The Brazilian Grand Prix returns this weekend, as F1 champion Max Verstappen continues his victory tour in the closing stages of the 2022 season.Last year it was Lewis Hamilton who won the race in Sao Paulo, finishing ahead of his Red Bull rival before eventually being pipped to the title in the final weekend.This time around, Verstappen will be the favourite and comes into the Brazilian GP after a win in Mexico.Ahead of the race, check out the key facts and figures from the Interlagos circuit.

2 DAYS AGO