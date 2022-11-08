ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

1 dead, 1 injured after self-inflicted shooting incident in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating a possibly self-inflicted shooting incident that left a woman dead and put a man in the hospital. CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead. Also […]
cbs4indy.com

Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered...
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Man arrested for murder after woman shot and killed

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for the murder of a woman Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Just before noon Thursday, police were called to the 3400 block of Grant Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
cbs4indy.com

Man in critical condition after overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot early Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive around 12:40 a.m. They say an adult male was shot in the shoulder and leg while walking home from the liquor store. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
WISH-TV

Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
cbs4indy.com

Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after someone was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue. This is near the intersection of Grant and 34th Street. Officers responded to the area around 11:45...
WTHR

Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
WISH-TV

Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
cbs4indy.com

Tyler Newby sentenced to home detention for shooting, killing man during 2020 Indy riot

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Newby will serve one year of home detention after being found guilty of reckless homicide last month by a judge. Prosecutors originally pursued a murder charge for Newby, who was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of protests and rioting in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020. Newby claimed he shot Murrell in self-defense. A mistrial in 2021 saw a jury unable to come to a unanimous decision and a charge of voluntary manslaughter thrown out by a judge.
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo police arrest 25 suspected drug dealers in operation ‘Cracked Ice’

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested 25 suspected drug dealers this year during an operation titled “Cracked Ice,” the Kokomo Police Department announced Thursday. Officers and detectives with the KPD Drug Task Force initiation the operation in January of 2022. Police said during the operation’s investigative phase, detectives conducted about 77 controlled buys, purchasing various illicit drugs and prescription drugs being sold illegally, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, suboxone, Xanax, morphine and marijuana.
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
WOWO News

Preliminary Details Continue On Delphi Murders Trial

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has begun traveling to the Carroll County Courthouse for preliminary work on the murder trial for the man accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty German, and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. On Wednesday, Gull went to Delphi to talk with officials and staff about the trial of 50-year-old Richard M. Allen, who faces two charges of murder. The two girls died on February 13, 2017.
