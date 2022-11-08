Woman Indicted For Killing Mom With Broomstick: Report

Washington Township police Photo Credit: Washington Township PD

A 65-year-old woman has been indicted for killing her mother with a broomstick, NJ Advance Media reports.

Washington Township resident Loretta A. Barr allegedly struck 80-year-old Florence Dicriscio several times during a fight at their apartment, the outlet said.

Dicriscio suffered a brain bleed, compacted vertebrae and broken ribs in the Saturday, Aug. 6 assault before being taken to a Philadelphia hospital, where she died three days later from blunt force trauma to the head and chest, the outlet said, citing court documents.

But Barr's attorney, Mark Bernstein, said in August that Dicriscio suffered Alzheimer's and dementia, and often had violent outbursts toward her daughter, her sole caregiver, DailyVoice.com previously reported. Bernstein said Barr's mom scratched her face during the attack and then fell, banging her head on the floor. There was no mention of a broomstick at the time.

