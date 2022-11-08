ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Kelly, LSU Taking It One Step At A Time, Living In The Moment

By Zack Nagy
Brian Kelly and the Tigers know the challenge that lies ahead. In control of their own destiny, they are in charge of how this season ends. How will this program handle the expectations and “pressure”?

It’s simple. Trust the process. It’s what Kelly has preached since the day he took over for the Tigers and it won’t stop now. Continuing to take it one week at a time and focus on the task at hand is the main message.

“They know that there are steps along the way in this process of getting there. So this week will be another step towards becoming a champion,” Kelly said. “Let's do the things that we need to do. It starts with today.”

“You know, being early, being on time, making sure that they're intentional about everything we do. We're not going to walk in with a PowerPoint on the SEC Championship race and who has what and all those things. But, yeah, it's there. It's out there. They know what they're going for.”

Consistency. Discipline. Accountability. Three words that best describe what Kelly has preached to his program all season long. Obviously getting over the Alabama hurdle is a crucial step in this squad’s development, but continuing to stay on the same trajectory and not getting caught in the moment is important for Coach Kelly.

It started in spring camp and it’s carrying over to November. Stay true to the process and you’ll reap the benefits.

“You're preparing for these moments in the first week. You handle these by being consistent in everything that you do every single day,” Kelly said. “Nothing changed last week in the way we prepared, and nothing will change this week.”

“Our team is just evolving, and they're playing with more of the traits necessary to be a consistent team that plays every snap the right way. So I think I would be more concerned if we played with so much emotion that we were drained out, but that's how we're going to play.”

As the Tigers continue taking it one day at a time to get to their final destination, the buy-in of each and every player has been eye-opening. With the Tigers moving as one unit, the success has been instant ever since their Week 1 loss to Florida State.

WWL-TV

Tangipahoa Parish Election Results 2022

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Tanigpahoa Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
