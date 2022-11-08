73-year-old Lafayette man dies days after ‘physical altercation’ on Halloween
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 73-year-old Lafayette man died from injuries he suffered during a “physical altercation” on Oct. 31, the Lafayette Police Department announced Tuesday.
Police said the incident happened outside the man’s home in the 500 block of Bellingham Avenue.Child killed after getting hit while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville
The man — identified as Mark Belange — was injured during the altercation and died of those injuries on Nov. 5, per LPD.
His death was ruled a homicide, and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call LPD at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.
