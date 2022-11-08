ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis officials rejects federal voting monitors in South Florida

By Lawrence Mower
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SA5YB_0j3DfvFF00
State Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach [  | Florida House of Representatives ]

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ secretary of state appointee pushed back on a U.S. Department of Justice request to enter polling sites in South Florida today.

Federal authorities have been regularly monitoring polling sites for civil rights violations since the 1960s. Today, members of the Civil Rights Division will be monitoring 64 sites in 24 states.

But this year, monitors asked to enter polling sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, according to Secretary of State Cord Byrd, who oversees state elections.

Previously, federal officials stayed outside polling sites, only entering if they had a consent agreement with the counties, Byrd said. In the department’s opinion, those consent agreements have ended.

“When they told us they wanted to go into our polling places, we wanted to make it clear that those are places for election workers and for voters, not for anyone else,” Byrd said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

“This is not to be confrontational in any way,” Byrd clarified. “They sent a letter to the counties asking for permission to be in the polling places. We told him that under state law, that is not permitted.”

Officials in Missouri also are refusing to allow federal authorities to enter polling sites.

In a letter to federal officials, the general counsel for the Department of State wrote that state officials asked for specific reasons for allowing them to enter polling sites, but they did not receive a response.

“None of the counties are currently subject to any election-related federal consent decrees,” General Counsel Brad McVay wrote. “None of the counties have been accused of violating the rights of language or racial minorities or of the elderly or disabled.”

McVay wrote that the state would send its own monitors to the three counties. “These monitors will ensure that there is no interference with the voting process,” he wrote.

Under Florida law, only official poll watchers, inspectors, election clerks, the elections supervisor, voters or people helping them vote and law enforcement or emergency personnel with permission by the clerk are allowed to be inside a polling site.

A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to comment.

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Election Coverage

VOTER GUIDE: Here’s who is on your ballot and where they stand on issues.

TAX BREAKS, FATE OF COMMISSION: Here’s a look at what measures are on the November ballot.

SUPREME COURT RETENTIONS? Florida voters will decide whether to retain 5 of 7 state Supreme Court justices.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the elections in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription. Or click here to make a donation to the Tampa Bay Times Journalism Fund.

Comments / 27

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Abortion was supposed to be a defining issue for Florida Democrats. What happened?

During his only debate with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist didn’t wait to be asked about abortion. In his opening statement, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor launched into an unprompted broadside against DeSantis, cautioning voters that his race presented a “stark contrast” between a candidate who believes in keeping abortions accessible and one who does not.
FLORIDA STATE
flcourier.com

DeSantis’ voter fraud suspect was issued new voter ID

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly touted the arrests of about 20 people he said registered and voted illegally in 2020. But months later, at least two of the people arrested are still on Florida’s voter rolls. Nathaniel Singleton, who is ineligible to vote because of a second-degree...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida lawmakers say further abortion restrictions likely

TALLAHASSEE — Supercharged by a super-majority in the House and Senate, Florida legislative leaders broke their silence Wednesday and confirmed they are prepared to further tighten abortion restrictions in Florida in the next year. But how far they will go is the big question, and interviews with the presiding...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Term limits win overwhelmingly in two Broward County cities

Easy to pass, hard to roll back, recent measures show. While Deerfield Beach voters on Election Day rejected a ballot question that would have loosened City Commission term limits, Wilton Manors voters agreed to add term limits to their city charter. Term limits came into fashion in the 1990s, according...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties

We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

How Florida, the nation’s biggest swing state, turned deep red

About a week before what turned out to be an electoral catastrophe for Democrats in Florida, two state senators took a bus trip to save what was left of their party. Jason Pizzo and Lauren Book were being realistic. They aimed to retain two vulnerable colleagues, while hoping to flip a Miami-area seat. They weren’t trying to turn the Republican-led Senate blue. Democrats could only hope to avoid complete irrelevance by winning these three Senate seats.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

A ‘sure thing’ election that wasn’t | Column

MIAMI — If Republicans could not score their “red wave” victories predicted by many pundits — and even some Democrats — in these midterm elections, what’s next for them? All the issues were on their side — inflation, high gas and food prices, an open border, underperforming schools. If they couldn’t win with this gale wind at their backs, on what issues can they prevail?
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade

She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Tampa Bay Times

On the eighth day, God made ... Ron DeSantis? | Letters

Our governor chosen by God to lead us to the promised land. Kneel before the prophet. Hallelujah! I can’t wait. Interesting that the Republican Party must resort to cheating instead of relying on the qualifications and appeal of their candidates. If they don’t have faith that they can get the job done, why should we?
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87

Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
83K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy