can express our gratitude for the freedom and privilege we have to cast our vote; and on Veterans Day we honor those who fought to ensure our right to vote.
Margaret “Peg” Marie Minick, 65
Margaret “Peg” Marie Minick, 65, of Fort Wayne passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. She was a caring wife, daughter, sister, stepmother, and friend. Born April 15, 1957 to the late John and Dorothy Hanley in Albany, NY. After graduating high school, Peg served abroad in the U.S. Navy as a Chief Master-at-Arms. Peg was a sassy soul who had a passion for traveling, cats, flowers, crocheting, woodworking, and puzzles. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; step-daughters, April (Chad) Resor and Angie Tacker; sister, Barb (Bob Bauerle) Hanley; and brother, John (Sherry) Hanley. Peg was also preceded in death by her brothers, Mike and Jeff Hanley; and sister, Patricia Hanley. A Memorial Service was held on, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Inurnment followed in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org.
Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Harry Potter Played By Philharmonic
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced recently that it will perform a concert featuring the music of Academy, Grammy, and Golden Globe award winning American composer John Williams on Saturday, November 12th at 7:30 p.m. in the Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center on the downtown campus of St. Francis University. Led by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Guest Conductor for Engagement, Caleb Young, the program will include scores from Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Wars, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. General admission tickets – $35 for adults and $15 for students and patrons 18 and younger – are on sale now online at fwphil.org or by calling (260) 422-4226 Monday through Friday from noon – 6pm.
The Waynedale News
Fort Wayne, IN
364
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT
Celebrating its 87th year in print, The Waynedale News is one of the few remaining local and independently owned newspapers in the state. The community newspaper is a free publication distributed to over 35,000 readers, every two weeks throughout South and Southwest Fort Wayne, Indiana. The newspaper presents local, positive and family friendly information and entertainment to the public about area events and interests. The continuation of the newspaper is a direct result of community popularity and support from local advertising.https://waynedalenews.com/
Comments / 0