ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Binance plans to buy FTX in apparent crypto bailout

By KEN SWEET
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in what appears to be a bailout of FTX.

The owners of the two exchanges — Samuel Bankman-Fried of FTX and Changpeng Zhao of Binance — announced the deal on Twitter, but did not disclose any details. The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.

“This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch,” Zhao said on Twitter. “To protect users, we signed a non-binding (letter of intent), intending to fully acquire FTX and help cover the liquidity crunch.”

The deal would make Binance, which is already the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by daily volume, an even more dominant player in the cryptocurrency industry. FTX was the third largest exchange as of this week.

FTX is the latest cryptocurrency company this year to come under financial pressure as crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum have collapsed in value. Binance said this weekend it planned to sell a portion of FTX's own cryptocurrency on concerns that the company was illiquid.

Bankman-Fried, better known by his initials SBF, was considered a savior of the crypto industry earlier this year after pledging to buy certain crypto assets to shore up the balance sheets of other failing crypto companies. That included companies like Voyager Digital, which failed after owning a stake in the failed stable coin Terra.

Bankman-Fried also purchased a stake in the online trading platform Robinhood earlier this year after that company's shares plunged as revenue dropped and it lost money.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Wall Street holds steady, hanging on to big weekly gains

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is holding onto its stupendous surge from a day before in early trading Friday, though a looming report on inflation expectations later in the morning could still upset the market. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged after drifting between small gains...
WHIO Dayton

EU expects recession to hit this year as inflation hangs on

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Union's executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year, saying the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power.
WHIO Dayton

UK economy shrinks as economists warn of more pain to come

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s economy shrank in the three months to September, official statistics said Friday, as forecasters warned of many months of contraction to come. The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product fell by 0.2% between July and September, a smaller-than-expected contraction that nevertheless is seen to signal the start of a long recession.
WHIO Dayton

Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
101K+
Followers
139K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy