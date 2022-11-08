ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aragon, GA

Aragon Police Department chief demoted, placed on patrol duty

By jstewart, Contributed
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHIp7_0j3DgXI800
A City of Aragon Police Department patrol car. Contributed

Aragon’s chief of police has been stripped of his position and placed on patrol duty in the most recent development following an investigation into his handling of two child abuse claims.

Brad Loyd was demoted on Nov. 3, after he failed to meet certain expectations set by the city council upon his reinstatement, according to Aragon Mayor Debbie Pittman

“At the meeting where he was put back on duty we had set some expectations and he did not meet them,” Pittman said.

Pittman said the city will publicly advertise the open position of police chief and go through the process of narrowing down candidates and completing interviews before naming a new chief.

“We're trying to get things taken care of in the police department and get it straightened out,” Pittman said. “It's been a struggle trying to make sure everything is in line. Certain new policies are under review, but we’re hoping once the interim chief comes in it will get things moving faster.”

Loyd was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 2 when the city reached out to Rome Police Department to initiate an investigation of Loyd and his involvement in the investigation of two reported assaults.

Both incidents involved female juveniles and both assaults were reportedly committed by the same suspect -- who was the nephew of a woman Loyd had been dating at the time, and well known to Loyd.

The Rome PD investigation determined that Loyd’s close ties to the family of the suspect in the two assaults within his jurisdiction influenced how he handled the case. Another reported assault, involving the same suspect is being investigated by the Cedartown Police Department.

Another issue stemming from that investigation is Loyd's failure to report an instance of alleged child abuse. Police, like teachers and other caregivers, are required by Georgia law to report instances of child abuse.

Despite the results of that investigation, the Aragon City Council unanimously reinstated Loyd during a called meeting on Sept. 22, provided he completed a six-month probationary period and received appropriate training.

Once reinstated, Loyd then fired the Aragon PD assistant police chief who had reported his concerns regarding the assault investigations.

Pittman said that she felt Loyd had not done his best to register for the specific training classes since being reinstated, among other things, and decided to demote him.

Aragon Police Sgt. John Tortoso is the lead person for the department while the city works to appoint an interim chief. Pittman declined to say whether the interim chief would come from within the department or not, but a decision would likely be made this week.

Currently, Aragon has just two full-time officers — Loyd and Tortoso — along with a small group of part-time officers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Polk Today

Release: Aragon’s Judge Wheeler becomes Chief Wheeler

Note: the following release came from newly-appointed Chief Terry Wheeler for the Aragon Police Department. – KtE Originally scheduled to retire on December 31st, Judge Terry Wheeler has moved his retirement date back to November 10th. With the recent change of status of Aragon’s Chief of Police, (Brad Loyd), the position of Chief became vacant. […] The post Release: Aragon’s Judge Wheeler becomes Chief Wheeler appeared first on Polk Today.
ARAGON, GA
wrganews.com

Israeli Police Officials visit Downtown Law Enforcement Center

On Wednesday morning Rome/Floyd law enforcement officials welcomed members of the Israeli police Department at the downtown Law Enforcement Center as part of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange Program. The program shapes police executive leadership development through global engagement by investing in the peer-to-peer experiential learning environment. The program hopes to enhance public safety by sharing best practices of homeland security and community policing with an emphasis on the protection of civil rights and liberties.
ROME, GA
WSAV News 3

Man charged, 106 dogs rescued from Georgia home

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man faces charges after more than 100 dogs were rescued from a home in Paulding County where a dog-fighting operation was being run. Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, of Dallas, was arrested Tuesday on one count each of aggravated cruelty to animals and dog fighting, but the sheriff’s office said […]
DALLAS, GA
11Alive

Pitbulls rescued after Dallas man abused them, deputies say

DALLAS, Ga. — A Paulding County man is now in jail after deputies said he bred, trained more and facilitated more than 100 pitbull fights at his home. On Tuesday, Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Paulding County Animal Control detectives arrived at the Dallas home of 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell, where they found at least 106 dogs who were underfed, scrawny and aggressive.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Thursday, November 10, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, November 10, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, November 10, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
11Alive

Man missing nearly 5 months in Carroll County, officials say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old man has not been seen for nearly five months according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Christopher Evan Tarr was last seen around the area of Venable Road in Temple on June 22, the office said. They added that he's believed to be on foot and does not have a cell phone.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
3K+
Followers
865
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy