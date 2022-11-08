ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole

Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Volusia County beachside home suffers damage from Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The devastation on the Volusia County coast is shocking. Wilbur-by-the-Sea was especially hard hit. "The size of the storm was just enormous, and the storm surge, the heavy seas, as I was saying eariler, in our lifetimes, I've never seen anything like it before," resident Kate Rose said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
momcollective.com

Holiday Markets in Central Florida

Who doesn’t love a good Holiday Market or craft fair? I am constant in awe of people’s creativity at events like these. Plus with the holiday twist, what could be better? With so many popping up around Central Florida this holiday season, I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you and your family to enjoy!
ORLANDO, FL
fox29.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach Boardwalk sustains damage in Nicole

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's been one of the biggest post-storm attractions in the heart of Daytona Beach's entertainment district – the gaping hole in the Boardwalk caused by the storm. It's maybe 15 by 30 feet and that's not the only damage in the area. The last...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Nicole brings rain, strong winds to Daytona Beach Shores

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On the beachside in Daytona Beach Shores, the wind and rain have been blowing across Atlantic Avenue. There haven't been significant power outages, possibly because of the repairs done after Hurricane Ian came through and did damage in the area. During Ian, there was significant...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
WESH

Orange County officials provide Tropical Storm Nicole update

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings provided a Tropical Storm Nicole update and discussed the county’s response and recovery Thursday afternoon. Demings said Orange County government buildings will reopen at normal hours on Friday, Nov. 10. The Orange County courts are closed for Veterans Day.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Homes in Volusia County neighborhood deemed unsafe

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Friday morning's light gave a better of idea how much damage Tropical Storm Nicole caused along our coast. The hardest hit area was in Volusia County, where storm surge chewed away protective sand dunes, causing seawalls to crumble. That has left several homes dangling near the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Nicole hits Polk County overnight

Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
POLK COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Carney Island boat ramp, docks damaged by Tropical Storm Nicole

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the public boat ramp and docks at Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area will be closed for repairs, effective immediately. This closure is due to damages that were sustained from Tropical Storm Nicole, and the ramp and docks will remain...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
WESH

New Smyrna Beach homes collapse during Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials say structural damage to the coastline is unprecedented. 49 buildings have been declared unsafe. In New Smyrna Beach, there are neighbors trying to prevent further damage. Friday night, workers were busy trying to shore up homes in Sea Dunes in New Smyrna...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

