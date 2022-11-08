Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Driver crashes into mortuary; one person injured
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon sent a car into Beard Mortuary in Huntington. Dispatchers tell us before the crash, one of the drivers had been travelling the wrong direction along 3rd Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Authorities: Gallia County car crash leaves driver dead
WSAZ
I-64 West back open after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Interstate 64 West are back open Friday evening after a crash near the Washington Street exit (58C) in Charleston that involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, Metro 911 reports. At least one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries...
WSAZ
Man dies in overnight crash
WSAZ
Tractor-trailer accident shuts down interstate in Jackson County
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Jackson County are on the scene Friday afternoon of an accident involving two tractor-trailers. At this time, both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Ripley are closed, according to dispatchers. The accident happened just after 3 p.m. near mile-marker 139. Keep...
WSAZ
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes Route 2
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of state Route 2 remain closed late Thursday afternoon in the Glenwood area after a tractor-trailer rollover crash, Mason County 911 dispatchers say. The accident happened around noon. No other vehicles were involved. Both sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers are...
I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash
Car runs into West Virginia funeral home
Ohio man killed in Gallia County crash
I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash
UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
WSAZ
Driver crashes into Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly driver crashed a car Thursday evening into a home in Huntington, city police say. The incident was reported before 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 31st Street. That is in the city’s east end. Despite the damage, police say no one was...
WSAZ
Child dies, mother hospitalized after house fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A child has died and their mother has been taken to the hopsital after a house fire on Beech Street in the Eleanor area. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and her three-year-old were trapped inside when they arrived on scene. They...
Tractor-trailer crash closes road in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash in Mason County has had Route 2 shut down for nearly six hours. According to Mason County dispatchers, the crash happened shortly after noon when a tractor trailer blew a tire on Rout 2 just north of Glenwood. Dispatch says the driver then lost control causing the […]
WSAZ
Celebration of life held for restauraunt worker killed by stray gunfire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning after a restaurant employee was struck and later died from stray gunfire while he was at work. Saturday, a celebration of life was held in honor of Joseph Bryan. Never did his family think they would need to say goodbye so soon.
WSAZ
Crews battle house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews from several departments were out battling a house fire on Skyview Drive in Huntington Thursday. Crews tell WSAZ the home is likely a total loss. They say they are not sure of the cause, but that the fire started in the garage. No one...
WSAZ
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
lootpress.com
One person dead after hit and run
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at approximately 2:19 pm, Sr/Tpr. R. A. Evick II and TFC. C. A. Lewis, assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, responded to a pedestrian struck by vehicle on Big Harts Road in Harts, WV. The vehicle fled...
30-Year-old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Huntington (Huntington, CA)
The Huntington Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Monday. The officers were called to Beach Boulevard, north of Slater Avenue, where they found the victim who had been struck by a Jeep Compass.
WSAZ
Crews battle flames at Boone County mine
Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
WSAZ
Person killed, others injured in crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died in a single vehicle crash in Martin County. Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WSAZ that it happened Tuesday morning about four miles outside of Inez on Highway 908 near Turkey Creek. Todd said the car left Rt. 908 and hit...
