secretatlanta.co

Perry Street Steakhouse Will Make Its Debut In Downtown Lawrenceville

Atlanta prepare to add a new steakhouse to your list of must visit restaurants. This city has an amazing list of steakhouses to choose from and it continues to add more options every year. With Nobu now headlining the Atlanta restaurant scene Atlantans should gear up for even more top notch spots to sprout up over the next few years.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Follows In Killer Mike's Footsteps By Building His Own Barbershop

Atlanta, GA - Lil Baby is always looking for ways to give back to his community, and now it appears he’s started work on building his own barbershop in Atlanta. Construction appears to be well under way for the shop — aptly titled Baby’s Barbershop — as the 4PF boss gave fans a preview of its progress in a TikTok video posted over the weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years

After more than 50 years, the Tara Theatre is closing its doors.  Rumors spread on social media in 2020 that the Atlanta art house cinema – which has been open since 1968 – would close, but those proved to be false. This time, however, a Regal spokesperson has confirmed the theater will close.   “As […] The post Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon

Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
KENNESAW, GA
Bossip

Red Bull Symphonic: Rick Ross Performs With Orchestra Noir, All-Black, All-Opulent Excellence Ensues

Atlanta Symphony Hall was teeming with Black excellence on Friday thanks to an unprecedented collaboration of Hip-Hop and classical music. Red Bull Symphonic, the groundbreaking spectacle that brings together today’s most exciting and influential artists with a full-scale symphonic orchestra, made its stateside debut in the cultural mecca of Atlanta, Georgia with rap icon Rick Ross performing with the all-Black symphony, Orchestra Noir.
ATLANTA, GA
WSFA

HBCU Battle of the Bands returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The HBCU Battle of the Bands will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4. Marching bands from Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, South Carolina State University, Norfolk State University and Tennessee State University will perform at the event. Two Atlanta high schools, Pebblebrook and Westlake, will also perform for the first time!
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Weekend job fair to offer headshots, resumes, child care

SANDY SPRINGS - The current U.S. unemployment rate is low, but there are many people out there who are under-employed or ready to look for a better opportunity. Many of us know how daunting prepping for a job hunt can be. So this weekend a modern, mobile job fair is...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Redan honors Phillips family with hall of fame inductions

Redan High School inducted Jamil, Brandon, PJ, and Porsha Phillips into the Redan High School Hall of Fame on Nov. 6. Each of the four siblings played sports and graduated from Redan High School before playing Major League Baseball or playing in the WNBA. Former Redan principal and baseball coach Greg Goodwin said the honor was “a long time coming.”
REDAN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers

Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari has introduced legislation that would require local landlords that receive city subsidies to accept federal housing vouchers to pay the rents for very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled. The legislation, introduced at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, is part of the city’s attempt to create more affordable housing as […] The post Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
ATLANTA, GA

