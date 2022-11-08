Suspect Throws Objects, Breaks Windows Of Businesses In Port Chester: Police

Downtown Port Chester. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a suspect threw objects and broke the windows of numerous businesses in the downtown business area of a Westchester County village.

During the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, the suspect damaged multiple stores in Port Chester and may have entered them before they were apprehended by police, according to a release from the Port Chester Police Department from around 8:40 a.m. on the same day.

Authorities are investigating if any burglaries happened, or if it was just someone causing damage, police said.

The investigation is still in "the early stages," according to police.

The identity of the suspect is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

