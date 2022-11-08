(Atlantic, Iowa) – Here’s a final reminder for you to get a kick start to your holiday shopping, by purchasing discounted AtlantiCash, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust. The opportunity takes place this Saturday only at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “This has become one of our favorite events to host every year. AtlantiCash is money that has to be spent at local businesses in our community, so not only does it boost Local Option Sales Tax, but it also supports all of our incredible businesses who have so much to offer this holiday season. Last year, we sold $30,000 in about an hour so our goal this year is to sell $35,000,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO