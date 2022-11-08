Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Charlottesville, Albemarle asking citizens to 'Buy Local' this holiday season
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As holiday shopping gets into full swing, Charlottesville and Albemarle County are encouraging people to buy local. The Buy Local campaign is a joint venture between the localities to support local businesses. Ashley Hernandorena, an economic development analyst for Albemarle County, says in the...
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected
There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
cbs19news
UVA students support local Habitat for Humanity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A beautiful Saturday morning, and it was game day, and instead of going to a tailgate with friends, some UVA students were in the Charlottesville community raking leaves for a cause. “It pretty much has grown almost exponentially, this year we have about 550 volunteers...
cbs19news
Investigating incident on Rugby Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday evening. According to police, the incident, described as an aggravated assault, occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Rugby Road. Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about someone firing what...
cbs19news
Staying healthy ahead of the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With less than two weeks to go before Thanksgiving, local health officials are warning about respiratory viruses. The University of Virginia Health System is offering tips on avoiding viruses like COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Right now, RSV cases are at a high plateau at...
cbs19news
Officials respond to social media-based concerns associated with mental health incident
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says faulty information led to concerns about a possible threat to students at Nelson County High School. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, there was a mental health incident involving a student on Nov....
Virginia teen dead from overdose after buying fentanyl-laced pills over Snapchat
A forensic examination of Ali's victim revealed that they had died of "acute fentanyl toxicity"-- but in Snapchat conversations with Ali, it's clear the teen believed they were purchasing Percocet.
cbs19news
Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
cbs19news
Aggravated Assault Leaves One Juvenile Wounded
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department responded to what is being described as an aggravated assault on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at approximately 5:54PM on November 12. According to the report, a juvenile sustained multiple gunshot wounds. There is no information if the juvenile was...
cbs19news
Guatemalan man sentenced to prison in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man who was arrested in Albemarle County in connection with an alleged July 4 mass shooting plot in Richmond has been sentenced to prison. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, a native of Guatemala who was in the country illegally, was sentenced to five and a half months in federal prison for re-entering the United States after being deported.
cbs19news
Prepping for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville city officials are getting ready for Friday's storm threat by cleaning up leaves. The city makes it a routine to clean storm drains prior to big storms, like the one that is expected to impact the area on Friday. Workers prioritize areas that are...
cbs19news
Popito's Pizza opens in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has a new restaurant at the Rio Hill Shopping Center. Popito's Pizza opened on Friday. It began as a husband-and-wife-owned mobile pizza restaurant that attended local events in the area. It garnered fans from all over and has now been able to expand into...
NBC 29 News
AHIP joins in Virginia Energy Assistance Program and gears up for holiday campaign
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AHIP, the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program is preparing for winter. The Virginia Energy Assistance Program through Social Services is just now getting underway where eligible households will receive help with the costs of heating their homes. It’s helped 42 families in the last 3 years.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville residents file lawsuit against Charlottesville and City Council over proposed building
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dozen people have filed a suit against Charlottesville and the City Council, claiming a building permit is going beyond the allowed zoning. Neighbors are representing themselves in the lawsuit. They say the city failed to consider the negative impact of what is being planned. “One...
cbs19news
Virginia's first manufacturing engineering course available in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students attending the Greene County Technical Education Center now have access to state-of-the-art equipment that will provide them with a hands-on learning environment in the new Manufacturing Engineering course. This engineering course is the first of its kind in Virginia, and students were the...
BB gun bank robber sentenced to 8 years in Virginia federal court
A man who robbed a Harrisonburg bank with a BB gun in January has been sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this year.
Virginia family sentenced in conspiracy to steal pandemic unemployment benefits
A Fredericksburg man pleaded guilty this week to fraudulently applying for pandemic unemployment benefits alongside three of his family members, and using that money to take out cash and buy luxury jewelry. In addition to this scheme, his sister was indicted for her role in mail theft and bank fraud that occurred around the same time.
This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County
Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: Boot camp for scholars
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After serving the country, transitioning into civilian life can be difficult, including veterans who choose to continue their education. Some such veterans, who are now students at the University of Virginia, went through a program to help them acclimate to civilian and academic life. Romeo...
cbs19news
Stay Local, Play Local: Artisan Studio Tour
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local, Shari Jacobs talks about the upcoming Artisan Studio Tour, which involves dozens of Central Virginia artisans. For more information, click here.
Comments / 0