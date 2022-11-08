ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnctimes.com

Asheville Police Investigate Cyclist Fatality

Began looking into a deadly accident that occurred on Patton Avenue when a car struck a bike. Around 10:17 p.m. on November 11th, Jason Dean Wyatt (10/17/1977), who was riding his bicycle eastbound around the 870 block of Patton Avenue, was hit by a car. The Madison County Sheriff's Office informed Wyatt's next of kin that he had passed away due to his injuries on the scene. The car's driver stayed at the scene without suffering any injuries.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Cyclist dies in crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A cyclist died in a crash Friday night in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened around 10:17 p.m. on Patton Avenue. Police said the cyclist was traveling east when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene. Police identified the cyclist as 45-year-old Jason Dean […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies release 911 call, footage of deputy-involved shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call and body cam footage Saturday in reference to a deputy-involved shooting in September that killed a suspect. Deputies provided a disclaimer that the information released may be disturbing to some viewers and viewer discretion is advised. Click here to watch: Greenville […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Working on a tip, police arrest two & find drugs, weapons & more

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man wanted on numerous charges including assault on a female and a vehicle theft from New York, has been arrested with drugs and weapons, police say. Working off a tip, Asheville Police detectives and officers responded to an area of Deaverview Road. The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Asheville Police investigates gun discharges near downtown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department is investigating gun discharges that that took place on Saturday night. There were no injuries or property damage reported to investigators. APD Patrol Officers were dispatched to reports of gun discharge at the 240 block of Livingston Street close to 12:59 a.m. on November 5. When officers arrived […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Armed suspect caught shortly after bank robbery in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon shortly after he reportedly robbed a bank at gunpoint. Officers said the suspect, Paul Day, went into a PNC Bank on O Henry Avenue at around 4:25 p.m. and demanded money...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Suspect appears in court after mother, newborn found dead

Bell's Crossing Elementary says 'thank you' to veterans over breakfast. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. West Greenville artist gets support from community after devastating fire. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman killed in SUV crash while walking on Morganton street

MORGANTON, N.C. — A 29-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning in Morganton after she was hit by an SUV while walking on a street, authorities confirmed to Channel 9. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on a section of N. Green Street near Independence Boulevard. According to Morganton Public Safety, Shamika Louise Lyles was walking north on Green Street when she was hit by the passenger side of an SUV.
MORGANTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 11/01/2022 To 11/10/2022

(Press Release from Yancey Sheriff’s Department) David Alan Bruce Of Cliffs Of Ivy Burnsville, NC Was Arrested For Failure To Appear On Felony Bond: $20,000.00 Secured. Christy Leanne Anderson Of Honeybee Lane Bakersville, Nc Was Arrested For Felony Larceny, Possession Of Stolen Goods And Felony Conspiracy. Bond: $30,000.00 Secured.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man convicted of drug trafficking following 2020 traffic stop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said a Florida man was convicted of drug trafficking and gun offenses after a traffic stop in 2020 in Asheville. Officials said according to court documents and other evidence, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after two found dead in house in NC

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a house on Saturday afternoon. According to deputies, they responded to a call in the Timber Estates area and the Alarka community on Saturday, Nov. 5. Once on scene,...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy