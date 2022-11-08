Jaguars' Doug Pederson Reacts to Colts Firing Frank Reich

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson offered nothing but support Monday for friend and former teammate Frank Reich, whom the Indianapolis Colts fired shortly before Pederson's first press conference of the week.

“I’ll tell you; this business … It is unfortunate," Pederson said when asked about the move, which came years after Reich served as Pederson's offensive coordinator for his first two seasons in Philadelphia.

"Obviously, Frank was a part of the team when we won the championship there in Philly. He and I are really close, and I hate it for him."

Reich and Pederson once shared the same roster as players before coaching together in Philadelphia, with Reich serving as one of Pederson's top assistants when the Eagles won a Super Bowl with Nick Foles at quarterback.

Following the Super Bowl run, Reich was tabbed as the Colts' head coach after Josh McDaniels backed out of the same agreement. Reich and Pederson would lead their respective squads until Pederson was fired after the 2020 season, not returning to the sidelines until 2022 with the Jaguars. During Pederson's time away from football, he even spent time at the Colts' training camp under Reich.

"That’s one of the things as coaches we know when we get into this business, it’s going to happen at some point. I know he’s going to bounce back, he’ll be better, and I just hate it for him and his staff right now," Pederson said.

In terms of on-field impact, the Jaguars won't see much from the Reich firing. The Jaguars already played the Colts twice this year, beating them 24-0 in Week 2 and losing to them 34-27 in Week 6.

Reich ended his Colts career 5-5 vs. the Jaguars. All five of the Jaguars' victories against him came in Jacksonville, while all five losses occurred in Indianapolis.

"Frank just has that demeanor. He’s got a head coach demeanor," Pederson said about Reich before Week 2.

"He’s kind of got the quiet strength. He’s a patient guy. He kind of leads more by example. He’s been around this league a long time, played in this league a long time. He knew back then how to lead our offense to a championship, and now he’s trying to do that in Indy.”