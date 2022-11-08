ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake and 21 Savage Hit With $4M Lawsuit Over Fake Vogue Covers

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 4 days ago
Prince Williams/Getty

Condé Nast is pointing fingers at Drake and 21 Savage, alleging the duo never had permission to use the Vogue brand when they printed faux covers of the magazine to promote their latest project, Her Loss. The publicity stunt included sharing the images on social media and an email blast claiming that physical copies of the nonexistent editions would be distributed in American cities. The magazine company is now suing for $4 million in damages for the unlicensed use of their brand. On Oct. 30, Drake took to Instagram to share the doctored cover—and even took a moment to give Vogue and its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, a shoutout. “Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!!,” Drake captioned the post. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment.” But Wintour and her magazine’s parent company claim that never happened, with Condé Nast claiming that Vogue and Wintour “have not endorsed ["Her Loss"] in any way.”

