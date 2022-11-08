ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘The Iron Claw’: Pro Wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman Latest To Join A24 Film From Sean Durkin

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vj0Eh_0j3Dj2nN00

EXCLUSIVE : A24 ’s wrestling pic The Iron Claw from Cannes and Sundance prize-winning filmmaker Sean Durkin ( Martha Marcy May Marlene ) is getting a new dash of authenticity, with the addition to the cast of professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman .

Friedman joins a stacked ensemble which also includes Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and Lily James, as previously announced.

Based on a true story, The Iron Claw follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day. While Friedman’s role will be his first in a feature, no further details have been disclosed.

Durkin is directing from his own script, with A24 set to finance and produce. Access Industries and BBC Films are serving as co-financiers on the film developed by House Productions, with the support of Access Entertainment and BBC Film. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Angus Lamont for House Productions.

Friedman has gone by the moniker “MJF” since joining All Elite Wrestling in January 2019. He’s previously wrestled for Major League Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling and Five Borough Wrestling, having made his debut in the ring in 2015, and is represented by CAA and Activist Artists Management.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Budd Friedman Dies: The Improv Comedy Club Founder Was 90

Budd Friedman, the founder of The Improv comedy club, has died. Deadline confirmed his death with The Hollywood Improv. He was 90. Friedman recently had a celebration for his 90th birthday at the Hollywood Improv. We hear there will be tributes to him tonight on-stage at the venue.  In a statement to Deadline, the Improv said, “The comedy world lost a giant today. He was not a stand-up comedian or sit-com star or movie legend. But he gave birth to a generation of artists who defined American comedy and culture for decades.” Friedman opened up the Improv in New York City in 1963 shortly after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Thirteen Lives’ Composer Benjamin Wallfisch Says Movie’s Score Was “A Challenge In The Best Possible Sense” – Sound & Screen

To compose the music for Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives — the true story of the global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team — composer Benjamin Wallfisch (Blade Runner 2049, the It movies) had hoped to traverse all of northern Thailand to absorb the culture, knock on doors and ask folks if they wanted to play something for him. But the pandemic made his grassroots effort impossible, so he leaned into a Bangkok-based musicologist for some much-needed help connecting with a “ton of musicians in northern Thailand” for traditional songs from the region. That was just the first step; the next was...
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘ Director Eric Appel Lands Comedy ’Stepdude’ For Sony Pictures

Following last week’s premiere of his quasi-biopic comedy Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Roku, director Eric Appel has found his follow-up film. He is set to direct and write the comedy Stepdude for Sony Pictures, with Matt Tolmach (Jumanji franchise, Venom) producing along Jack Black and Roz Music. The plot is being kept under wraps. Insiders say studio execs view this as having big potential at the theatrical level, with plans to fast-track it now that Appel is on board. Appel most recently directed Daniel Radcliffe in Roku’s Weird: The Weird Al Yankovich feature, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to rave...
Deadline

Luke Hemsworth Drama ‘Ocean Boy’ Acquired By Gravitas Ventures

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to the Australian drama Ocean Boy, starring Luke Hemsworth (Westworld). The Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company plans to release the pic formerly titled Bosch + Rockit in theaters and on demand on February 3, 2023. The feature directorial debut of Tyler Atkins is set along the Australian coast in late summer and follows the young father Bosch (Hemsworth) as he goes on the run for drug dealing with his surf gang. In tow is his son, Rockit (Rasmus King), who believes he is on a magical holiday. Isabel Lucas and Leeanna Walsman also...
Deadline

Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Deadline

Amazon, Barnes & Noble Urged In Open Letter Signed By Celebrities To Pull Controversial Film And Book Promoted By Kyrie Irving

Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and other entertainment industry figures are among those who have sent an open letter to Amazon and Barnes & Noble, asking that the controversial book and documentary Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America be removed from their platforms. The nonprofit organization Creative Community for Peace was behind the letter, claiming both Amazon and B&N allegedly “refused to remove the title and continue to profit from its bigotry.” Kunis, Messing, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik and songwriter Diane Warren were among 200 signatories to the letter. It was addressed to “Jeff Bezos, James Daunt, and the leaders at Amazon and...
Deadline

Gallagher Dies: Watermelon-Smashing Comic Was 76

Gallagher, the prop comic famous for smashing watermelons onstage and drenching up-close crowd members, died today of organ failure at his Palm Springs home, a family member told NBC News. He was 76. Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. had been in ill health and suffered multiple heart attacks, his son-in-law told the outlet. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story How Composer Michael Abels And Jordan Peele Decided What A Bad Miracle Sounded Like For 'Nope' – Sound & Screen Related Story 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' Composer Alexandre Desplat On Working With Director: "If I See That He Is Crying, I Have It...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Mandy Moore To Headline & EP ‘Twin Flames’ Series In Works At Hulu With ‘This Is Us’ Co-Showrunners As She Re-Ups Pod Deal With 20th Television

EXCLUSIVE: Former This Is Us star Mandy Moore is eyeing a return to the screen with Twin Flames, a series inspired by the hit Wondery podcast, which is in development at Hulu. The project, on which Moore is teaming with former This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger and Guilty Party creator Rebecca Addelman, hails from This Is Us studio 20th Television where Moore has signed a new pod deal for her Roll With The Punches Productions. Under the multi-year pact, Moore and Head Of Development and Producing Partner Averie Joy Maikalima O Makua Huffine will continue to develop and...
Deadline

Roger Sexton Dies: ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ Contestant Was 76

Roger Sexton, a contestant from the CBS reality show Survivor: The Amazon, died Oct. 26 at age 76 from Lewy Body Dementia, his family has confirmed. He passed at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash. A retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Sexton was part of Season 6 of the series. Sexton quickly became the alpha on his team of men, known as the Tambaqui tribe. He was credited with leading the construction of a shelter for the group. It was not a quiet stay for Sexton, whose abrupt manner tuned off some of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Says “I Hope They Don’t Take Anything Away From Me” After Opening ‘SNL’ With Risqué Jewish Jokes

Dave Chappelle certainly didn’t pull any punches, as usual, with his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The comedian opened his nearly 15 minute set by addressing Kanye West’s recent antisemitism. Related Story 'SNL’: Dave Chappelle Celebrates ‘House Of The Dragon’ Diversity With Season 2 Sneak-Peek Spoof Featuring ‘Chappelle’s Show' Regulars Related Story Keke Palmer To Host 'SNL' In December Related Story 'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open Spoofs 'Fox & Friends' Attempt To Move On From Donald Trump After Midterm Losses “I renounce anti-semitism in all its forms – that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time,” he started. “I’ve been doing this 35 years. Two words...
MISSOURI STATE
Deadline

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Claims Kyrie Irving Is Not Anti-Semitic After Sit-Down With Troubled Star

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is not saying troubled Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is anti-semitic. In an interview Thursday with the New York Times, Silver talked briefly about his meeting with Irving this week at the NBA’s office in Manhattan. The meeting followed a series of events where Irving promoted a film that contained anti-semitic tropes, then refused to apologize for that in a meaningful way. Irving is now suspended and has to meet six steps of contrition before he can be reinstated. “We had a direct and candid conversation,” Silver said.“He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never...
MANHATTAN, NY
Deadline

Oscar Winner Brandon Oldenburg Helming Animated Feature ‘Mouschi’ Based On Children’s Book ‘The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Brandon Oldenburg (The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore) will make his feature animation directing debut on Mouschi: The Cat Who Lived with Anne Frank — a new film based on the children’s book The Cat Who Lived with Anne Frank by David Lee Miller (My Suicide) and Steven Jay Rubin (Silent Night). Billed as The Lion King meets Inglorious Basterds, Mouschi is a work of fantastical, historical fiction, reimagining the cat who lived with Anne Frank as an Amsterdam swashbuckler who becomes a freedom fighting hero of the Dutch Animal Resistance. (Snuck into the famed Secret...
Deadline

‘SNL’: Dave Chappelle Celebrates ‘House Of The Dragon’ Diversity With Season 2 Sneak-Peek Spoof Featuring ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Regulars

Back from a commercial break, Dave Chappelle returned to the Saturday Night Live stage to address the audience and asked if they were watching House of the Dragon before introducing a spoof sneak peek of the HBO series – with some help from some of his Chappelle’s Show characters. “I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love the new show,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I love that they are including Black characters but, to be honest, the Black characters — they take me out a little bit with the old time accents, it’s a little...
Deadline

Lindsay Lohan Reveals If She’s Game For Sequels To ‘Freaky Friday’ & ‘Mean Girls’

Lindsay Lohan is talking about if she’s down to make sequels to some of her past film hits like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. While promoting her new Netflix movie Falling for Christmas, Lohan made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where the host asked the actor about being in the potential sequels. The question came after Jamie Lee Curtis expressed interest in making a follow-up movie to Freaky Friday. Lohan acknowledged that Curtis had reached out to her about the sequel while she was on the set of her holiday movie. “I was on set filming at the time...
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo: Dave Chappelle Jokes “This Week’s Show Will Be So Black, It’ll Be On BET”

Dave Chappelle makes a return to Saturday Night Live this weekend, and did the traditional Thursday show promo with musical guests Black Star and cast member Ego Nwodim. After discussing his Thanksgiving plans with the assembled in the first skit, Chappelle moved on to promise this week’s SNL will be “so Black, it will be on BET!” The Black Star guys cracked up, as Chappelle quickly clarified, “No, it’ll be here on NBC.” There was also a nod to the controversial side of the iconic comedian. Nwodim asked whether this week’s show will be live. Yes, everyone agreed, it will be...
Deadline

Leading French Agent Laurent Grégoire Talks Marion Cotillard, ‘Call My Agent’ & And How To Create A Successful Acting Career — Thessaloniki Film Festival

French agent Laurent Grégoire led a freewheeling masterclass at the Thessaloniki Film Festival in Greece Thursday, where he dug into the tricky negotiations he has overseen as the advisor to some of the industry’s biggest names, including the story behind Marion Cotillard’s 2008 Oscar win for La Vie en Rose. Grégoire, who is the co-founder of the Adéquat agency and represents French talents like Marion Cotillard and Omar Sy, told the audience that the producers of La Vie en Rose — which follows the life story of the iconic French singer Édith Piaf — had originally wanted one of his other...
Deadline

Deadline

139K+
Followers
39K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy