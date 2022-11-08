ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

Veterans Day ceremonies planned in Connecticut

Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 11, including the latest on storm Nicole's impact on CT.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Meeting Connecticut’s oldest World War II veteran

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - She’s 105 years old, humble with a beautiful smile, and the oldest World War II veteran in Connecticut. A big thank you to all veterans today, including Elsie Lignelli. Eyewitness News spoke with Elsie on her service and secrets to a long life. “So here...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Veterans Day events scheduled to honor those who answered the call

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Friday, people in Connecticut around the country honored and celebrated those who have served their country. Veterans Day ceremonies were planned across the state. At 10:30 a.m., a wreath-laying was planned at the East Hartford Public Library at the World War I Memorial. At...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

CT Lottery: $45,000 Keno ticket sold in May set to expire Sunday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A $45,000 Keno ticket will expire Sunday if the winner does not claim it soon. According to the Connecticut Lottery, this ticket was sold back in May at the Getty Mart on Hamilton Ave in Waterbury. The winning numbers are 696205 with a 7 of 7...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

BETTER MONEY: Taxes on your retirement income, 11/13

Joel Johnson answers your questions on long-term care in the Nov. 12 edition of Better Money. Eric Bowman, award-winning travel editor, discusses the Travvy awards and top travel trends. Sherri French shares healthy tips for families. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM UTC. Sherri French, lifestyle and parenting expert,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Preparations underway as Tropical Depression Nicole approaches

CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Energy hacks to help lower your utility bill

(WFSB) - If you are struggling to keep up with rising utility bills you’re not alone. Connecticut has some if the highest. Eyewitness News found a few hacks to help save a little bit on energy bills. Energy vampires are gadgets and appliances that use up energy even when...
CONNECTICUT STATE

