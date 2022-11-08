The Opelika Police Department is in search of two suspects wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud. A press release from Opelika PD said police responded to reports of several vehicle break-ins at the Opelika SportsPlex at 1001 Andrews Road on Nov 4. Victims reported that their vehicle’s windows had been shattered and purses and wallets had been stolen.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO