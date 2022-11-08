ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

kut.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America

Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation

With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
TEXAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

You Won’t Believe Which Town Is The ‘Family Friendliest In Texas’

Don't confuse this with the "Friendliest Town in Texas," that article was written back in February of 2022 by the good folks at OnlyInYourState.com where they came to the conclusion that the little town of Llano, Texas fit that bill. Llano has a population of 3347, Saaaaaaalute! Please forgive my Hee Haw reference. While it may be true that Llano is the friendliest town, what we're talking about here is the "Family-Friendliest" town in Texas.
LLANO, TX
KCEN

Advocates looking to push marijuana legalization to Texas legislators

KILLEEN, Texas — Since the outpouring of voters in Killeen, Harker Heights and a handful of other cities voting to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, advocates are now pushing to move this even further to Texas legislators. Midterm elections results revealed Killeen saw nearly 70% of voters who approved the...
KILLEEN, TX
People

Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.  Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Abbott says he ran to keep ‘Texas, Texas’; Beto hints this may be farewell

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Unofficial election results show incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott with big lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor. Unofficial results show Abbott with over 55 percent of the vote and O’Rourke with over 42 percent. NBC News has projected that incumbent Greg Abbott is the winner for Texas Governor. […]
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

9.6 million Texas registered voters did not cast ballots. Here's how many Central Texans did.

TEXAS, USA — Last minute ballots are still being counted in some parts of Texas, but every big race has already been called. The surprising thing is the voter turnout numbers we've seen, participation in the 2022 Midterm Election was historically bad. Almost 9.6 million registered voters in Texas didn't even show up to the polls this year. For reference only around 8 million people did vote.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row

On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
TEXAS STATE
