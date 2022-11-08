Read full article on original website
SONAR Sightings: Northern California reefer demand rises; spread in diesel price expands
The highlights from Thursday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
Trucking company to pay $7.7 million in case of wheel coming loose, striking vehicle
A Michigan jury recently awarded $7.7 million to a man who was seriously injured in 2018 when the wheel came loose from a box truck heading in the opposite direction, jumped the median and crashed into the front of his vehicle. It took an eight-person jury less than two hours...
Hwy Haul raises $10M to build produce book to keep reefer drivers busy
Digital freight platform Hwy Haul has announced the raising of $10 million in additional funding to continue growing its solution focused on bringing reliability and efficiency to shipping produce across North America. The company’s new funding is led by Eileses Capital with participation from True Blue Partners, BluePointe Ventures and...
White Paper: Q4 2022 Shipper Rate Report
The Shipper Rate Report—presented in partnership with U.S. Bank and Tive—is a quarterly publication using freight payment data from U.S. Bank in conjunction with FreightWaves SONAR data sets to create the most in-depth rate and demand outlook for shippers. The insights within this paper are curated by the market experts at FreightWaves and backed by the proprietary data and analytics housed in FreightWaves’ SONAR platform.
Carriers punt on rest of 2022, hopeful for market normalization in ’23
Large carriers have given up on any material improvement in freight demand for the rest of the year. However, some are beginning to call for normal seasonality in 2023 with market tightening as soon as the middle of the year. No surprise, there is no peak season. Appearing at Baird’s...
Wabash CEO leverages military training in transforming trailer business
How does nearly three years as a nuclear machinist’s mate in the U.S. Navy prepare someone to be CEO of Wabash? Very well, according to Brent Yeagy, who checks both boxes on his resume. Naval nukes to the trailer business. On Veterans Day, it is appropriate to thank those...
Column: Is turning right on a red light your California birthright? Absolutely not!
Cities are increasingly outlawing the practice of right turns on red lights as a way of saving pedestrian lives.
Regional Rail expands footprint to include western Canada
Short-line owner and operator Regional Rail has acquired freight rail assets in western Canada from grain company G3 Canada. The acquisition from Winnipeg, Manitoba-based G3 Canada, which operates a network of grain elevators and port terminals, includes the Great Sandhills Railway, as well as three other freight rail assets in the region that serve agricultural and energy customers.
Amazon unveils smaller, lighter, more durable delivery drone
Earlier this year, the skies were looking gloomy for Amazon Prime Air’s drone program, which was marred by crashes and other mishaps. But in the months since, the e-commerce giant has launched commercial delivery services in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas — and now, a new drone.
Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt to raise climate awareness
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change. The trip took 72-year-old activist Dorothee Hildebrandt and her pink e-bike — which she fondly calls Miss Piggy, after the temperamental character from The Muppet Show — more than four months. She crisscrossed Europe and the Middle East until she arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, at the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula.
SONAR Sightings: Business as usual for East Coast markets in Nicole’s path
The highlights from Friday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
Silk Way West, Alaska Airlines sign Boeing freighter deals
Silk Way West Airlines, a growing cargo operator based in Azerbaijan, and Alaska Airlines on Thursday signed contracts with Boeing for two freighters apiece — but that is where the similarities ended. Silk Way West said it will take two 777-8s, the largest plane available from Boeing (NYSE: BA)...
Oregon: ELDs jacking up roadside inspection costs
Roadside inspection times have doubled in Oregon since the ELD mandate has been in place, increasing administrative costs and dragging down driver productivity, according to state officials. In comments filed in response to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s proposal on ways to improve current regulations governing ELDs, Carla Phelps,...
Cross-border payments: ‘It’s like a piece of dirt in your eye’
If there is any industry where being the middleman really pays off, it’s the cross-border payments industry. Global trade relies on global payments, but those funds often flow through not one or two but several banks or financial institutions on their way to the recipient. And each takes a cut of the pie.
A look back at Old Shaky, the famed Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. As far as aircraft go, the Douglas C-124 Cargomaster II...
