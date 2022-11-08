Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How 'Wakanda Forever' Is Better Than 'Black Panther'
Editor's note: The following article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been... interesting, to say the least. It's a phase that has had a lot of really high highs, such as three generations of web-slingers uniting in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the refreshingly unique take on time travel with the only Disney+ Marvel series to get a second season in Loki. However, it's also had some pretty significant lows, including the now infamously dull Eternals and the just too on-the-nose for its own good She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Given that many fans consider Phase 4 to be a mixed bag, it's one of the many reasons why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to be a bonafide hit.
Collider
'Andor': Diego Luna Breaks Down Cassian's Story in New Featurette
Disney has unveiled another look at their Star Wars spinoff, Andor. The show, based around one of the central characters from 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, tells the origins of Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-spy for the Rebel Alliance. The series has concluded its arc within the Narkina 5...
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Debuts with $84 Million at Friday Box Office
Disney’s massively-anticipated superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted at the top of the box office, with $84 million on Friday (including $28 million from Thursday previews). That’s the tenth-biggest opening day ever, and the second-biggest of 2022, behind fellow Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($90 million). The film is on course to hit at least $175 million in its first weekend, which will put it behind the first film’s $202 million three-day opening back in 2018. But the higher end of projections are putting Wakanda Forever’s three-day opening at $185 million.
Collider
'Constantine 2' Director Francis Lawrence Reveals How Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Finally Happening
A few months ago, after years of Keanu Reeves saying that he would love to reprise the role of John Constantine, it was confirmed that a Constantine sequel is finally in the works with the film's original director Francis Lawrence and scribe Akiva Goldsman also returning. Collider's Steve Weintraub chatted...
Collider
Where Has Nakia Been Since the First 'Black Panther'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) is one of the most powerful warriors of Wakanda, acting as a spy and working on protecting the nation's secrets. She's also King T'Challa's romantic interest in 2018's Black Panther. Surprisingly, though, Nakia doesn't show up either in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame, which left fans wondering where the spy could be. As it turns out, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gives us a clear answer about where Nakia has been all along. And while the explanation is surprising, it also marks one last tribute from filmmaker Ryan Coogler to Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.
Collider
All The Unanswered Questions We Have After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There is quite a lot that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the latest from writer-director Ryan Coogler, has achieved. It honors the legacy of Chadwick Boseman who passed away in 2020, sets in motion the Ironheart series, and serves as an entertaining blockbuster. As such, there are a lot of moving pieces as it tries to fulfill its franchise obligations alongside its emotional ones. We’ve been reflecting on the questions that remain about the impact it could have on both the series and this particular story. Thus, we’re going to jump into all the implications the film could have on the road ahead and will be spoiling almost everything.
Collider
That Huge 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Scene on The Ancestral Plane, Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverIn the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Black Panther exists in the limbo of science and spirituality. On the one hand, the protector of Wakanda gets his powers by ingesting a drug made from the Heart-Shaped Herb, a plant that grows in soil rich in vibranium. But, simultaneously, the process is not only chemical, as consuming the plant through an ancient ritual also sends the Black Panther into the Ancestral Plane, where they meet with the spirits of warriors long gone. So, when it’s time for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to reveal who’ll be the next Black Panther, we are taken to the Ancestral Plane.
Collider
Lupita Nyong'o Wept When She Read the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script
It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.
Collider
Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is Finally a Lesbian in New 'Scooby-Doo' Film
Scooby-Doo has been one of the most recognizable properties in pop culture for over 50 years. Recently the group of young mystery solvers made headlines for revealing that Velma was a lesbian in their new animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. Now former Velma actress Linda Cardellini has commented on the updated character, and she has nothing but praise for the news.
Collider
10 Best Movies & TV Shows About the British Royal Family
The British Royal Family has been the subject of numerous movies and series throughout the years. The monarchy has spanned decades with magnificent figures positioning themselves as key players in the history books. With its long history, it is inevitable that the family has had their lives depicted on screen. For example the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign is the longest in the Commonwealth, has had her life story turned into major movies and shows.
Collider
Here's Who Bill Skarsgård Plays in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Ahead of the highly anticipated return of John Wick next spring, director Chad Stahelski is giving viewers some insight into the roles of some franchise newcomers. He sat down recently with Collider's own Steve Weintraub for a wide-ranging chat about John Wick 4, which sees Keanu Reeves facing new foes in his path to finally defeating the High Table, and they got on the topic of three actors - Bill Skarsgård, Clancy Brown, and Shamier Anderson. During the interview, he gave a slight peak at what to expect from their characters in the upcoming sequel and how they play into the larger story.
Collider
10 Underrated Horror Movies from the 1990s
It seems that every year, horror film fans run out of new horror movies to watch. But instead of looking ahead to new horror movies coming out in the future, maybe we should be looking in the past to older movies that we wouldn't have seen. The 1990s are filled...
Collider
Riri's Badass Suits: Everything You Need to Know
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Between the rise of Talokan and Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the U.S.' search for vibranium, and Shuri (Letitia Wright) becoming the new Black Panther, there’s a lot to unpack in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, the movie also finds time to introduce a new heroine, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who’s destined to become Ironheart, Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) successor. While Riri still didn’t get her superhero name in Wakanda Forever, the movie does reveal how the genius teenager puts together her Iron Man suit, teasing what we can expect from the upcoming Ironheart solo series.
Collider
Does 'Wakanda Forever's Post-Credits Character Exist In Marvel Comics?
Disclaimer: The following article contains full spoilers for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and the rest of Marvel's Phase 4 Projects.Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about introducing a younger generation of heroes to carry on the legacy of some of the epic franchise's most iconic characters. From Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) taking on her surrogate sister's title of the Black Widow to the recent revelation that the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) has a son of his own with Skaar (Wil Deusner), there's already enough fresh new blood in the MCU to put together a version of the Young Avengers from the comics. That trend continues in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which sees the introduction of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), also known as Ironheart; an obvious successor to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) who is set to get a story of her own with a Disney+ spin-off series next year.
Collider
'Cobra Kai': 10 Episodes That Left Everyone Diving for the Tissue Box
Cobra Kai may be known for being full of action-packed scenes full of karate fights, but sometimes, the Netflix drama will throw in some episodes that will leave you diving for the tissue box. The Karate Kid's badass moments may have outshone its sadder ones, but that's not always the case for its reboot series.
Collider
'Tulsa King' Premiere Review: Stallone Rules All in Taylor Sheridan's New Show
To say Taylor Sheridan has had a successful career on television is putting it lightly. After writing the Sicario films, receiving an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for Hell or High Water, and directing the acclaimed thriller Wind River, Sheridan moved over to the small screen with Paramount Network's smash hit Yellowstone, a series that has become one of the biggest shows on cable television. Since then, he's created a handful of spin-offs for said show that have either premiered on Paramount+ or are about to, as well as built up an impressive slate of new and incoming series for the burgeoning streaming service. One of those is Tulsa King, which holds the distinction of marking the television debut of Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone. Sheridan has teamed up with Terence Winter, who has an impressive resume himself, including The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street, for one of the most highly anticipated new shows of the year (well, of the ones that don't involve dragons, elves, Jedis, and superheroes).
Collider
What Happened to Daniel Kaluuya's W'Kabi in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had the unique opportunity to fill in some gaps that fans had after seeing both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Mainly in where did Daniel Kaluuya's W'Kabi go after his turn into being a traitor after the events of Black Panther. We know that the real world explanation is that Daniel Kaluuya had scheduling conflicts due to filming Nope, but until now, we don't know what happened to the head of security for the Border Tribe. We get that answer in Wakanda Forever in a very brief moment, but it does a lot to inform not only where Danai Gurira's Okoye is and her status within Wakanda but also to what happened to W'Kabi as a whole.
Collider
‘The Friendship Game’ Review: Peyton List Gets Lost in This Erratic Sci-Fi Horror Story
For much of The Friendship Game, a film that dances between more conventional horror and something resembling science fiction, there was a sense of déjà vu in how similar it felt to the 2017 film Wish Upon. This is not a flattering comparison as it extends beyond their shared narrative device of a mysterious object that can grant the wishes of those who possess it to how each plays everything so straight even as the story gets increasingly silly. The Friendship Game is much better than that, much of this due to some occasionally enrapturing visuals that feel more adventurous, though it still gets caught up spinning its wheels and sporadically gesturing at something more substantial that it is never able to piece together.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Showcases a Fantastic New World and Thrilling Battles
There’s a lot happening in The Witcher world, and come December, Netflix will once again take fans to the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin. To give the fans a taste of what to expect, the streamer has released a new teaser set to a very soulful song. The new clip teases the origins of our unlikely central trio, consisting of fierce Elven warrior Scian (Michelle Yeoh), traveling musician Éile (Sophia Brown), and vengeful Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). We see them engaging in various battles, and by the looks of it, the series will have some major high-octave action sequences. The thrilling clip also hits a slightly somber note by alluring to the mysteries that are going to unfold in the upcoming four-part series.
Collider
How to Watch 'Mythic Quest' Season 3
This week brings the glorious return of Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest for its third season. The workplace comedy continues to thrive after its first two seasons led by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creators and writers Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The series focuses on a studio team for the titular online role-playing video game that is led by Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), the two creative directors and engineers. Their dysfunctional staff consists of their executive producer, David (David Hornsby), and head of monetization, Brad (Danny Pudi). Game testers, Dana (Imani Hakim) and Rachel (Ashly Burch), and the studio assistant, Jo (Jessie Ennis), round out the rest of the Mythic Quest team. This season notably will not feature F. Murray Abraham's C.W. Longbottom after the actor's exit from the show.
Comments / 0