Scarborough, ME

Police investigating shooting in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday in Biddeford. The Biddeford Police Department says they received a 911 call around 12:15 a.m. about multiple gun shots fired near Pike Street. No one was hurt. Police say they have interviewed witnesses, and the investigation...
BIDDEFORD, ME
Missing Cape Elizabeth teen found

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with autism. She was last seen near Shore Road Friday night. The girl was last seen wearing a light blue "GAP" sweatshirt, navy blue pants and rain boots. If you have any information, please...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
Westbrook psychiatric hospital cited after patient dies by suicide

WESTBROOK (BDN) -- One of the state’s two private psychiatric hospitals failed to lock a kitchen door after a patient entered the off-limits room in February. Months later, another patient was able to rush into the kitchen through the same unlocked door, grab a knife and kill themself. The...
WESTBROOK, ME
Animals rescued from house fire in Standish

STANDISH (WGME) -- A fire caused significant damage to a home in Standish Thursday morning. Crew responded to the structure fire on River Road around 9:30 a.m. Two dogs and a cat were rescued from the burning home. This story will be updated.
STANDISH, ME
Investigators search for cause of explosive fire in Naples

NAPLES (WGME) -- Investigators are looking for the cause of an explosive fire in Naples Thursday. Investigators say it was a trailer that burned down. When crews arrived, they say not only was the home burning, but the yard and a neighbor’s yard across the street were also on fire.
NAPLES, ME
USM student honors veterans at Scarborough retirement community

PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine System is marking Veterans Day with a week’s worth of events. Friday, a USM junior led a celebration honoring America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Stuart Harris says...
PORTLAND, ME
Mercy Hospital to use $1.2 million gift to expand behavior health services

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mercy Hospital says it's getting a big gift to expand behavioral health services for children and their families. Northern Light Mercy Hospital says it received a $1.2 million gift from Jerry and Pam Bruni. Mercy says the money will fund the establishment of a family-centered behavioral health...
PORTLAND, ME
Bath voters approve borrowing $13 million for new fire station

BATH (WGME) – In Tuesday's election, voters in Bath approved borrowing $13 million to build a new fire station. The city's current fire station was built in 1957. Thirteen years ago, it was deemed to be in poor condition, and two years ago, an architectural firm hired by the city deemed it unsafe and recommended it be replaced.
BATH, ME
Veterans Day deals and events around Maine

In honor of Veterans Day, some Maine businesses will be offering deals to those who have served. There are also events being held around the state and vets can visit Acadia National Park for free. Several Maine restaurants are giving back to Veterans on Friday for Veterans Day. In Auburn,...
MAINE STATE
Brunswick honors veterans with wreath-laying ceremony

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Veterans Day ceremonies were held across the state Friday, honoring Mainers who fought to protect our country. In Brunswick, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the town's new Veterans Memorial Park. Members of the VFW and American Legion were on hand to thank and celebrate all...
BRUNSWICK, ME
'Great Instrument Giveaway' connects Maine kids with music

SACO (WGME) -- "Music and Magic of Maine" held the "Great Instrument Giveaway" in Saco Friday, connecting Maine kids with donated instruments. From guitars, to keyboards, drums and more, young people had the chance to take home an instrument. "Music and Magic Maine," the organization behind the event, says they've...
SACO, ME

