5 deaths related to Tropical Storm Nicole confirmed by Florida MEC
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida District Medical Examiners Commission reported five deaths related to Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a news release. The deaths attributed to Nicole were confirmed by the MEC. Four people died in Orange County and one person was reported dead in Duval County. Nicole...
POWER OUTAGES: Nearly 271K customers without power in Florida as Nicole moves inland
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to make its way inland across Florida, power outages are being reported as the storm brings gusty winds and heavy rainfall and some storm surge. Here in the Tampa Bay area, a tropical storm warning is still in effect as...
Tropical Storm Nicole live streams, cameras from across Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Wednesday morning on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas just under hurricane status — and some additional strengthening is expected. In the Tampa Bay area, a tropical storm warning is in effect for much of the west coast of Florida...
Duke Energy stages 375 trucks at Tropicana Field ahead of Hurricane Nicole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy is ready to respond after Hurricane Nicole hits. On Wednesday night, 375 Duke Energy trucks parked at Tropicana Field. The trucks drove in from North Carolina and South Carolina. Once the storm passes, 5,000 workers across the state of Florida are ready to...
LIVE UPDATES: Nicole brings strong winds through Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Nicole is making its way across Florida as a tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach along the state's east coast. As it makes its trek toward the Tampa Bay area, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and...
Why did Florida's gas prices go up so much?
TAMPA, Fla. — If you filled up your gas tank at any point in the last week, you probably saw a pretty big jump at the pump. According to AAA, average Florida gas prices increased last week by about 17 cents. But, this was expected because the state's month-long gas tax holiday ended Nov. 1.
Polk County Schools cancels school Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen to hurricane status by landfall on Wednesday, the Polk County Schools district has closed schools Thursday. School will continue as normal on Wednesday, Nov. 9, however, after-school activities on Wednesday at Polk County...
Tampa Bay-area counties set up sandbag locations in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole
TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area prepares for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, surrounding counties are setting up sandbag locations to help with potential flooding. Sandbags could be placed in areas of a home where water is most likely to enter, helping minimize potential damage. Here...
County-by-county list of Tampa Bay area school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — School districts in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole as it's expected to sweep across the state of Florida after making landfall on the east coast Wednesday. Already, closures have been announced. Check out our county-by-county list of school closures across...
DeSantis: Floridians need to prepare for potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people move on or continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impact across Florida, the tropics aren't showing signs of quieting down just yet during the last month of hurricane season. Gov. Ron DeSantis encouraged people across the state on Sunday to be prepared for...
Republican Luna defeats Lynn, will serve Florida's 13th District
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna won her race against Democratic opponent Eric Lynn and will serve Florida's 13th Congressional District, unofficial election results show. Heading into the midterm election, Luna received endorsements from Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump. Lynn announced his concession...
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to close Thursday in preparation for Nicole
TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area continues its preparations for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has decided to close on Thursday. In a news release Wednesday, the park says the decision was made to close to "ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests, and animals" after receiving the latest route of Nicole.
US Rep. Castor defeats challenger to secure District 14 seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor was able to secure the seat she's held for the last 15 years to represent Florida's 14th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects. Castor beat out political newcomer and Republican James Judge to reclaim her seat. Although the newly drawn map...
Florida's gubernatorial candidates last push before election day
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Both candidates for Florida's governor race spent Monday talking to crowds of voters hoping to get their support ahead of Election Day. Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Palm Beach County for a campaign stop. "We’ve only just begun the fight…are you ready to keep Florida...
Is Florida still a swing state? Tuesday's election could tell us a lot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In a sea of red and blue states, Florida has historically been — purple. A state where statewide elections could go either way and voters can make or break presidential campaigns. We all remember 2000, right?. But does Florida still hold its heralded swing...
Veterans can get discounts, free meals at these places around Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and is a day to honor those who have served our country as a member of our Armed Forces. One way many businesses and restaurants are thanking and acknowledging our veterans and active-duty military service members is by offering discounts, free meals and other offers. Here in the Tampa Bay area, there is no shortage of offers available.
Final stretch: DeSantis, Crist make stops in Tampa Bay region
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic opponent Charlie Crist made stops in the Tampa Bay region on Saturday vying for your vote before the polls close after Nov. 8. DeSantis may be leading in the polls but he warned supporters during a rally in Clearwater about...
Where do I vote? Here's how to find your specific polling place
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You've seen all the ads and gotten all the campaign emails — Election Day 2022 is finally here and it's time to head to the polls. If you don't know exactly where to go to cast your ballot, don't sweat it. Here's how to find your specific Florida polling place:
DeSantis, Crist fight for votes on final weekend before Election Day
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — On the final weekend before Election Day, incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democratic opponent Charlie Crist pushed hard to win Floridians' votes. DeSantis is leading Crist in the polls, some as much as 10 points. Regardless, both candidates appear to be making every second count before Tuesday.
Florida medical board votes to prohibit transgender care for minors
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida health leaders moved forward with plans to prohibit gender-affirming treatments for minors in the state. Under the rule, medical professionals in Florida are restricted to provide sex reassignment surgeries and puberty-blocking hormones and therapies for those under the age of 18. Minors currently being...
