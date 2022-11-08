Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Veterans Day ceremonies planned in Connecticut
Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 11, including the latest on storm Nicole's impact on CT.
Eyewitness News
Meeting Connecticut’s oldest World War II veteran
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - She’s 105 years old, humble with a beautiful smile, and the oldest World War II veteran in Connecticut. A big thank you to all veterans today, including Elsie Lignelli. Eyewitness News spoke with Elsie on her service and secrets to a long life. “So here...
Eyewitness News
Veterans Day events scheduled to honor those who answered the call
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Friday, people in Connecticut around the country honored and celebrated those who have served their country. Veterans Day ceremonies were planned across the state. At 10:30 a.m., a wreath-laying was planned at the East Hartford Public Library at the World War I Memorial. At...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Connecticut's shoreline prepares for heavy rain from remnants of Nicole
Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 11, including the latest on storm Nicole's impact on CT.
Eyewitness News
CT Lottery: $45,000 Keno ticket sold in May set to expire Sunday
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A $45,000 Keno ticket will expire Sunday if the winner does not claim it soon. According to the Connecticut Lottery, this ticket was sold back in May at the Getty Mart on Hamilton Ave in Waterbury. The winning numbers are 696205 with a 7 of 7...
Eyewitness News
BETTER MONEY: Taxes on your retirement income, 11/13
Joel Johnson answers your questions on long-term care in the Nov. 12 edition of Better Money. Eric Bowman, award-winning travel editor, discusses the Travvy awards and top travel trends. Sherri French shares healthy tips for families. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM UTC. Sherri French, lifestyle and parenting expert,...
Eyewitness News
Ferocious wind, rain from Nicole’s remnants impact Connecticut shoreline
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The rain and wind from the remnants of Nicole pounded Connecticut’s shoreline on Saturday morning. The former tropical depression started delivering those elements to the state on Friday. The conditions persisted despite the storm being an inland one, not coastal one. They also led to...
Eyewitness News
Preparations underway as Tropical Depression Nicole approaches
Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 11, including the latest on storm Nicole's impact on CT.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Consumer holiday spending, mortgage rates, Apple emergency texting
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said to expect heavy rain and gusty wind with the remnants of Nicole. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Friday...
Eyewitness News
Energy hacks to help lower your utility bill
(WFSB) - If you are struggling to keep up with rising utility bills you’re not alone. Connecticut has some if the highest. Eyewitness News found a few hacks to help save a little bit on energy bills. Energy vampires are gadgets and appliances that use up energy even when...
Eyewitness News
3 UConn students sent to hospital after tree falls on car at College Square
STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - Three UConn students were transported to local hospitals after a tree fell on an occupied car at the College Square Friday. According to school officials, UConn emergency personnel received a report that a tree fell on a car at 134 North Eagleville Road shortly before 11:00 pm.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Safety tips for driving in heavy rain and wind
Crews in Hartford on standby as gusty winds could cause downed trees. The remnants of Nicole will be bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to Connecticut.
Comments / 0