Alert Issued For Mother-Daughter Duo Missing In Maryland Since 2017

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Shariece Clark Photo Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

New information has been released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) as they attempt to locate a mother and daughter who have not been seen in more than five years.

The agency released new age-progressed photos of Shariece Clark, who would now be 20, and her mother, Joanna Clark, who would be 39 years old after the former was reported missing in February 2017.

Shariece Clark was described as being bi-racial, 5-foot-3, weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her mother was described as being 5-foot-3 weighing 140 pounds with sandy hair, hazel eyes, and three piercings in her ear.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts has been asked to contact the Baltimore City Police Department by calling (410) 396-2499 or NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.

Comments / 13

Jinx
4d ago

???? Are y’all a little late? Trail is cold but I’ll keep an eye out! Geez

