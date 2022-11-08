ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Sports

2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick

The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Yardbarker

Steelers Sign K Matthew Wright Off Chiefs Practice Squad

That’s an indication Steelers starting K Chris Boswell probably isn’t healthy enough to play this week. Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp. He signed a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos' order of picks for 2023 NFL draft

After trading outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton now has six picks to use in the 2023 NFL draft, including a trio of selections in the first three rounds. Here’s a look at the Broncos’ order of picks for next year’s draft....
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Upgrade DT Larry Ogunjobi on Latest Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers made few notable changes to their latest injury report and the only major alteration they did make was an improvement. The team announced that defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who had been dealing with a knee injury, did participate in a limited capacity. He was listed as a non-participant one day ago.
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Was Optimistic About The Potential Return Of TJ Watt And Damontae Kazee; Not Officially Activated Yet

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a much-needed bye in Week 9. Dealing with several injuries, it allowed the team to recover and rest. It was also needed due to the fact the team has lost six of their past seven games. As usual, head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference on Tuesday. With that, he provided an update on the team’s injuries ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding No. 1 overall pick; Packers eighth

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
MINNESOTA STATE

