Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected

There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
UVA students support local Habitat for Humanity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A beautiful Saturday morning, and it was game day, and instead of going to a tailgate with friends, some UVA students were in the Charlottesville community raking leaves for a cause. “It pretty much has grown almost exponentially, this year we have about 550 volunteers...
Investigating incident on Rugby Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday evening. According to police, the incident, described as an aggravated assault, occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Rugby Road. Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about someone firing what...
Staying healthy ahead of the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With less than two weeks to go before Thanksgiving, local health officials are warning about respiratory viruses. The University of Virginia Health System is offering tips on avoiding viruses like COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Right now, RSV cases are at a high plateau at...
Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
Aggravated Assault Leaves One Juvenile Wounded

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department responded to what is being described as an aggravated assault on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at approximately 5:54PM on November 12. According to the report, a juvenile sustained multiple gunshot wounds. There is no information if the juvenile was...
Guatemalan man sentenced to prison in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who was arrested in Albemarle County in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot in Richmond has been sentenced to prison. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, a native of Guatemala who was in the country illegally, was sentenced to five and a half months in federal prison for re-entering the United States after being deported.
Prepping for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville city officials are getting ready for Friday's storm threat by cleaning up leaves. The city makes it a routine to clean storm drains prior to big storms, like the one that is expected to impact the area on Friday. Workers prioritize areas that are...
Popito's Pizza opens in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has a new restaurant at the Rio Hill Shopping Center. Popito's Pizza opened on Friday. It began as a husband-and-wife-owned mobile pizza restaurant that attended local events in the area. It garnered fans from all over and has now been able to expand into...
Honoring Veterans: Boot camp for scholars

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After serving the country, transitioning into civilian life can be difficult, including veterans who choose to continue their education. Some such veterans, who are now students at the University of Virginia, went through a program to help them acclimate to civilian and academic life. Romeo...
Stay Local, Play Local: Artisan Studio Tour

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local, Shari Jacobs talks about the upcoming Artisan Studio Tour, which involves dozens of Central Virginia artisans. For more information, click here.
