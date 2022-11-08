Read full article on original website
Related
Biden huddles with Japan, SKorea on NKorea threat, China
President Joe Biden is set to meet Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea
Southeast Asian leaders: region no proxy for any powers
Indonesia's president is vowing not to let Southeast Asia become the front lines of a new Cold War amid increasing tensions between the United States and China
FOX Sports
Sargeant to run practice in Brazil in pursuit of F1 license
Williams will give Logan Sargeant an additional practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in an effort to move the American closer to earning the Super License he needs to compete on the Formula One grid next season. Sargeant, a 21-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been named Nicholas...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn't happening, but the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world's biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been selected for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates...
ESPN
Carlos Sainz faces five-place grid penalty in Brazil
Carlos Sainz will drop five places on the grid at the Brazilian Grand Prix after Ferrari incurred a penalty for fitting a new engine to his car. Sainz will use his sixth engine of the season this weekend, meaning he is three engines over his original quota of three for the year.
‘An amazing feeling’: asylum seeker stuck in hotel thanks Observer readers for sending books
Ali, a Kurd who fled Iran, may also be offered a university place after he told of the tedium of 500 days in limbo
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Key facts and figures ahead of race
The Brazilian Grand Prix returns this weekend, as F1 champion Max Verstappen continues his victory tour in the closing stages of the 2022 season.Last year it was Lewis Hamilton who won the race in Sao Paulo, finishing ahead of his Red Bull rival before eventually being pipped to the title in the final weekend.This time around, Verstappen will be the favourite and comes into the Brazilian GP after a win in Mexico.Ahead of the race, check out the key facts and figures from the Interlagos circuit.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Man Utd's Antony Santos celebrates making Brazil's World Cup squadGareth Southgate explains why James Maddison made England’s 26-man World Cup squadGareth Southgate announces England’s 26-man squad for World Cup
CBS Sports
2022 Formula 1 at São Paulo qualifying results: Kevin Magnussen wins first ever pole for US-based Haas
Kevin Magnussen has won the pole for the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race at Interlagos in São Paulo, his first career Formula 1 pole and the very first pole in the history of the United States-based Haas F1 Team. Magnussen capitalized on inclement weather and subsequent track conditions to earn a pole that has stunned the Formula 1 paddock.
F1 schedule 2022: Practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch
Formula 1 is upon us, and if you're looking for the latest F1 schedule, Sportsnaut has you covered. Covering every race from the upcoming season.
Qatar robo-jockey camel races hope to draw World Cup crowd
Sitting in a white all-terrain truck, Nasser al-Marri watched his remote-controlled camel race across the Qatar desert and insisted that his sport makes football pale in comparison. Abdallah Hafiz, 21 -- who said he will be rooting for the Netherlands -- hopes many of the football fans will make it to the track "to discover the sport of our ancestors".
Comments / 0