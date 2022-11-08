Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 injured after self-inflicted shooting incident in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating a possibly self-inflicted shooting incident that left a woman dead and put a man in the hospital. CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead. Also […]
cbs4indy.com
Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Man arrested for murder after woman shot and killed
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for the murder of a woman Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Just before noon Thursday, police were called to the 3400 block of Grant Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are believed to have taken “numerous” bottles […]
WISH-TV
Cause of fire that killed Twin Lakes high schooler & mother, ruled ‘undetermined’
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — The official cause of a house fire that killed a high school junior and her mother has officially been ruled “undetermined.”. The house fire happened in February and took the lives of a Twin Lakes High School junior, 17-year-old Mya Thompson, and her mother, Stephanie Thompson.
cbs4indy.com
Man in critical condition after overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot early Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive around 12:40 a.m. They say an adult male was shot in the shoulder and leg while walking home from the liquor store. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
WISH-TV
Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after someone was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue. This is near the intersection of Grant and 34th Street. Officers responded to the area around 11:45...
Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
Former area paramedic confesses to molesting 9-year-old girl
An area paramedic is facing seven counts of child molestation after a 9-year-old told a school teacher that she was inappropriately touched by the man.
Investigation underway after workplace death in Kokomo
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Kokomo manufacturer Friday morning.
WISH-TV
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
cbs4indy.com
Tyler Newby sentenced to home detention for shooting, killing man during 2020 Indy riot
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Newby will serve one year of home detention after being found guilty of reckless homicide last month by a judge. Prosecutors originally pursued a murder charge for Newby, who was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of protests and rioting in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020. Newby claimed he shot Murrell in self-defense. A mistrial in 2021 saw a jury unable to come to a unanimous decision and a charge of voluntary manslaughter thrown out by a judge.
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo police arrest 25 suspected drug dealers in operation ‘Cracked Ice’
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested 25 suspected drug dealers this year during an operation titled “Cracked Ice,” the Kokomo Police Department announced Thursday. Officers and detectives with the KPD Drug Task Force initiation the operation in January of 2022. Police said during the operation’s investigative phase, detectives conducted about 77 controlled buys, purchasing various illicit drugs and prescription drugs being sold illegally, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, suboxone, Xanax, morphine and marijuana.
Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
Father recalls family deaths 10 years after Richmond Hill explosion
John Longworth recalls what he was told by a fire department chaplain hours after he arrived in the vicinity of his son’s house: ”’Well, 8340 was at the epicenter of the blast, and we do believe there is at least one body there.’”
'Crime is insane here': Northeast side Family Dollar riddled by crime
Reports show that a Family Dollar and a Walgreens on the northeast side of Indianapolis have seen a long string of criminal activity.
WXIA 11 Alive
Delphi Murders Investigation | Arrest Special
Six years after two girls went missing, a man has been arrested for their murders. A closer look at the timeline, as well as more on Richard Allen's back story.
‘I throw myself at the mercy of the court’: Man arrested in Delphi murders asks for public defender
The man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case has asked for a public defender. According to court documents filed this week, Richard Allen asked the court to provide him with a defense attorney. Prior to the request, Allen had signaled his intention to hire private counsel. Indiana State Police announced Allen’s arrest on […]
WOWO News
Preliminary Details Continue On Delphi Murders Trial
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has begun traveling to the Carroll County Courthouse for preliminary work on the murder trial for the man accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty German, and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. On Wednesday, Gull went to Delphi to talk with officials and staff about the trial of 50-year-old Richard M. Allen, who faces two charges of murder. The two girls died on February 13, 2017.
