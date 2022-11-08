Read full article on original website
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
More Texas cities becoming a ‘sanctuary for the unborn’
Nearly 50 cities are already "sanctuary cities for the unborn" according to Texas Right to Life, most are in north and east Texas.
How a 19 year old with no experience beat an incumbent for political office
This year, Beverly Crumley ran for reelection and lost by just over two percentage points or around 2,500 votes. The candidate who Hays County voters elected to be their next District Clerk spent $0 on his campaign, has no experience in a political office and only just recently graduated High School. His name is Avrey Anderson.
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
Why did 11 million eligible Texans choose not to vote in the midterms
"A state record 9.6 million registered voters did not vote, breaking the previous mark of 9.3 million set in 2014. Combined with the estimated 1.4 million Texans who are eligible to vote but aren't registered, almost 11 million Texans who could have voted didn't." Texas Election Source.
Texas cannabis decriminalization victories in midterms bode well for San Antonio petition drive
San Antonio activists are collecting signatures for a petition that would let local voters decide whether to decriminalize pot, among other city charter changes.
You Won’t Believe Which Town Is The ‘Family Friendliest In Texas’
Don't confuse this with the "Friendliest Town in Texas," that article was written back in February of 2022 by the good folks at OnlyInYourState.com where they came to the conclusion that the little town of Llano, Texas fit that bill. Llano has a population of 3347, Saaaaaaalute! Please forgive my Hee Haw reference. While it may be true that Llano is the friendliest town, what we're talking about here is the "Family-Friendliest" town in Texas.
Advocates looking to push marijuana legalization to Texas legislators
KILLEEN, Texas — Since the outpouring of voters in Killeen, Harker Heights and a handful of other cities voting to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, advocates are now pushing to move this even further to Texas legislators. Midterm elections results revealed Killeen saw nearly 70% of voters who approved the...
Uvalde Shooting Victims' Families Disgusted Texas Reelected Governor Greg Abbott
Uvalde voters turning out in droves to reelect Texas Governor Greg Abbott -- despite the town's recent school massacre -- is not sitting well with some of the families whose children were murdered. Kimberly Mata Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 21 victims in May's deadly school shooting,...
Texas NIL orgs merge to form Texas One Fund, with involvement from UT Austin
NIL first went into effect on July 1, 2021.
Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
Austin mayoral race headed to a runoff between Kirk Watson and Celia Israel
There were five candidates in the Nov. 8 election.
'Stay in line': Texas Election Day features long lines, power outages
Some universities have seen lines to vote lasting multiple hours.
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas Governor
" I wanted to send a message but, instead, the state of Texas sent me a message: my daughter’s murder wasn’t enough. Just know, you f**ked with the wrong mom. It doesn’t end tonight. I’ll fight until I have nothing left to give. Lexi’s legacy will be change." Kimberley Mata-Rubio, mother of Lexi.
Abbott says he ran to keep ‘Texas, Texas’; Beto hints this may be farewell
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Unofficial election results show incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott with big lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor. Unofficial results show Abbott with over 55 percent of the vote and O’Rourke with over 42 percent. NBC News has projected that incumbent Greg Abbott is the winner for Texas Governor. […]
9.6 million Texas registered voters did not cast ballots. Here's how many Central Texans did.
TEXAS, USA — Last minute ballots are still being counted in some parts of Texas, but every big race has already been called. The surprising thing is the voter turnout numbers we've seen, participation in the 2022 Midterm Election was historically bad. Almost 9.6 million registered voters in Texas didn't even show up to the polls this year. For reference only around 8 million people did vote.
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
