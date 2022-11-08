ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Sargeant to run practice in Brazil in pursuit of F1 license

Williams will give Logan Sargeant an additional practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in an effort to move the American closer to earning the Super License he needs to compete on the Formula One grid next season. Sargeant, a 21-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been named Nicholas...
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN

Carlos Sainz faces five-place grid penalty in Brazil

Carlos Sainz will drop five places on the grid at the Brazilian Grand Prix after Ferrari incurred a penalty for fitting a new engine to his car. Sainz will use his sixth engine of the season this weekend, meaning he is three engines over his original quota of three for the year.
The Independent

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Key facts and figures ahead of race

The Brazilian Grand Prix returns this weekend, as F1 champion Max Verstappen continues his victory tour in the closing stages of the 2022 season.Last year it was Lewis Hamilton who won the race in Sao Paulo, finishing ahead of his Red Bull rival before eventually being pipped to the title in the final weekend.This time around, Verstappen will be the favourite and comes into the Brazilian GP after a win in Mexico.Ahead of the race, check out the key facts and figures from the Interlagos circuit.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Man Utd's Antony Santos celebrates making Brazil's World Cup squadGareth Southgate explains why James Maddison made England’s 26-man World Cup squadGareth Southgate announces England’s 26-man squad for World Cup
AFP

Qatar robo-jockey camel races hope to draw World Cup crowd

Sitting in a white all-terrain truck, Nasser al-Marri watched his remote-controlled camel race across the Qatar desert and insisted that his sport makes football pale in comparison.   Abdallah Hafiz, 21 -- who said he will be rooting for the Netherlands -- hopes many of the football fans will make it to the track "to discover the sport of our ancestors".

