1923 Teaser: The Duttons Hunt Down Violence in First Footage of New Yellowstone Prequel — Watch Video
On the heels of Yellowstone‘s Season 5 premiere Sunday comes our first look at its upcoming prequel 1923, in which the Duttons are once again taking us on a time-traveling tour of their storied past. In the series’ first footage (watch it above), patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren) tango with the carnage that continues to haunt their family. The teaser is chock-full of gunfire, bouts of fisticuffs and plenty of chase scenes, and as the narrator explains: “Where [violence] doesn’t follow, we hunt it down.” The prequel (which premieres Sunday, Dec. 18 on Paramount+) will introduce viewers to...
Collider
What Is the Ominous Death Date on 'Manifest'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 Part 1 of Manifest.The passengers on flight 828 have certainly had a rough go of it on Netflix’s Manifest. Their ill-fated trip back from Jamaica left them missing five and a half years of their lives with no recollection of anything spectacular happening, in which their loved ones had grieved and moved on. For instance, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) found the man whose proposal she planned to accept married to her best friend. Ben (Josh Dallas) had to deal with his wife having been in a years-long relationship with another man that had become something of a father to their daughter Olive (Luna Blaise). But, as if these world-shattering changes weren’t enough to try to cope with, the passengers soon discovered something much bigger and much darker looming in their futures: The death date.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Fans Think New Character Lady Tilley Arnold Will Be Eloise’s Unexpected Friend
'Bridgerton' Season 3 is set to see Eloise find an unexpected friend now that her and Penelope are in a fight, and some fans think it could be the widow Lady Tilley Arnold.
Collider
Ellen Pompeo Is Finally Saying Goodbye to 'Grey's Anatomy' In February
[This article contains spoilers for the Season 19 fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy.]The winter return of medical drama Grey’s Anatomy will see the series’ titular character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) leave. Pompeo, whose character will be leaving to pursue a career in Boston, will say farewell to being a core cast member on February 23. According to a recent report by Deadline, the return of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, February 23 will mark Meredith’s departure from the show.
Collider
'Constantine 2' Director Francis Lawrence Reveals How Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Finally Happening
A few months ago, after years of Keanu Reeves saying that he would love to reprise the role of John Constantine, it was confirmed that a Constantine sequel is finally in the works with the film's original director Francis Lawrence and scribe Akiva Goldsman also returning. Collider's Steve Weintraub chatted...
