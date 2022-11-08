Read full article on original website
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
The Steelers-Bengals game in week 11 on Sunday Nov. 20 has been flexed out of prime time.
Steelers’ Nov. 20 home game vs. Bengals moved from primetime to late-afternoon
At 2-6, the Pittsburgh Steelers are no longer primetime. Long one of the NFL’s most marketable franchises coveted by television networks, the Steelers were actively passed over by NBC for their “Sunday Night Football” package that for more than a decade has been TV’s most-watched show.
Why Cincinnati Bengals won't face Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime after bye week
The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the "Sunday Night Football" slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday. ...
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
Bengals send great tweet after being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Disputes Critical Comments From Rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett Following Week 8 Blowout
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium with the faintest of hopes on the line. For decades, the Steelers have made improbable comebacks seem routine and on Sunday we will see if the black and gold can keep hope alive until at least Thanksgiving.
Steelers Sign K Matthew Wright Off Chiefs Practice Squad
That’s an indication Steelers starting K Chris Boswell probably isn’t healthy enough to play this week. Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp. He signed a...
NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers in Week 11 to Sunday night
The NFL has made its first change of the season to its "Sunday Night Football'' schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers at Los Angeles in Week 11 into prime time. The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET...
1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star
This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make the Most Sense
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
NFL insider thinks one of the Bengals’ rivals could be best fit for coveted free agent
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler thinks one of the Cincinnati Bengals‘ biggest rivals could be the best fit for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Fowler thinks the Baltimore Ravens, despite not being a pass first team, could be a good fit for OBJ. From ESPN:. Beckham is...
Saints Running Game Looks to Rebound At Steelers
After inexplicably abandoning the run against Baltimore, the New Orleans running game needs a bounce-back performance on Sunday at Pittsburgh.
