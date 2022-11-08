ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Suspect Throws Objects, Breaks Windows Of Businesses In Port Chester: Police

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oS9ZV_0j3DijZs00
Downtown Port Chester. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a suspect threw objects and broke the windows of numerous businesses in the downtown business area of a Westchester County village.

During the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, the suspect damaged multiple stores in Port Chester and may have entered them before they were apprehended by police, according to a release from the Port Chester Police Department from around 8:40 a.m. on the same day.

Authorities are investigating if any burglaries happened, or if it was just someone causing damage, police said.

The investigation is still in "the early stages," according to police.

The identity of the suspect is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police In Eastchester Warn Against Scammers Posing As Fire Department Members

A police department in Westchester County is warning against scammers posing as fire department members to get business owners to pay them money. Police said a business owner in Eastchester was contacted by an individual claiming to be part of the town's fire department who said that their business's fire extinguishers were expired, and that they should pay to have their extinguishers inspected, according to a post by Eastchester Police from Wednesday, Nov. 9.
EASTCHESTER, NY
Eyewitness News

Norwalk Police look to identify armed robbers

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Police Department is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects. At 9:05pm on Tuesday, the Police Department received a call from an employee at a business on Liberty Square who said he was just robbed by two men with handguns. According to the victim,...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Three Wounded In Paterson Shooting

A noontime shooting wounded three people Saturday in Paterson, responders said.One of those struck by gunfire on North Main Street near Presidential Boulevard at 12:08 p.m. Nov. 12 is a 15-year-old juvenile, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribe…
PATERSON, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man armed with gun stopped walking down New Rochelle street

NEW ROCHELLE – A 57-year-old Mount Vernon man has been arrested for felony criminal possession of a weapon after he was stopped while walking down a New Rochelle Street Thursday evening. Police were tipped off that a person, later identified as Patric Brown, was in illegal possession of a...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

2 Killed In Separate Crashes In Islip

Police are investigating after two people were killed in separate overnight Long Island crashes on Saturday morning. Nov. 12. Just before 1 a.m., state police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in the town of Islip. A preliminary investigation revealed that a...
ISLIP, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
403K+
Followers
59K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy