ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

How Gen Z Could Affect the Midterms

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtWKE_0j3DirOS00

Mariana Alfaro, an anchor on Post Politics Now for The Washington Post, joined Cheddar News to discuss how Gen Z can transform the 2022 midterm elections

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Cheddar News

Celebrating Veterans Day With Freebies and Discounts for Military Service Members

"November 11 marks Veterans Day in the U.S. and businesses across the country are looking to give back to those vets that have been tasked to serve and protect with a number of freebies and discounts. The holiday then-known as Armistice Day, was initially declared to honor World War I veterans with parades and public meetings.In 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress  and President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day to recognize all servicemembers. Here is a list a few places —among many — that are offering discounts and freebies to those who have served...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections

As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
Cheddar News

Student Borrowers Wait in Anticipation for Biden Announcement on Loans

President Biden is expected to make an announcement regarding student debt this week, with hopes from borrowers that up to $10,000 per loan will be canceled. Roy Paul, the executive director of the financial literacy nonprofit Cents Ability, joined Cheddar News to talk about predictions regarding the announcement. "I think President Biden, playing the moderate person that he is, is really struggling with the idea that there are going to be millions of people who were quote-unquote left out of this process," he said.
Cheddar News

Midterms 2022: Cannabis Legalization Wins in Two of Five States

When cannabis came up for a vote in the 2022 midterm elections, it wasn’t a clean sweep like two years prior. Adult-use legalization made it to the ballot in five states but succeeded in only two: Maryland and Missouri. Initiatives failed by relatively slim margins in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota, all historically Republican states. But in a tougher election year, experts were not especially surprised and maintained hope of future reforms on the state and federal levels.
MARYLAND STATE
Cheddar News

Sports Betting, Vaping & Minimum Wage: How the Midterms Are Changing the Economy

"It wasn't just about the candidates during Tuesday's midterm election. Voters also decided on a number of key ballot measures that address local economic issues, like sports gambling, the minimum wage, and union rules. Here's a breakdown of which economy-related ballot initiatives passed muster, and which got a big thumbs down from voters. California Rejects Online Sports Gambling Despite generating the most advertising spending of any ballot initiative in the state's history, California voters overwhelmingly rejected a pair of measures. One would have would have allowed in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and licensed racetracks and the other would have cleared the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheddar News

Disney+ Is Adding Subscribers Faster Than Investors Expected

"More people are subscribing to Disney+ than projected, marking a bright spot for the streaming service as it gears up to launch an ad-supported version.Disney+ announced on Tuesday it added 12.1 million subscribers during Disney's fiscal Q4 2022, ahead of Wall Street's projections of just eight million subscribers. In total, the service has 164.2 million subscribers, and it also set 2024 as its date to achieve profitability for the offering."The rapid growth of Disney+ in just three years since launch is a direct result of our strategic decision to invest heavily in creating incredible content and rolling out the service...
Cheddar News

Stocks Rally, S&P Jumps as Market Digests Midterm Results

"This week was a big one for stocks as the S&P posted its biggest weekly percentage gain since June. David Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist of Morningstar, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the midterms drove markets this week and what lies ahead."
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Markets Rally, Twitter Unchecked & Disney Dips

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.  INFLATION RALLY It was another whiplash-inducing week on Wall Street. Despite continued pain in the tech sector, the S&P 500 had its best week since June, and a couple of factors were likely behind the rally. First, midterm results raised the possibility of a split Congress, which many investors interpreted as a good thing for the stock market. In this view, the pullback in stimulus means less inflation pressure, which...
Cheddar News

Biden Says Climate Efforts 'More Urgent Than Ever' at Summit

"By Zeke Miller, Seung Min Kim, and Chris MegerianPresident Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual international summit on climate change, urged world leaders to “double down” on their resolve to fight global warming, saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine reinforces the need to phase out fossil fuels.“We can no longer plead ignorance to the consequences of our actions, or continue to repeat our mistakes,” Biden said.The president's brief attendance at the United Nations climate conference, known as COP27, was largely a victory lap as he emphasized new spending on clean energy initiatives that will “change the paradigm” for the United States...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

Terry Lickona On Producing Music's Biggest Nights

The amount of planning and work it takes to put on an awards show is monumental. Baker Machado sits down with Terry Lickona, a producer and one of the members of the team behind not just one, but two of music’s biggest nights of the year -- the Grammys and Latin Grammys. The Latin Grammy Awards air November 17 at 7 pm EST on Univision.
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy