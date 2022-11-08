‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Ryan Coogler Explores Loss and Legacy in One of the MCU’s Best Phase 4 Films

Read full article on original website
Where Has Nakia Been Since the First 'Black Panther'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) is one of the most powerful warriors of Wakanda, acting as a spy and working on protecting the nation's secrets. She's also King T'Challa's romantic interest in 2018's Black Panther. Surprisingly, though, Nakia doesn't show up either in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame, which left fans wondering where the spy could be. As it turns out, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gives us a clear answer about where Nakia has been all along. And while the explanation is surprising, it also marks one last tribute from filmmaker Ryan Coogler to Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.
All The Unanswered Questions We Have After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There is quite a lot that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the latest from writer-director Ryan Coogler, has achieved. It honors the legacy of Chadwick Boseman who passed away in 2020, sets in motion the Ironheart series, and serves as an entertaining blockbuster. As such, there are a lot of moving pieces as it tries to fulfill its franchise obligations alongside its emotional ones. We’ve been reflecting on the questions that remain about the impact it could have on both the series and this particular story. Thus, we’re going to jump into all the implications the film could have on the road ahead and will be spoiling almost everything.
That Huge 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Scene on The Ancestral Plane, Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverIn the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Black Panther exists in the limbo of science and spirituality. On the one hand, the protector of Wakanda gets his powers by ingesting a drug made from the Heart-Shaped Herb, a plant that grows in soil rich in vibranium. But, simultaneously, the process is not only chemical, as consuming the plant through an ancient ritual also sends the Black Panther into the Ancestral Plane, where they meet with the spirits of warriors long gone. So, when it’s time for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to reveal who’ll be the next Black Panther, we are taken to the Ancestral Plane.
Who is 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Val — aka Valentina Allegra de Fontaine?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever focuses on Shuri's (Letitia Wright) journey to become the new Black Panther and embrace her brother's legacy. However, the movie also effectively exposes how imperialist intentions mark the United States' international policy. As one of the most powerful nations, the U.S. wants to control all the natural resources it can and build the most powerful weapons anyone could imagine. So it's no wonder they are after Wakanda's vibranium. And while it's no surprise Wakanda Forever puts U.S. Imperialism into question, it's curious to see the character representing this authoritarian stance is none other than Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).
This One Scene in 'Civll War' Sets Up The Entire Premise of 'Wakanda Forever'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverAt its core, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all about Shuri’s (Letitia Wright) journey as she embraces T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) legacy and becomes a worthy protector of Wakanda. Her path is tortuous, however, as she first becomes the new Black Panther to enact vengeance on Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and stop Talokan’s offensive. It’s not random that Shuri’s spiritual guide on the Ancestral Plane is no one other than her cousin Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), a man ultimately consumed by his rage. While Wakanda Forever makes Shuri choose between following the footsteps of Killmonger or T’Challa, Boseman’s Black Panther was also haunted by revenge. And one particular scene of Captain America: Civil War sets up the entire premise for Wakanda Forever.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Box Office Debuts at $22.6 Million
The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the final project in Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and is already considered a roaring success both critically and commercially. The film opened on Friday, November 11, to a staggering $84 million and has crossed $180 million for its first weekend at the domestic box office. IMAX is a part of that total, with their box office coming in at $22.6 million from the film's global opening from 800 IMAX screens worldwide.
Why Does Shuri See [SPOILER] on The Ancestral Plane in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has established that there are other planes of existence that can be entered from the Material Plane. We’ve seen some of these planes in Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, Moon Knight, and especially the two Black Panther films. In Wakanda, the other dimension is the Ancestral Plane — the afterlife where Wakandans believe their souls go when they die. Black Panthers can also visit the Ancestral Plane after taking the sacred Heart-Shaped Herb. And that’s exactly what Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) does in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Dominique Thorne Says Her ‘Wakanda Forever’ Co-Stars Taught Her to Advocate for Ironheart
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw audiences reunited with many familiar faces as they took on new challenges, one newcomer to the story showed up and absolutely stole the show. Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, played by rising star Dominique Thorne, is the teenage genius who serves as a catalyst for the film's main conflict.
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Bashenga, The First Black Panther
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a film about legacy, both when it comes to the mantle of the Black Panther itself and the legacy the late Chadwick Boseman is leaving behind. The question of who will step up to become the Black Panther hangs over the film, especially as other nations seek Wakanda's vibranium and the aquatic monarch Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejia) seeks to wage war on the surface world. And since the legacy of the Black Panther plays a huge role in Wakanda Forever, it's only right that the first ever Black Panther Bashenga is a topic of conversation.
Lupita Nyong'o Says Speaking Spanish in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Was A "Gift"
The Black Panther legacy goes far beyond screens. As well as producing a superhero that is sure to be admired for generations to come, it made waves as the first mainstream superhero film to spotlight both a Black hero and a reel of strong Black women. It also seamlessly integrated African culture into the finest details of the screenplay - something which has pretty much never been seen in the superhero realm. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has kicked this up a notch. Not only does it do what its predecessor did so effortlessly, but it also makes space to spotlight Mesoamerican culture. This inclusion is built into the story of mutant superhuman Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the ruler of the thriving - and very powerful - underwater kingdom Talokan, which heavily pulls influence from indigenous Mayan culture.
'Unforgiven' 30 Years On: 10 Things That Make it The Best Clint Eastwood Movie
Clint Eastwood has directed many great movies throughout the decades. He made his start as an actor, known in the 1960s mostly for Western and war movies, but began to branch out into more roles by the 1970s. With that came a second career of sorts as a director, too. He'd often do double duty, directing and starring in many of his movies (something he's continued to do as recently as 2021, with Cry Macho).
What Does The Talokanil Hand Sign Mean?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While Black Panther's corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has engaging stories and complex characters, Wakanda's success is also due to the imagery crafted under the leadership of director Ryan Coogler. Above all stands the Wakanda Forever symbol, which every Marvel fan can emulate by crossing their arms. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever similarly explores the culture of Talokan, giving the underwater kingdom its own war cry and hand symbol. But what does the Talokanil hand symbol represents? The answer lies in Namor's (Tenoch Huerta) origin and Mesoamerican mythology.
Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Box Office Brings In $160,000 Across Four Screens in Early Release
Universal Pictures' highly anticipated upcoming drama film from iconic director Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans, got its first feedback from audiences over the weekend during a limited platform release in New York and Los Angeles. Though its wide release is not for another few weeks, the film still brought in moderately decent box office results on just a few screens.
Rihanna Drops Second ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Single, "Born Again"
While we were only recovering from the range of emotions felt after listening to Rihanna’s first song in six years, "Lift Me Up," written for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the artist dropped another song for the movie, titled "Born Again." The song is co-written by Rihanna and The-Dream alongside James Fauntleroy and composer Ludwig Göransson.
What Exactly Are Namor's Powers Anyways?
In the decade since its inception, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought a number of powerful comics characters to life on the big screen – their most recent being Tenoch Huerta Mejía's embodiment of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining the ranks of other god-like powered beings such as Chris Hemsworth's Thor, known throughout mythology as the Norse God of thunder, Brie Larson's cosmic champion Captain Marvel, and Josh Brolin's Infinity Stones-wielding mad titan Thanos, Namor enters into an expansive multiverse of mighty MCU characters. But who is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor and what exactly are his powers?
'The School for Good and Evil' Blooper Reel Features Hilarious 'E.T.' References & Rogue Planes
Last month, Netflix released the movie adaptation of Soman Chainani's bestselling fantasy novel The School for Good and Evil. The YA feature follows two best friends who attend a school for fairy tale legends in the making. However, one finds herself on a dark path that sends the school into chaos. Despite the heaviness of the story itself, behind-the-scenes was a different story, as seen in the newly released blooper reel.
‘Black Adam’ Passes $350 Million at Global Box Office
While Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made a splashy debut at the global box office, rival DC’s Black Adam achieved a personal milestone. The anti-hero film starring Dwayne Johnson passed the $352 million mark at the global box office after a month in theaters. Black Adam added $9.7 million from 76 international territories in its fourth weekend, pushing its overseas total to over $200 million.
Your Guide To the Many Tribes of Wakanda
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.As we return to Wakanda for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you might need a refresher on who we're going to meet. In the rich world of Wakanda, there are many aspects of the fictional country that we only get to see passingly in the first Black Panther movie. As we get to explore them a bit more in Wakanda Forever, let's talk about all of the tribes of Wakanda and what their purpose is in the country.
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
From Tony Stark to Shuri: The 10 Smartest MCU Heroes, Ranked by Intelligence
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most popular cinematic universe of all time. It's action-packed, hilarious, touching, and filled with an assortment of memorable, quirky, and beloved characters. The universe is still growing, too, with characters like She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) all being introduced recently.
