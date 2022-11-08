'This Buffet Has No Competition': New East Setauket Eatery Making Splash

Samosas Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by Umair Ali Asad

A new Indian restaurant that opened on Long Island is making a big impression on some of its early customers.

Taj Crown of India opened its doors in East Setauket on Friday, Sept. 9.

The restaurant, located at 10 Woods Corner Road, offers a wide selection of appetizers and entrées, such as Samosas, Chicken Tikka Masala, a Fish Curry made with tilapia, Taj Shrimp Curry, and Lamb Vindaloo.

Some online reviewers have praised the eatery's lunch and brunch buffets.

"This place has recently opened where the old Curry Club used to be. They have a lunch buffet Monday through Friday and a brunch buffet on the weekends," Debbie H. said in a Yelp review. "The food is amazingly good. The chicken tikka masala is amazing! The naan is freshly made for your table. The staff is very friendly and accommodating."

The eatery is open daily and offers a happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"This buffet has no competition, and it's not because it has more dishes or costs less," Trace C. said in a Yelp review. "It's because every dish is cooked in small batches, with care, just like the menu items, and it's seasoned perfectly."

