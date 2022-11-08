Began looking into a deadly accident that occurred on Patton Avenue when a car struck a bike. Around 10:17 p.m. on November 11th, Jason Dean Wyatt (10/17/1977), who was riding his bicycle eastbound around the 870 block of Patton Avenue, was hit by a car. The Madison County Sheriff's Office informed Wyatt's next of kin that he had passed away due to his injuries on the scene. The car's driver stayed at the scene without suffering any injuries.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO