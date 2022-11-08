Read full article on original website
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Southbound Interstate Highway 680 Early Saturday
DUBLIN (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin. The collision, which reportedly involved several vehicles and occurred near the Alcosta Boulevard onramp, was first reported at 2:55 a.m. The incident initially closed down all southbound lanes of...
Moraga Way Closed Between Orchard And Brookside
ORINDA (BCN) Police are reporting that Moraga Way is closed between Orchard and Brookside roads in Orinda, and the public should expect delays. Pacific Gas and Electric workers are on the scene, according to police. There's no estimate as to when Moraga Way will re-open. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
Overturned Big-Rig Blocking All Lanes Of Northbound I-680
An overturned big-rig is blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 680 near Bernal Avenue. No one was reported injured in the crash, which is causing traffic to...
22 people displaced when Tesla, Prius crash into San Francisco home
Three people were seriously injured and transported to a trauma center after two cars crashed into a home in San Francisco on Thursday night, officials said.
San Francisco hits low of 46 degrees: Why has November been so cold?
California's San Francisco Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November: When will things warm up?
The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?
The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile. Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
Memorial For Sfpd Officer Killed 28 Years Ago Scheduled For Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Current and former members of the San Francisco Police Department will meet Sunday to remember a police officer killed in the line of duty 28 years ago. Officer James Guelff was shot and killed by a carjacking suspect on Nov. 13, 1994. A memorial service for Guelff...
Coast Guard Rescues 7 People From Disabled Boat Off Muir Beach
The Coast Guard rescued seven people from a disabled boat taking on water about five miles west of Muir Beach Friday afternoon with no reported injuries, agency officials said. The captain of the 28-foot boat made a distress call around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials. A Coast Guard helicopter...
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
Burglars on getaway scooters seize dozens of liquor bottles, equipment from San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
Family of man fatally shot by police to get $3M settlement
VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city will pay the mother of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by police in 2017 nearly $3 million to settle a wrongful death and federal civil rights lawsuit. The family of Angel Ramos filed the lawsuit against the city...
Routes: Bay Area company announces 1st route for commercial flying taxi
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
Buzzy Santa Cruz pop-up Holey Roller Bagels finds a brick-and-mortar home at new SF restaurant The Laundromat
The restaurant sold 3,000 bagels in its first weekend.
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
Buzzy Oakland eatery Noodle Theory to close in days. Fresh pasta restaurant to replace it.
A buzzy pasta pop-up will takes the reigns of this noodle shop next spring.
Ex-WSU coach who was fired for being unvaccinated is now coaching at a Bay Area HS
Rolovich is now an assistant for the San Marin Mustangs.
Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis
Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
