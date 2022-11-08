Read full article on original website
Interstate Changes Happening Next Week in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Nov. 10, 2022 – Motorists need to prepare for multiple overnight closures and changes to Interstate 29 and I-480 in Council Bluffs next week. On Sunday, Nov. 13, southbound I-29 will be closed at 16th Street, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., weather permitting. This will allow construction crews to prepare for the extended closure of southbound I-29 at Avenue G. Motorists should follow the detours. (click on the maps below to enlarge)
Missouri woman arrested in Fremont County following a suspicious vehicle call
(Sidney, Iowa) – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports that at around 1-p.m. today (Saturday, 11/12/22), Fremont County deputies were called to the area of 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg for suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputes made contact with a woman from Watson, Missouri, 38-year-old...
Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate with Atlantic Motor Supply (NAPA)
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Atlantic Motor Supply (NAPA) on Thursday, November 10th, 2022. The Ambassadors welcomed the new owner, Martin Murdock, and viewed the newly redesigned show room. Marty Murdock is based out of Woodbine, Iowa where he lives with his wife Carrie,...
Omaha man arrested in Fremont County
He was placed under arrest, and provided a second false name to both Deputies and jail staff. He was found to have an active warrant for his arrest in Nebraska. He was charged with two counts of Providing False Information to Law Enforcement and Fugitive from Justice. Patterson was held without bond pending Iowa charges and extradition to Nebraska.
Red Oak Mayor announces the retirement resignations of 2 city officials, & sets a Special Meeting to be held Tuesday
(Red Oak, Iowa) -Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius has announced she recently received two letters of resignation from City Administrator Brad Wright, and City Clerk, Mary Bolton. Both are planning on retirement after a number of years serving the City. Brad Wright has been with the City of Red Oak for 21 years. His resignation in effective December 30th. Mary Bolton has served in the Clerk’s Office for almost 39-years. Her last day is December 31st.
Cass County 4-H to host “Find Out Night”
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Cass County 4-H is hosting a Find Out Night for the community and current 4-H or Clover Kid members to learn more about what the program does! On Tuesday, November 15th from 5:30pm-7:30pm you can come and go as you please through the Cass County Community Building, 805 W 10th Street in Atlantic to learn more about 4-H! This event is free, and you don’t need to RSVP.
Dorsey Trial continued until 2023
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – A District Court Judge has granted a request from an attorney for a Cass County woman, to continue her 1st Degree Murder and Child Endangerment trial until May 1, 2023. The trial for 39-year-old Alison Dorsey, of Anita, was set last June, to take place on Dec. 5th of this year, in Pottawattamie County District Court. The charges against Dorsey stem from the October 2019 death of an infant in her care, at a home daycare facility in Massena.
Taylor County man missing since Nov. 4th, found deceased
(Bedford, Iowa) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening, reported a man missing from Blockton since around 8-a.m. last Friday, November 4th, was found deceased in his vehicle at around 5-p.m., today (Thursday). The 2014 Ford Escape 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was driving, was located in a...
Griswold High School Hosts Mental Health Night November 22
(Griswold, Iowa) – Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh reports that on Tuesday, November 22nd, the Griswold Community School District will host a mental health night at Griswold High School (20 Madison St. Griswold, IA 51535) from 5:00-7:00 PM. All middle-school and high-school students and supportive adults in Cass County are invited to attend the free event.
Clarinda Police Responds to Threatening Letter
(Clarinda, Iowa) – Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers reports, late Wednesday evening, Clarinda Police were notified of a juvenile’s written threat of violence to the campus of the Clarinda Lutheran School. Brothers said the “Clarinda Lutheran School has cooperated fully with the Clarinda Police Department to address this threat and the juvenile involved is currently in the custody of police.
Davenport trial continued until 1/24/2023
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A Judge presiding over the case of an Atlantic man facing multiple felony charges, has approved a continuation of the proceedings until January, 2023. 53-year-old Edward Allen Davenport had been set to go to trial on Nov. 29th. Davenport faces Class-D Felony charges that include Assault while participating in a felony, Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury, and Going Armed with Intent, and a Class-B Felony charge of Burglary in the 1st Degree. A Pre-trial conference will now take place Jan. 9, 2023, at 9-a.m. in Atlantic, with trial on Jan. 24th at 9:30-a.m.
Cass County 4-H’ers Receive Awards at County Convention
Cass County 4-H’ers and their families, volunteers and supporters gathered on Sunday, November 6th to celebrate the 2021-2022 4-H year at the 2022 County Convention. 4-H leaders reaching milestones were recognized for their service. Receiving ten-year recognition were Charity Mundorf of Griswold Clubsters, Melissa Johnson of Grove HOT, and Kristy Pellett of Pymosa. Serving as a leader in Cass County for 35 years in is Jerry McCrory of the Union Leaders 4-H Club.
Big shift to cold weather coming in hours as temps drop from 60s to 20s
(Radio Iowa/KJAN) -Iowa is undergoing a major weather change. National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Cogil says a cold front will move across the state over the next several hours, taking us from high temperatures mostly in the 60s today (Thursday) to highs only in the 20s and 30s tomorrow. Here in Atlantic, we were in the mid-60’s through 8-a.m., but then the drop-off began, and we were at 57 by 9-a.m. Soon after, the temperature took a nose dive into the mid-40’s.
TS Bank sponsors “Giving Tuesday 712” in conjunction with SHARE Iowa
(Western Iowa) – SHARE Iowa, an initiative of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, launched in September 2022, to support the Community Foundation’s nine-county service area and to create durable, positive change in our region. SHARE Iowa’s online presence will help hundreds of nonprofit organizations connect with their supporters by communicating their events, encourage donations through Amazon wish lists, better engage volunteer opportunities, and provide an easy and flexible way to receive donations.
Adams County Sheriff’s report, 11/10/22: Cumberland man arrested on drug & child endangerment charges
(Corning, Iowa) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released a report on arrests and/or incidents occurring from Oct. 25th through the 28th:. On Oct. 25th, at around 4:52-p.m. Adams County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 25 at 250th Street. Upon further investigation, 36-year-old Angel Sharpsteen was arrested and charged with Driving while (under) suspension. A passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Dashawn Procks, was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Poss. of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana – 1st offense. Sharpsteen later posted a $300 cash-only bond and was released from the Jail. Procks was later released on a $1,300 cash-only bond.
Don’t forget! AtlantiCash is available beginning Saturday! (11/12/22)
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Here’s a final reminder for you to get a kick start to your holiday shopping, by purchasing discounted AtlantiCash, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust. The opportunity takes place this Saturday only at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “This has become one of our favorite events to host every year. AtlantiCash is money that has to be spent at local businesses in our community, so not only does it boost Local Option Sales Tax, but it also supports all of our incredible businesses who have so much to offer this holiday season. Last year, we sold $30,000 in about an hour so our goal this year is to sell $35,000,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.
