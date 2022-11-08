Aragon Police Department chief demoted, placed on patrol duty

A City of Aragon Police Department patrol car. Contributed

Aragon’s chief of police has been stripped of his position and placed on patrol duty in the most recent development following an investigation into his handling of two child abuse claims.

Brad Loyd was demoted on Nov. 3, after he failed to meet certain expectations set by the city council upon his reinstatement, according to Aragon Mayor Debbie Pittman

“At the meeting where he was put back on duty we had set some expectations and he did not meet them,” Pittman said.

Pittman said the city will publicly advertise the open position of police chief and go through the process of narrowing down candidates and completing interviews before naming a new chief.

“We're trying to get things taken care of in the police department and get it straightened out,” Pittman said. “It's been a struggle trying to make sure everything is in line. Certain new policies are under review, but we’re hoping once the interim chief comes in it will get things moving faster.”

Loyd was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 2 when the city reached out to Rome Police Department to initiate an investigation of Loyd and his involvement in the investigation of two reported assaults.

Both incidents involved female juveniles and both assaults were reportedly committed by the same suspect -- who was the nephew of a woman Loyd had been dating at the time, and well known to Loyd.

The Rome PD investigation determined that Loyd’s close ties to the family of the suspect in the two assaults within his jurisdiction influenced how he handled the case. Another reported assault, involving the same suspect is being investigated by the Cedartown Police Department.

Another issue stemming from that investigation is Loyd's failure to report an instance of alleged child abuse. Police, like teachers and other caregivers, are required by Georgia law to report instances of child abuse.

Despite the results of that investigation, the Aragon City Council unanimously reinstated Loyd during a called meeting on Sept. 22, provided he completed a six-month probationary period and received appropriate training.

Once reinstated, Loyd then fired the Aragon PD assistant police chief who had reported his concerns regarding the assault investigations.

Pittman said that she felt Loyd had not done his best to register for the specific training classes since being reinstated, among other things, and decided to demote him.

Aragon Police Sgt. John Tortoso is the lead person for the department while the city works to appoint an interim chief. Pittman declined to say whether the interim chief would come from within the department or not, but a decision would likely be made this week.

Currently, Aragon has just two full-time officers — Loyd and Tortoso — along with a small group of part-time officers.