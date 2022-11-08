Read full article on original website
New hospital breaks ground in Discovery Park
Wearing white hard hats and carrying golden shovels, Purdue President Mitch Daniels, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis and various Ascension officials broke ground for the new Ascension St. Vincent micro hospital, which is set to open by 2024. About 40 people gathered at the intersection of Airport Road and US...
Inside Indiana Business
Equipment dealer to invest $7M+ on Logansport site
Ohio-based Redline Equipment, a Case IH farm equipment dealer with four locations in Indiana, says it will invest more than $7 million to construct a new dealership and service center in Logansport. The company acquired 17 acres in the Cass County Agribusiness Park for the larger facility. Redline entered the Indiana market in 2017, having acquired an existing dealership.
Inside Indiana Business
Sprouts to cut ribbon on Zionsville cooking school
Carmel-based Sprouts Cooking School is opening the doors to its second central Indiana location today. Representatives from the school, as well as members of the community and the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, are marking the occasion with a ribbon cutting and open house at the Zionsville facility. Sprouts owner Stephanie...
casscountyonline.com
Redline Equipment announces construction of state-of-the-art facility in Logansport
Archbold, Ohio —Redline Equipment, a forward-thinking Case IH equipment dealer with twelve locations in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art facility in Logansport, Indiana. The new building will be located on 17 acres in the Cass County Agribusiness Park, roughly five miles west of the current Redline facility. Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place in early 2023, with a grand opening slated for the first quarter of 2024.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Two for one: Levy’s Crawfordsville Site Replaces Two Drop Ball Cranes with One SENNEBOGEN 870
A long-time site manager for Levy Steel Mill Services, Tommy Combs, has worked in the scrap industry, from Alabama to Indiana, for 20 years. Everywhere he’s been, he has seen SENNEBOGEN purpose-built scrap handlers on the job. But this is the first time he can actually feel one of the green machines as it goes to work. He’s talking about the big SENNEBOGEN 870 R-HD Hybrid machine that Levy recently put into drop ball service at the Nucor steel mill in Crawfordsville, Indiana. “I’m roughly about a quarter mile away,” Combs says, “and I can feel it in my office!”
Inside Indiana Business
COO: Women’s health focus key to IU Health Fishers expansion
The chief operating officer for IU Health Saxony Hospital says the $300 million expansion of the hospital is designed to not only grow the number of inpatient beds, but provide greater service for women and children. The health system on Friday broke ground on the project, which will rename the facility to IU Health Fishers. “Fishers is such a growing and thriving community, and we’re just trying to keep up with the demand in the community,” said Chad Dilley.
WLFI.com
Trustee transition to happen earlier than expected
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLFI) — In Fairfield Township, Monica Casanova is expected to become trustee earlier than expected. Her win Tuesday night ensured she'd take over after the new year. But, she'll actually take control within weeks. Wednesday evening is the first Fairfield Township Board meeting since Casanova's trustee...
Inside Indiana Business
Morrell Group opens Noblesville location
Michigan-based motion control services provider Morrell Group has opened a new facility in Noblesville. The company, which says it outgrew its location in Indianapolis, is the second tenant to join the Washington Business Park. Morrell Group is occupying about 32,000 square feet within the business complex and will employ 33...
theoldmotor.com
Laughner Chrysler Plymouth Imperial Frankfort Indiana
Albert M. “Prep” Laughner began his auto sales career in 1930 or earlier in association with Russell R. Clark as Clark & Laughner Auto Sales in Frankfort, IN, according to “A Century of Progress: An Account of the Clinton County.”. Information from the Frankfort Public Library states...
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue taps former executive to oversee Indy expansion
Purdue University has rehired one of its former key leaders to coordinate the school’s expansion in Indianapolis following an August decision to split IUPUI into separate Indiana University and Purdue operations. Daniel Hasler, a former Indiana commerce secretary and Eli Lilly and Co. executive, retired from Purdue two years...
'I’ve yet to find someone who thinks this is a good idea'
In a nearly full room, Mayor John Dennis stood in front of the city council urging the council to pass legislation to prevent the closure of the West Lafayette Bureau of Motor Vehicles building. “This is a horrible mistake,” he said. The city council voted to create new legislation...
WLFI.com
Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Howard County, IN
Howard County is the perfect location to explore if you want to see and experience some of Indiana's top attractions. Howard County was previously known as Richardville County, a name that honored the last "akima" of the natives in the area, Jean Baptiste Richardville. In Howard County, Indiana, numerous towns...
readthereporter.com
School board shakeups
Foursome slate find success in Fishers, all three incumbents unseated from HSE board. Four times as many people voted in the general election in Hamilton County than showed up during the May primary this year. A total of 130,355 registered voters cast their ballots, most of them doing so before Tuesday. That is a 48.12 percent turnout. By way of comparison, only 30,993 voters – a dismal 11.72 percent – came to the polls for the May primary.
casscountyonline.com
2022 General Election Results from Cass County, Indiana
Unofficial 2022 Primary Election vote totals from Cass County, Indiana. Vote totals listed below are for Cass County only. Statewide and district totals for federal and state races are available here. Results will be posted as they come in. Includes: Early Voting (Courthouse)/Absentee Ballots, Twelve Mile Community Center, Walton Community...
casscountyonline.com
Lewis Cass Schools announce virtual learning for middle/high school from Nov. 8-11, 2022
Lewis Cass Schools in Cass County, Indiana have announced that the middle school and high school will go to Virtual Learning starting Tuesday, November 8, 2022 through Friday, November 11, 2022, and returning to school on Monday, November 14, 2022. Lewis Cass Elementary School will continue to attend school as...
RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms
INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
1 injured in large woods fire in Avon
A person was injured and transported to the hospital as fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire in a wooded area in Avon on Tuesday.
wbiw.com
I-69 project update reveals changes in Marion, Johnson and Morgan counties
INDIANA – The first pieces of the Southport Road interchange are expected to come online late this week or early next week. Southport Road traffic will shift onto the new bridge over future I-69. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to Southport Road will also open. The existing S.R. 37 traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will remain open for all other traffic movements.
