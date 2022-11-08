ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jesse Marsch could hand Willy Gnonto his full Leeds debut in cup tie at Wolves

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bX6M_0j3DgsdH00

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch could be tempted to hand Italy forward Willy Gnonto his full debut for the club in their Carabao Cup tie at Wolves.

The 19-year-old has made only two substitute appearances for Leeds since signing from Zurich for a reported £3.8million in September.

But during both cameo roles – in recent wins against Liverpool and Bournemouth – Gnonto showed why he has made six appearances for Roberto Mancini’s Italy, including three starts.

Marsch said after Gnonto had set up Crysencio Summerville for Leeds’ late winner in Saturday’s 4-3 victory against Bournemouth that the teenager had staked his claim for a first start.

Gnonto and Joe Gelhardt could be among several changes as Marsch considers handing more of his youngsters game time at Molineux.

“Certainly Willy, I think Joffy (Gelhardt) as well,” the American said. “He hasn’t always played as much, but in training he’s been putting a lot into it and been really effective and performing well.

“Obviously now we see Crysencio at a really high level. A lot of these young guys are pushing. And again, I always try to mention Mateo (Joseph) and Sonny (Perkins) as well, because we really like those guys.”

Gnonto ran half the length of the field before slipping in Summerville for his winning goal against Bournemouth, while the pair have become close pals since the former’s arrival at Elland Road.

Marsch is convinced that friendship can blossom on the pitch and serve Leeds well.

“You can see it swelling, you can see it growing and it’s great,” Marsch added. “I think they have a really strong friendship.

“If we can build them up and continue to use their youthful talent and enthusiasm and desire to improve and fearlessness, that can be a good recipe for success, even with young players.”

Patrick Bamford is not expected to feature at Wolves. He missed out at the weekend after hurting his hip in training on Friday.

Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra (foot) has been ruled out until after the World Cup and Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain long-term absentees.

Otherwise, Marsch has plenty of options, with the likes of Mateusz Klich, Sam Greenwood, who stepped off the bench to score on Saturday, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and under-21s midfielder Darko Gyabi all in contention.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gary Rowett hails ‘Premier League quality’ of hat-trick hero Zian Flemming

Gary Rowett insists Zian Flemming has Premier League quality after his star player bagged a hat-trick in Millwall’s 4-2 win at Preston. Flemming, a club-record signing from Fortuna Sittard in June, struck twice in the first 20 minutes, including a fierce 20-yard free-kick, to put the Lions 2-0 ahead.
newschain

Antonio Conte praises Harry Kane’s importance in Tottenham’s win over Leeds

Antonio Conte heaped praise on Harry Kane for the important role he played in ensuring Tottenham finished the first half of the season in the Premier League top four and revealed he will be backing the England captain to go all the way in Qatar. World Cup-bound Kane struck his...
newschain

Paul Gascoigne hopes to see England gel as a team at Qatar World Cup

Paul Gascoigne hopes the England players will gel as a team at the World Cup – rather than just counting on one of them to make the difference in Qatar. Gareth Southgate’s squad open their campaign against Iran and will then take on the United States before meeting Wales in the final Group B fixture.
newschain

Antonio Conte: Anything is possible for Tottenham in Champions League

Antonio Conte has set out his targets for the second half of the season and told Tottenham to believe anything is possible in the Champions League. Spurs’ inconsistent form during a hectic period of 13 matches in 43 days has seen any faint hopes of a Premier League title tilt end.
newschain

It should be fine: James Maddison plays down injury scare ahead of World Cup

James Maddison insisted he should be fit for the World Cup despite an injury scare in their 2-0 win at West Ham. The midfielder, called into Gareth Southgate’s England squad on Thursday, went down holding his leg in the 23rd minute. After receiving treatment on the pitch the midfielder,...
newschain

Premier League and EFL clubs set record for manager changes 15 weeks into season

Clubs in the Premier League and English Football League (EFL) have broken the record for most manager departures within the first 15 weeks of a season, PA analysis shows. Thursday’s sacking of Leam Richardson by Wigan took this season’s tally of permanent managerial changes to 26, with the campaign having started just 105 days ago on July 29.
newschain

Joe Willock nets winner over Chelsea as Newcastle remain third in Premier League

Joe Willock ensured Newcastle will head into the World Cup break sitting proudly in the top three after beating Chelsea to claim a fifth-successive Premier League victory. The midfielder’s sumptuous 67th-minute strike – his second goal in as many games – handed the Magpies a 1-0 win in front of a crowd of 52,264 at St James’ Park and left them nine points clear of the Blues, one of their rivals for a top-six finish, having played a game more.
newschain

Martin Odegaard double downs Wolves and sends Arsenal five points clear

Arsenal sent out a title warning after Martin Odegaard’s double sent them five points clear at the top of the Premier League. The captain’s second-half brace earned a 2-0 win at Wolves and showed Manchester City their crown is under threat. Mikel Arteta’s side are genuine contenders, grinding...
newschain

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean a doubt for Sunderland clash

Birmingham defender Harlee Dean is a doubt for the visit of Sunderland. Dean scored Birmingham’s second goal in their 2-1 win at Stoke last weekend, but picked up a calf injury and missed the midweek draw with Swansea. Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) and Marc Roberts (hamstring) are expected to be...
newschain

Steve Cooper plans to make the most of training ground time during World Cup

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says his side have to use the World Cup break to its full effect to help them kick on in the second half of the season. Forest’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace ensured they would not go into the six-week hiatus bottom of the Premier League, with Morgan Gibbs-White’s second-half goal earning just a third victory of what has been a difficult opening part of the campaign.
newschain

Mark Robins hails Coventry’s match-winner Viktor Gyokeres as ‘priceless’

Mark Robins hailed match-winner Viktor Gyokeres as priceless following his brace that earned Coventry their fourth win on the bounce with a 2-0 victory against QPR. The Swede opened the scoring on 12 minutes after latching onto Jamie Allen’s mis-kick before slotting past Seny Dieng following Callum O’Hare’s well-weighted pass.
newschain

Richie Barker impressed to see Derby finish a hectic week with a win

Derby assistant manager Richie Barker praised his players for performing so well in their 3-1 win at MK Dons after such a quick turnaround from their Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool. The Rams are up to sixth in Sky Bet League One after coming from behind at Stadium MK, where...
newschain

David Moyes sympathises with fans as West Ham booed following Leicester loss

David Moyes said he understands the fans’ frustration after West Ham were booed off following their latest defeat. The Hammers will spend the World Cup break just a point above the relegation zone after a third straight loss, 2-0 at home to Leicester. Moyes has guided West Ham to...
newschain

Mikel Arteta is ‘enjoying the moment’ as Arsenal open up five-point lead

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal are outstripping expectations after they went five points clear at the top of the Premier League. Martin Odegaard’s second-half double saw the Gunners take control of the title race with a 2-0 win at Wolves. They put clear daylight between them and Manchester City in...
newschain

Jurgen Klopp not ruling out strengthening Liverpool in January transfer window

Summer signing Darwin Nunez played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Southampton and manager Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out bringing in reinforcements in January to help their bid for Champions League football. An up and down first four months of the season ended on an upward...
newschain

Frank Lampard says Everton fans were right to be unhappy with what they saw

Frank Lampard believes Everton fans had “a right to voice their opinions” after they booed their team following their 3-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth. The Everton players and manager were berated and subjected to jeers and whistles as they went over towards the travelling support after the final whistle.
newschain

Michael Carrick salutes Middlesbrough pair after mixed World Cup fortunes

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick had words of praise for two of his players with very different World Cup stories after watching his side come from behind to grab a dramatic 2-1 Championship win at Norwich. Young Australian midfielder Riley McGree equalised for the hosts just after the hour mark with...
newschain

Eddie Howe remains grounded as Newcastle head into break third in Premier League

Eddie Howe is refusing even to contemplate the possibility of European qualification despite Newcastle heading into the World Cup break sitting in third place in the Premier League table. The Magpies extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games with a fifth-successive victory when Joe Willock fired them to a...
newschain

James McAtee is making the right impression on Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom

Paul Heckingbottom was delighted with Sheffield United’s resilient display at Cardiff, hailing the impact of substitute James McAtee. The hard-fought 1-0 success means the Blades are guaranteed to go into the winter break in second place in the Sky Bet Championship, although they are currently top, ahead of Burnley’s game against Blackburn tomorrow.
newschain

Carlos Corberan applauds West Brom commitment after Stoke win

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan praised the “massive” commitment from his players after their revival continued with a 2-0 win over Stoke at The Hawthorns. The game will be best remembered for Brandon Thomas-Asante’s stunning overhead kick that found the net and wrapped up victory for West Brom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy