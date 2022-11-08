Read full article on original website
lamar fitzpatrick
4d ago
People! We need all give our lifes to the true and living God, before is to late.
Reply
6
Related
14-year-old suspect arrested for Georgia robberies
The Columbus Police Department (CPD) made an arrest in connection to two armed robberies at Floyd Food & Lottery in Columbus, Ga.
WALB 10
BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed...
UPDATE: 14-year-old in custody following armed robbery on Floyd Road
UPDATE 11/11/2022 : Columbus Police say they spotted a 14-year-old suspect near Ridgeview Road shortly after the robbery and took him into custody. Police were able to recover money taken in the robbery as well as a firearm. UPDATE 11/10/2022 4:42 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department says the initial incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6. […]
WTVM
Columbus PD seeking answers in 28-year-old killed in deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are still looking for answers in the murder of a 28-year-old in east Columbus. On Nov. 8, a shooting occurred at the intersection of Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street. The body of Keamon Hightower was discovered lying in the road a little after noon...
wrbl.com
Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
WTVM
Shootings on 24th Street and North Avenue leaves 3 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two shootings on 24th Street and North Avenue in Columbus have left three people injured. According to Columbus police, the incident happened on Nov. 8. Officers say multiple apartments were shot in the area. One female victim was shot in the leg, while the other suffered...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika Police in search of suspects connected to SportsPlex thefts
The Opelika Police Department is in search of two suspects wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud. A press release from Opelika PD said police responded to reports of several vehicle break-ins at the Opelika SportsPlex at 1001 Andrews Road on Nov 4. Victims reported that their vehicle’s windows had been shattered and purses and wallets had been stolen.
Homicide investigation underway near Parkwood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Braebern St. near Parkwood Drive. Keaton Hightower, 28, was pronounced dead at 12:25pm by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. According to Bryan, the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Police say to avoid the area at this time. Stay with News 3 for any […]
WTVM
I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck that closed down a southbound lane of Interstate 65 for more than 24 hours has been cleared. The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 44 in Macon County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent...
Columbus police: Shooting investigation underway on Brighton Road
UPDATE 11/7/2022 10:23 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department’s Director of Community Affairs Brittany Santiago, one female was shot in the leg and shoulder. Her injuries are non-life-threatening. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway after one was injured during a shooting off of Buena Vista Road, according to the Columbus Police […]
WTVM
Roadway open after two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 in Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash caused a road closure in Chambers County early Friday morning.. The accident occurred at approximately 5:01 a.m. on November 11 - and caused both the northbound and southbound lanes to be blocked on U.S. 431. The roadway is back open. It’s unknown...
etxview.com
Arrests and incident reports for Nov. 2 to Nov. 8
A report was filed for criminal mischief third that occurred on East South Street. A report was filed for theft of property second that occurred on Freeman Drive. A two vehicle motor vehicle collision occurred on North Broadnax Street resulting in moderate property damage and no injuries. Edward Alvies, 51,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police make arrest in connection to Saturday shooting on Donahue Drive
Auburn police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting they say occurred on Saturday in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive in which a 22-year-old female victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. During the investigation, police said Tyrondre Antravius Dowdell, 28, was developed as a suspect. On Monday,...
WTVM
LaGrange officers investigate aggravated assault after shots fired in home
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange officers are investigating an aggravated assault after shots were fired into a home. On November 5, at approximately 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Glenn Robertson Street in reference to shots fired into a home in the area. According to officials, the...
Columbus police arrest suspect in fatal aggravated assault
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus police are releasing more information on an October homicide as an autopsy report shows one man was left dead after being struck in the head several times. Police say Oct. 19 around 6:30 a.m., Columbus Fire and EMS responded to a medical emergency call on the 2400 block of Blan Street. […]
Three Muscogee County men indicted on murder and gang-related charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Muscogee Mounty men are being indicted stemming from a 2021 shooting that left two dead, according to Attorney General Chris Carr. Rodderick Glanton, 27, Homer Upshaw, 27, and Terrance Upshaw, 30, are indicted on the following: Two counts of felony murder Four counts of aggravated assault Three counts of criminal […]
WTVM
Former Eufaula nursing home employee arrested on fraud, forgery charges
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation into forgery and theft at Crowne Nursing Home in Eufaula culminated in the arrest of a former employee. On November 7, 49-year-old Rebecca Jo Allen, of Hurtsboro, was arrested for theft of property 1st degree, forgery 3rd degree and financial exploitation of elderly 1st degree.
WTVM
11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is here, and the Tri-City is gearing up to celebrate and honor those who’ve served. The 11th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Several organizations, bands, military personnel and city representative will be featured...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WTVM
Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade set for this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 12, the 11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade will be held. The parade is set to begin at 10:00am, on the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street, in Phenix City. Also in Phenix City, the parade will continue down Broad Street, turn right...
Comments / 5