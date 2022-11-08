ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day discusses injury to Miyan Williams, outlook for OSU's RBs entering Week 12

Ryan Day is still dealing with a number of injuries to Ohio State’s running back room. Fortunately, he is optimistic for the status of multiple RBs coming out of Week 11. Already this season, Ohio State has lost Evan Pryor to injury for the season. Chip Trayanum has made the full-time switch back to running back from linebacker, but he was ruled out for Week 11.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State announces 2 key offensive players will be unavailable vs. Indiana

Ohio State will be missing 2 key offensive players for Saturday’s game against Indiana. Prior to the game, Ohio State sent out a list of unavailable players and game-time decisions on the roster. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson were on the list of unavailable Ohio State players.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota unveils uniforms for Week 11 matchup vs. Northwestern

Minnesota is one of a handful of teams honoring the military this weekend with the Gophers’ annual Salute to Service Members game in Week 11. That matchup will be against Northwestern. For the game, the Gophers will roll with a mostly traditional uniform look with a minor tweak. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day explains why Tommy Eichenberg is the definition of a B1G linebacker

Ryan Day, Ohio State head coach, believes his linebacker is the definition of a B1G linebacker. Day had high praises for linebacker Tommy Eichenberg Thursday afternoon. “If you try to recognize a Big Ten linebacker, Tommy Eichenberg is just that,” Day said Thursday. “… Boy he’s playing at a high level and he’s the leader of our defense.”
INDIANA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Miyan Williams receives status update for remainder of Week 11, per report

Miyan Williams is out for the remainder of the game as Ohio State takes on Indiana on Saturday. Williams went down to the ground and came up limping after a tackle in the second quarter. The injury appeared to be to his lower left leg and was thought to perhaps be a rolled ankle. The RB was able to get up, but was assisted off the field and was later carted to the locker room.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, transfer WR out of Wisconsin, teases visit to B1G West rival

Markus Allen is in the transfer portal after beginning his career at Wisconsin. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Badgers, Allen entered the portal following the loss to Michigan State. Now, Allen is in the process of setting up visits while he investigates his next destination. He...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud lands B1G QB record with impressive stretch across 2021-22 seasons

CJ Stroud and Ohio State decimated another opponent on their march to a hopeful B1G Championship and College Football Playoff berth this weekend. Ohio State took down Indiana 56-14 on Saturday with Stroud racking up 297 passing yards and 5 TDs. Not only did he take home the win, but the QB also took home a B1G record in the process.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Ranks thinning for Buckeyes, but Ohio State handles Indiana easily

Stop us if you’ve heard this pair of stories before. Ohio State won easily — and the Buckeyes suffered an injury to a significant skill player. On an blustery, wintery day in Columbus, the Buckeyes jumped out early and rolled to a 56-14 victory against overmatched visitor Indiana. But late in the second quarter, Miyan Williams — the feature back in Ohio State’s offense because of lingering injury issues with TreVeyon Henderson — was taken off the field with an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud

Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Northwestern releases threads for road trip to Minneapolis against Minnesota

Northwestern has officially dropped its uniforms for its road matchup with Minnesota. The Wildcats are coming off of a 21-7 loss to Ohio State in Week 10. Northwestern will be going with purple helmets, white jerseys, and white pants. The news was posted about by the team’s football account on Twitter. The Wildcats are 1-8 through nine games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy