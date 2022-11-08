‘The Iron Claw’: Pro Wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman Latest To Join A24 Film From Sean Durkin

EXCLUSIVE : A24 ’s wrestling pic The Iron Claw from Cannes and Sundance prize-winning filmmaker Sean Durkin ( Martha Marcy May Marlene ) is getting a new dash of authenticity, with the addition to the cast of professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman .

Friedman joins a stacked ensemble which also includes Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and Lily James, as previously announced.

Based on a true story, The Iron Claw follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day. While Friedman’s role will be his first in a feature, no further details have been disclosed.

Durkin is directing from his own script, with A24 set to finance and produce. Access Industries and BBC Films are serving as co-financiers on the film developed by House Productions, with the support of Access Entertainment and BBC Film. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Angus Lamont for House Productions.

Friedman has gone by the moniker “MJF” since joining All Elite Wrestling in January 2019. He’s previously wrestled for Major League Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling and Five Borough Wrestling, having made his debut in the ring in 2015, and is represented by CAA and Activist Artists Management.