BBC
Thousands expected at Comic Con
Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a celebration of comics, anime, science fiction, fantasy and games in Birmingham this weekend. The MCM Comic Con runs from Friday until Sunday at the National Exhibition Centre. It is also an opportunity for fans of Doctor Who to celebrate the...
Asylum inquiry: Hotel knife attack was 'avoidable tragedy'
A knife attack in a hotel that was housing asylum seekers during the Covid lockdown was an "avoidable tragedy", a report has found. Six people were stabbed during the incident at the Park Inn in Glasgow city centre on 26 June 2020. A review, commissioned by Refugees for Justice, said...
Body found in search for University of Warwick professor
Police searching for a professor who vanished from a research trip to the Chilean desert in September say they have found his body. University of Warwick academic Prof Tom Marsh went missing during a visit to La Silla Observatory. His body was found about 5km (three miles) from the observatory...
Eileen Dean care home killing: No risk assessment done on attacker
No formal risk assessment was done on a man who beat a fellow care home resident to death, a review has found. Alexander Rawson attacked 93-year-old Eileen Dean with a metal walking stick at a care home in south-east London. Mrs Dean suffered catastrophic injuries to her head and body...
Man discovers bud had been lodged in his ear for five years
A man who thought he was going deaf has discovered that part of an earbud had been lodged in his ear for five years. Wallace Lee, from Weymouth in Dorset, had put his hearing problems down to a career working in the noisy aviation industry or old rugby injuries. He...
