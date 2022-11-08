ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hurricane Nicole: Lee, Collier County schools canceled on Thursday

All Lee and Collier County School District schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the districts announced Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, all after school activities in Lee County Schools, with the exception of athletics and after-care, are cancelled for Wednesday. All exempted activities will end by 3:30 p.m. and campuses will be cleared out by 4 p.m.
3 To Know: Trianon sells, Petito lawsuit and a ‘tripledemic’

1. Old Naples’ Trianon hotel sells for close to $24.5M. The upscale Trianon hotel in Old Naples has sold, fetching nearly $24.5 million. Property records show the deal closed Nov. 1. The exact price tag: $24,451,850. The new owner is Ocean Properties, one of the largest hotel owners and...
SWFLA To Do List: Last chance to see ‘Apartment 3A,’ more fun

The comedian performs through Nov. 12 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11; and 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Marco Island...
‘Y Reads in Space’ inspires participants

Young readers numbering 80 (grades K-3) participated in the YMCA’s “Y Reads in Space” program held at the Y’s Marco Island site under the leadership of Esta Alliker, the “Y Reads” lead coordinator. Alliker, with her staff of 10 and 11 volunteers supervised the young readers as they moved from station to station, completing the activity at each station; thereby gathering a stamp for their “passport.”
3 To Do: ‘Steel Magnolias,’ Art at City Hall, more

Various times from Nov. 10-Dec. 4 at Gulfshore Playhouse, 755 Eighth Ave., Naples. Directed by Kristen Coury, the Gulfshore Playhouse production is inspired by the original Broadway play that became an Oscar-winning film. Cost: $85. More at gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529. 2. Wednesday: Art at City Hall –Celebrating the Sea’
