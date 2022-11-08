ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Why did Florida's gas prices go up so much?

TAMPA, Fla. — If you filled up your gas tank at any point in the last week, you probably saw a pretty big jump at the pump. According to AAA, average Florida gas prices increased last week by about 17 cents. But, this was expected because the state's month-long gas tax holiday ended Nov. 1.
Republican Luna defeats Lynn, will serve Florida's 13th District

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna won her race against Democratic opponent Eric Lynn and will serve Florida's 13th Congressional District, unofficial election results show. Heading into the midterm election, Luna received endorsements from Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump. Lynn announced his concession...
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to close Thursday in preparation for Nicole

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area continues its preparations for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has decided to close on Thursday. In a news release Wednesday, the park says the decision was made to close to "ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests, and animals" after receiving the latest route of Nicole.
Veterans can get discounts, free meals at these places around Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and is a day to honor those who have served our country as a member of our Armed Forces. One way many businesses and restaurants are thanking and acknowledging our veterans and active-duty military service members is by offering discounts, free meals and other offers. Here in the Tampa Bay area, there is no shortage of offers available.
