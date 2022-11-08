Read full article on original website
Related
onlyinbridgeport.com
See Official Results From Tuesday’s Vote
Just under 30 percent of registered electors in Bridgeport voted in Tuesday’s general election that delivered major wins for Democrats across the state and provided Governor Ned Lamont another four-year term. The official moderator’s report shows 20,263 names checked as having voted in Bridgeport, down sizably from the last...
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
zip06.com
Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat
Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
Did you think Connecticut election results came in slow? You’re not alone
(WTNH) – As the polls closed on Tuesday, voters anxiously awaited the results of the election. Some races weren’t called for hours, leading many to wonder if more can be done to speed up this process. Once the polls close, results normally aren’t available immediately. There are checks and balances in place to ensure each […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Lamont inching closer to all-time CT governor vote record
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Can Gov. Ned Lamont find 264 more votes, for the win?. Sure, he snagged a reelection victory with ease over Bob Stefanowski with 56 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Now he moves on the the champions round, gunning for the all-time record set by former Gov. M. Jodi Rell in 2006.
Gov. Ned Lamont considering extending gas tax holiday
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s gas tax is set to return on Dec. 1, but Gov. Ned Lamont is considering extending it to help drivers.“I think we’re going to see what we can afford and we’re going to model this out,” Lamont said. When it returns, the state tax would add an average of […]
NBC Connecticut
Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results
Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
cbia.com
Connecticut Employers Subject to Revised FMLA Regulations￼
The following article was first published on the News & Insights section of Shipman & Goodwin’s website. It is reposted here with permission. Recently, the Connecticut Department of Labor issued new regulations under the Connecticut Family and Medical Leave Act. As detailed below, the new regulations explain the expanded...
CT Congressional Race With National Implications For Party Control Is 'ThisClose'
The race for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District between Democratic US Rep. Jahana Hayes and Republican challenger George Logan is still too close to call, with the results containing national implications for which party will control Congress. Hayes currently leads with 50.37 percent, or 126,893 votes, compared to Logan's 49.63 percent,...
darientimes.com
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
Eyewitness News
Campaign 2022: Here are the latest election results
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The polls have closed across Connecticut. We’ll have the latest election results here.
fox5ny.com
Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results
CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
Election 2022: Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. “Connecticut gets it right. We had a good election, a fair election. Now we all […]
Eyewitness News
Southington 81st District race too close to call
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The race for state representative in Southington is a nail biter. The 81st district democrat Chris Poulos leads republican Tony Morrison by just 6 votes. The results will head to a recount as there is less than a 20 vote difference, or, half a percentage point.
George Logan concedes to Jahana Hayes in CT’s nail-biter 5th District race
Logan said it was a “good, hard-fought battle,” but that he could not overcome the congresswoman’s margin of victory.
wiltonbulletin.com
Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | The 2022 Wipeout: What Will Connecticut’s GOP Learn From It?
As it became clear in the wee hours of Wednesday morning that another Democratic sweep of Connecticut’s statewide and congressional offices was inevitable, I asked myself a variation of Albert Einstein’s now-famous quote about insanity: How can Republicans in our state think that the same strategy that has failed them multiple times will work if they simply deploy it over and over again?
Lamont Reelected To Second Term As CT Governor
Connecticut’s Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont will spend a second term in the governor’s mansion after defeating Republican Bob Stefanowski, ABC News projects. Lamont was leading Stefanowski by five percentage points, 52 to 47 percent, as of 11:35 p.m. with 31 percent of the vote reporting. A former Greenwich...
Comments / 1