Sunnyvale, CA

SFGate

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Southbound Interstate Highway 680 Early Saturday

DUBLIN (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin. The collision, which reportedly involved several vehicles and occurred near the Alcosta Boulevard onramp, was first reported at 2:55 a.m. The incident initially closed down all southbound lanes of...
DUBLIN, CA
SFGate

Moraga Way Closed Between Orchard And Brookside

ORINDA (BCN) Police are reporting that Moraga Way is closed between Orchard and Brookside roads in Orinda, and the public should expect delays. Pacific Gas and Electric workers are on the scene, according to police. There's no estimate as to when Moraga Way will re-open. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
ORINDA, CA
SFGate

Overturned Big-Rig Blocking All Lanes Of Northbound I-680

An overturned big-rig is blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 680 near Bernal Avenue. No one was reported injured in the crash, which is causing traffic to...
PLEASANTON, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?

The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile.  Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
ALAMEDA, CA
SFGate

Coast Guard Rescues 7 People From Disabled Boat Off Muir Beach

The Coast Guard rescued seven people from a disabled boat taking on water about five miles west of Muir Beach Friday afternoon with no reported injuries, agency officials said. The captain of the 28-foot boat made a distress call around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials. A Coast Guard helicopter...
MUIR BEACH, CA
SFGate

Family of man fatally shot by police to get $3M settlement

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city will pay the mother of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by police in 2017 nearly $3 million to settle a wrongful death and federal civil rights lawsuit. The family of Angel Ramos filed the lawsuit against the city...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis

Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
MODESTO, CA

