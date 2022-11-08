ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Sign K Matthew Wright Off Chiefs Practice Squad

That’s an indication Steelers starting K Chris Boswell probably isn’t healthy enough to play this week. Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp. He signed a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers in Week 11 to Sunday night

The NFL has made its first change of the season to its "Sunday Night Football'' schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers at Los Angeles in Week 11 into prime time. The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star

This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make the Most Sense

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy