Shawn Levy In Talks To Direct A ‘Star Wars’ Film After ‘Deadpool 3’ & ‘Stranger Things’ Final Eps

By Mike Fleming Jr and Justin Kroll
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Deadline can reveal that Shawn Levy is in talks to come aboard to develop to direct a Star Wars film. We are trying to pry loose details of plot and writer, but this we can tell you: Levy will focus on this one after he completes the job directing Deadpool 3 at Marvel and Disney, the one that brings Ryan Reynolds together with Hugh Jackman .

This comes at a prolific moment for Levy. He is in post-production on the limited series All the Light We Cannot See , for which Levy directed all four episode s. That series is for Netflix, where he also will direct at least two episodes o f the fifth and final season of the streamer’s signature series Stranger Things , which Levy EPs through his 21 Laps banner. The Deadpool 3 deal comes after Levy teamed with Reynolds on The Adam Project for Netflix. Star Wars will be his third recent big film at Disney, where he also directed Reynolds in Free Guy , with a sequel being discussed . Levy is back in franchises after starting there with the Night at the Museum films.

This film lines up among several spearheaded by A-list directors that Lucasfilm is developing. Others include a film from Taika Waititi , Rogue Squadron from Patty Jenkins , and another from Damon Lindelof, which Deadline recently reported would be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Lucasfilm hasn’t released a Star Wars film in theaters since 2019’s Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

On the TV front, Leslye Headland’s series The Acolyte recently went into production with a cast that includes Amandla Stenberg and Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae . They also have a new season of The Mandalorian set to bow next year as well as Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson.

Levy is repped by WME. No comment from Disney.

