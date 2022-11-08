ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Driver crashes into mortuary; one person injured

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon sent a car into Beard Mortuary in Huntington. Dispatchers tell us before the crash, one of the drivers had been travelling the wrong direction along 3rd Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Authorities: Gallia County car crash leaves driver dead

GALLIPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Ohio 141 in Gallia County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Gregory C. Martin, 24, Gallipolis, was driving south on Route 141 in a 1997 Honda Civic that went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

I-64 West back open after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Interstate 64 West are back open Friday evening after a crash near the Washington Street exit (58C) in Charleston that involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, Metro 911 reports. At least one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in overnight crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash. It happened just before 12:30 Friday morning on State Route 141 near mile post 2. Troopers say Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis died in the crash. According to...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WSAZ

Tractor-trailer accident shuts down interstate in Jackson County

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Jackson County are on the scene Friday afternoon of an accident involving two tractor-trailers. At this time, both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Ripley are closed, according to dispatchers. The accident happened just after 3 p.m. near mile-marker 139. Keep...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes Route 2

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of state Route 2 remain closed late Thursday afternoon in the Glenwood area after a tractor-trailer rollover crash, Mason County 911 dispatchers say. The accident happened around noon. No other vehicles were involved. Both sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers are...
GLENWOOD, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car runs into West Virginia funeral home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man killed in Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Gregory Martin, of Gallipolis, was killed in a car crash on SR 141 near milepost 2 in Gallia County on Nov. 11 at 12:21 a.m. OSHP says the road was closed for about […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash

UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Driver crashes into Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly driver crashed a car Thursday evening into a home in Huntington, city police say. The incident was reported before 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 31st Street. That is in the city’s east end. Despite the damage, police say no one was...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Child dies, mother hospitalized after house fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A child has died and their mother has been taken to the hopsital after a house fire on Beech Street in the Eleanor area. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and her three-year-old were trapped inside when they arrived on scene. They...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews from several departments were out battling a house fire on Skyview Drive in Huntington Thursday. Crews tell WSAZ the home is likely a total loss. They say they are not sure of the cause, but that the fire started in the garage. No one...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

One person dead after hit and run

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at approximately 2:19 pm, Sr/Tpr. R. A. Evick II and TFC. C. A. Lewis, assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, responded to a pedestrian struck by vehicle on Big Harts Road in Harts, WV. The vehicle fled...
HARTS, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle flames at Boone County mine

Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Person killed, others injured in crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person has died in a single vehicle crash in Martin County. Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WSAZ that it happened Tuesday morning about four miles outside of Inez on Highway 908 near Turkey Creek. Todd said the car left Rt. 908 and hit...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy