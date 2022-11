Buy Now Burlington-Edison’s Mia Whitlock goes for a kill during a district playoff match against Bellingham on Monday in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won 3-0. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School volleyball team swept Bellingham 25-12, 25-16, 25-17 on Monday night in the opening round of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.

Lexie Mason had 14 kills and Mia Whitlock added 12 for the Tigers. Brooke Tyler finished with 18 digs, Clara Bowser collected seven kills, three aces and 10 digs, and Adria Ray finished with 35 assists.