Connecticut State

onlyinbridgeport.com

See Official Results From Tuesday’s Vote

Just under 30 percent of registered electors in Bridgeport voted in Tuesday’s general election that delivered major wins for Democrats across the state and provided Governor Ned Lamont another four-year term. The official moderator’s report shows 20,263 names checked as having voted in Bridgeport, down sizably from the last...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat

Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
WESTBROOK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Lamont inching closer to all-time CT governor vote record

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Can Gov. Ned Lamont find 264 more votes, for the win?. Sure, he snagged a reelection victory with ease over Bob Stefanowski with 56 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Now he moves on the the champions round, gunning for the all-time record set by former Gov. M. Jodi Rell in 2006.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Ned Lamont considering extending gas tax holiday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s gas tax is set to return on Dec. 1, but Gov. Ned Lamont is considering extending it to help drivers.“I think we’re going to see what we can afford and we’re going to model this out,” Lamont said. When it returns, the state tax would add an average of […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results

Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Connecticut Employers Subject to Revised FMLA Regulations￼

The following article was first published on the News & Insights section of Shipman & Goodwin’s website. It is reposted here with permission. Recently, the Connecticut Department of Labor issued new regulations under the Connecticut Family and Medical Leave Act. As detailed below, the new regulations explain the expanded...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox5ny.com

Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results

CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Election 2022: Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. “Connecticut gets it right. We had a good election, a fair election. Now we all […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Southington 81st District race too close to call

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The race for state representative in Southington is a nail biter. The 81st district democrat Chris Poulos leads republican Tony Morrison by just 6 votes. The results will head to a recount as there is less than a 20 vote difference, or, half a percentage point.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | The 2022 Wipeout: What Will Connecticut’s GOP Learn From It?

As it became clear in the wee hours of Wednesday morning that another Democratic sweep of Connecticut’s statewide and congressional offices was inevitable, I asked myself a variation of Albert Einstein’s now-famous quote about insanity: How can Republicans in our state think that the same strategy that has failed them multiple times will work if they simply deploy it over and over again?
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Lamont Reelected To Second Term As CT Governor

Connecticut’s Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont will spend a second term in the governor’s mansion after defeating Republican Bob Stefanowski, ABC News projects. Lamont was leading Stefanowski by five percentage points, 52 to 47 percent, as of 11:35 p.m. with 31 percent of the vote reporting. A former Greenwich...
CONNECTICUT STATE

