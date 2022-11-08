Read full article on original website
WESH
Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole
Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
WESH
Volusia County beachside home suffers damage from Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The devastation on the Volusia County coast is shocking. Wilbur-by-the-Sea was especially hard hit. "The size of the storm was just enormous, and the storm surge, the heavy seas, as I was saying eariler, in our lifetimes, I've never seen anything like it before," resident Kate Rose said.
Downtown Sanford residents brace for more flooding from Nicole just after Ian recovery
SANFORD, Fla. — In Seminole County, emergency officials are bracing for more flooding in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. Some neighborhoods were just drying out from Hurricane Ian. Emergency Manager Alan Harris said the county does not anticipate that the flooding will be as bad as it was with...
fox29.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
WESH
Nicole brings more flooding along St. Johns River in Lake County
ASTOR, Fla. — Nicole brought more devastating flooding to the St. Johns River in parts of Lake County, such as Astor, where homes sit. WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey the flooded area.
wmfe.org
This central Florida community flooded after Hurricane Ian and again after Tropical Storm Nicole
Some central Floridians who were flooded after Hurricane Ian are inundated all over again after Tropical Storm Nicole. Astor is situated northwest of Orlando, on a bend of the St. Johns River between lakes George and Dexter. “I love this river, but a lot of nasty stuff comes up with...
WESH
Structural engineers assess safety of condo building battered by Nicole
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Residents of the Oceana Oceanfront Condominium building tell WESH 2 roughly 30 feet of dunes were swallowed by the sea during Tropical Storm Nicole. Satellite Beach structural engineers assessed the building's foundation on Friday. Residents are being allowed to stay for the moment. "It's pretty...
WESH
Daytona Beach Boardwalk sustains damage in Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's been one of the biggest post-storm attractions in the heart of Daytona Beach's entertainment district – the gaping hole in the Boardwalk caused by the storm. It's maybe 15 by 30 feet and that's not the only damage in the area. The last...
WESH
Nicole brings rain, strong winds to Daytona Beach Shores
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On the beachside in Daytona Beach Shores, the wind and rain have been blowing across Atlantic Avenue. There haven't been significant power outages, possibly because of the repairs done after Hurricane Ian came through and did damage in the area. During Ian, there was significant...
WESH
Volusia County suffers $481 million of damage from Nicole, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County's initial assessment of property damage from the devastating storm is in. The numbers outpace the damage done from Hurricane Ian. Officials are also warning residents to stay away from the damaged buildings. In Wilbur by the Sea, homes suffered some of the most...
WESH
Orange County officials provide Tropical Storm Nicole update
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings provided a Tropical Storm Nicole update and discussed the county’s response and recovery Thursday afternoon. Demings said Orange County government buildings will reopen at normal hours on Friday, Nov. 10. The Orange County courts are closed for Veterans Day.
WESH
Business owners in Daytona Beach Shores assess damage caused by Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Business owners are now out trying to assess the damage from Nicole. Just six weeks after Hurricane Ian flooded and blew out some of the windows at the stores and eateries at Pappas Plaza, basically shutting them down, Nicole caused even more damage, leaving some wondering if they're out of business.
WESH
Homes in Volusia County neighborhood deemed unsafe
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Friday morning's light gave a better of idea how much damage Tropical Storm Nicole caused along our coast. The hardest hit area was in Volusia County, where storm surge chewed away protective sand dunes, causing seawalls to crumble. That has left several homes dangling near the...
EDC Orlando appears to be ‘unaffected’ by Tropical Storm Nicole, plans to have update
ORLANDO, Fla. — EDC Orlando is scheduled to kick off Friday through Sunday following Tropical Storm Nicole. EDC Orlando is expected to take place at Tinker Field a day after Tropical Storm Nicole went through the area. Insomniac Public Relations Manager Page Bakunas told WFTV that organizers are assessing the venue and checking for damage.
fox13news.com
Nicole hits Polk County overnight
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s a list of reopenings following Tropical Storm Nicole
Many locations in Central Florida were forced to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival early Thursday morning in preparation for the storm, which hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Now, as Nicole bends away toward the northwest, many of these locations are set to reopen. Check below for a...
ocala-news.com
Carney Island boat ramp, docks damaged by Tropical Storm Nicole
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the public boat ramp and docks at Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area will be closed for repairs, effective immediately. This closure is due to damages that were sustained from Tropical Storm Nicole, and the ramp and docks will remain...
WESH
New Smyrna Beach homes collapse during Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County officials say structural damage to the coastline is unprecedented. 49 buildings have been declared unsafe. In New Smyrna Beach, there are neighbors trying to prevent further damage. Friday night, workers were busy trying to shore up homes in Sea Dunes in New Smyrna...
