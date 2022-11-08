Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WPFO
Police investigating shooting in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday in Biddeford. The Biddeford Police Department says they received a 911 call around 12:15 a.m. about multiple gun shots fired near Pike Street. No one was hurt. Police say they have interviewed witnesses, and the investigation...
WPFO
'We heard screaming:' Neighbors worried after early morning shooting in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A slew of gunshots in Biddeford has neighbors worried. Right now, Biddeford police detectives are investigating the early Thursday morning shooting in a neighborhood just east of downtown. Biddeford police say no one was shot or injured in the shooting, but that does little to ease concerns...
WPFO
Missing Cape Elizabeth teen found
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with autism. She was last seen near Shore Road Friday night. The girl was last seen wearing a light blue "GAP" sweatshirt, navy blue pants and rain boots. If you have any information, please...
WPFO
Westbrook psychiatric hospital cited after patient dies by suicide
WESTBROOK (BDN) -- One of the state’s two private psychiatric hospitals failed to lock a kitchen door after a patient entered the off-limits room in February. Months later, another patient was able to rush into the kitchen through the same unlocked door, grab a knife and kill themself. The...
WPFO
Residents notice sentimental items removed from grave sites of Portland cemetery
PORTLAND (WGME) - Kathy Eliscu’s husband, Ted White, was buried in Portland's Evergreen Cemetery in 2014. In the years since, she has left flowers and sentimental objects at his grave. On Thursday, her friend called and said they had been removed. “It’s very hurtful when you lose somebody that...
WPFO
Animals rescued from house fire in Standish
STANDISH (WGME) -- A fire caused significant damage to a home in Standish Thursday morning. Crew responded to the structure fire on River Road around 9:30 a.m. Two dogs and a cat were rescued from the burning home. This story will be updated.
WPFO
Investigators search for cause of explosive fire in Naples
NAPLES (WGME) -- Investigators are looking for the cause of an explosive fire in Naples Thursday. Investigators say it was a trailer that burned down. When crews arrived, they say not only was the home burning, but the yard and a neighbor’s yard across the street were also on fire.
WPFO
USM student honors veterans at Scarborough retirement community
PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine System is marking Veterans Day with a week’s worth of events. Friday, a USM junior led a celebration honoring America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Stuart Harris says...
WPFO
Mercy Hospital to use $1.2 million gift to expand behavior health services
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mercy Hospital says it's getting a big gift to expand behavioral health services for children and their families. Northern Light Mercy Hospital says it received a $1.2 million gift from Jerry and Pam Bruni. Mercy says the money will fund the establishment of a family-centered behavioral health...
WPFO
Bath voters approve borrowing $13 million for new fire station
BATH (WGME) – In Tuesday's election, voters in Bath approved borrowing $13 million to build a new fire station. The city's current fire station was built in 1957. Thirteen years ago, it was deemed to be in poor condition, and two years ago, an architectural firm hired by the city deemed it unsafe and recommended it be replaced.
WPFO
Veterans Day deals and events around Maine
In honor of Veterans Day, some Maine businesses will be offering deals to those who have served. There are also events being held around the state and vets can visit Acadia National Park for free. Several Maine restaurants are giving back to Veterans on Friday for Veterans Day. In Auburn,...
WPFO
Portland's Veterans Day Parade highlights significance of Maine veterans
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday, people in Portland lined the streets for the Veterans Day Parade, starting at Longfellow Square. CBS13's Chief Photojournalist Mike Hartford was there, speaking with veterans about the significance of the day.
WPFO
Brunswick honors veterans with wreath-laying ceremony
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Veterans Day ceremonies were held across the state Friday, honoring Mainers who fought to protect our country. In Brunswick, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the town's new Veterans Memorial Park. Members of the VFW and American Legion were on hand to thank and celebrate all...
WPFO
'Great Instrument Giveaway' connects Maine kids with music
SACO (WGME) -- "Music and Magic of Maine" held the "Great Instrument Giveaway" in Saco Friday, connecting Maine kids with donated instruments. From guitars, to keyboards, drums and more, young people had the chance to take home an instrument. "Music and Magic Maine," the organization behind the event, says they've...
WPFO
Mechanics' Hall in Portland listed as Nationally Significant Landmark Building
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mechanics’ Hall, a 163-year-old building in Portland, is now listed as a Nationally Significant Landmark Building on the National Register of Historic Places. It has been nearly 50 years since the building at 519 Congress Street was first listed as a Local Landmark within the registry.
Comments / 0