ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars' Doug Pederson Reacts to Colts Firing Frank Reich

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 4 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson offered nothing but support Monday for friend and former teammate Frank Reich, whom the Indianapolis Colts fired shortly before Pederson's first press conference of the week.

“I’ll tell you; this business … It is unfortunate," Pederson said when asked about the move, which came years after Reich served as Pederson's offensive coordinator for his first two seasons in Philadelphia.

"Obviously, Frank was a part of the team when we won the championship there in Philly. He and I are really close, and I hate it for him."

Reich and Pederson once shared the same roster as players before coaching together in Philadelphia, with Reich serving as one of Pederson's top assistants when the Eagles won a Super Bowl with Nick Foles at quarterback.

Following the Super Bowl run, Reich was tabbed as the Colts' head coach after Josh McDaniels backed out of the same agreement. Reich and Pederson would lead their respective squads until Pederson was fired after the 2020 season, not returning to the sidelines until 2022 with the Jaguars. During Pederson's time away from football, he even spent time at the Colts' training camp under Reich.

"That’s one of the things as coaches we know when we get into this business, it’s going to happen at some point. I know he’s going to bounce back, he’ll be better, and I just hate it for him and his staff right now," Pederson said.

In terms of on-field impact, the Jaguars won't see much from the Reich firing. The Jaguars already played the Colts twice this year, beating them 24-0 in Week 2 and losing to them 34-27 in Week 6.

Reich ended his Colts career 5-5 vs. the Jaguars. All five of the Jaguars' victories against him came in Jacksonville, while all five losses occurred in Indianapolis.

"Frank just has that demeanor. He’s got a head coach demeanor," Pederson said about Reich before Week 2.

"He’s kind of got the quiet strength. He’s a patient guy. He kind of leads more by example. He’s been around this league a long time, played in this league a long time. He knew back then how to lead our offense to a championship, and now he’s trying to do that in Indy.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

A Colts’ legend just laughed in the team’s face

The Indianapolis Colts just made one of the most surprising, odd decisions that a team has made in recent memory. After firing head coach Frank Reich, they named Jeff Saturday as their interim HC. At the surface, it makes some sense. Saturday is close with Colts’ GM Jim Irsay, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk

There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?

The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders is an unadulterated train wreck. It’s not just because it’s a 2-6 team hosting a 3-5-1 team either. With injuries, poor play, and new coaches, this might be a mess, but you won’t be able to look away. That’s why the Colts-Raiders game deserves some bold Colts Week 10 predictions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye

As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Al Michaels Tonight

Before the 2022 NFL season kicked off, it looked like Amazon was building something special. After acquiring the rights to Thursday night football, Amazon hired legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels. Amazon Prime then hired Kirk Herbstreit to run the booth with Michaels. Despite the promise showed ahead of the season,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy