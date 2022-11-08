Read full article on original website
Hurricane Nicole: Lee, Collier County schools canceled on Thursday
All Lee and Collier County School District schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the districts announced Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, all after school activities in Lee County Schools, with the exception of athletics and after-care, are cancelled for Wednesday. All exempted activities will end by 3:30 p.m. and campuses will be cleared out by 4 p.m.
3 To Know: Trianon sells, Petito lawsuit and a ‘tripledemic’
1. Old Naples’ Trianon hotel sells for close to $24.5M. The upscale Trianon hotel in Old Naples has sold, fetching nearly $24.5 million. Property records show the deal closed Nov. 1. The exact price tag: $24,451,850. The new owner is Ocean Properties, one of the largest hotel owners and...
SWFLA To Do List: Last chance to see ‘Apartment 3A,’ more fun
The comedian performs through Nov. 12 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11; and 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Marco Island...
Season has arrived: Marco Island gets ready for busiest weekend since before the pandemic
From the moment Walmart started stocking Christmas decorations, way back in September, to conversations about pumpkin-spice everything, you had to know season wasn’t far away. From the looks of things, this weekend might be the busiest weekend on Marco Island since before the pandemic. So, I think it’s safe...
'Best years of my life': SWFL residents without military aspirations still became proud veterans
Veterans Day yields stories of valor, determination, single-minded grit and heroics. But among veterans we honor every Nov. 11 are common folk, people who found themselves in the armed forces because their number came up — and who took the heavy baton handed to them and served their country.
‘Y Reads in Space’ inspires participants
Young readers numbering 80 (grades K-3) participated in the YMCA’s “Y Reads in Space” program held at the Y’s Marco Island site under the leadership of Esta Alliker, the “Y Reads” lead coordinator. Alliker, with her staff of 10 and 11 volunteers supervised the young readers as they moved from station to station, completing the activity at each station; thereby gathering a stamp for their “passport.”
'Common sense' candidate Hall wins Collier County Commission District 2
Chris Hall has won the District 2 seat on the Collier County Commission. Hall, a Republican, beat out his lone Democrat contender Bebe Kanter. He received 27,008 of the votes cast, or 70.2%. He'll replace Andy Solis, who decided not to run again. Both Hall and Kanter are Southwest Florida...
Collier County debris removal update: Enough to "fill more than 10,000 pickleball courts"
Clean-up efforts from Hurricane Ian have hit a milestone in Collier County. On Monday, the county announced the removal of 1 million cubic yards of hurricane debris. That's of all types — across the county, including in the cities of Naples and Marco Island, as well as in the hard-hit Isles of Capri.
3 To Do: ‘Steel Magnolias,’ Art at City Hall, more
Various times from Nov. 10-Dec. 4 at Gulfshore Playhouse, 755 Eighth Ave., Naples. Directed by Kristen Coury, the Gulfshore Playhouse production is inspired by the original Broadway play that became an Oscar-winning film. Cost: $85. More at gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529. 2. Wednesday: Art at City Hall –Celebrating the Sea’
Brechnitz, Greg Folley retain seats, Marco Island City Council adds Palumbo
With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, incumbents Erik Brechnitz and Greg Folley have won reelection to the Marco Island City Council. Joining them will be Darrin Palumbo. Folley was the top vote-getter with 27.9 percent of the vote or 7,014 votes. Brechnitz received 27.6 percent or 6,945 votes. Palumbo...
