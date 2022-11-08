ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

ABC6.com

West Warwick boy patrolling neighborhood on two wheels

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Jenson Smigel, 12, calls himself a state trooper in training, patrolling his West Warwick community every day on his bike. Smigel’s wanted to be a police officer from a young age, and after watching shows like “Cops” and “Live PD,” he was inspired to take action. But for now, instead of a patrol car, he cruises the neighborhood on two wheels, keeping his community safe, one ticket at a time.
WEST WARWICK, RI
independentri.com

South Kingstown police eyeing traffic enforcement unit

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town’s of South Kingstown's new chief of police says he would like to take a page from his time with the Rhode Island State Police and form a unit dedicated to traffic enforcement issues. The idea was one of several that surfaced during...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Police find drugs, over $88K in cash after fatal Taunton crash

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said the 34-year-old man charged in connection to a fatal crash in Taunton is also the target of a current drug trafficking investigation. Hector Bannister-Sanchez is currently being held without bail on the new offenses he was charged with Monday. Bannister-Sanchez was...
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating Friday evening stabbing

Fall River Police are investigating a stabbing that reportedly took place on Friday night. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police officers responded to the 200 block of Hope Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. for a reported stabbing. Scanner transmissions stated that the victim was stabbed in the back,...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
Turnto10.com

2 apartments ruled a total loss in Providence fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence fire officials said two apartments are considered a complete loss after a fire broke out at a Providence apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras said the heavy fire started in a first-floor apartment at William Ellery Place. He...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

High-ranking Providence Police Department official announces retirement

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) — One of Providence’s finest is hanging up his badge. Thirty-five-year Providence Police Department veteran Thomas Verdi will retire November 19th. Commander Verdi spent most of his adult life as a Providence police officer. During his tenure with the department, some of his most notable accomplishments include being selected as a 2017 recipient of the Justice Assistance’s Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award, responding to the 9-11 terror attacks, and being a strong proponent of bringing family services and clinical social workers to the Providence Police Department.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island woman to be sentenced in stolen valor case

(WJAR) — An East Greenwich woman accused of stolen valor is set to be sentenced next month. Sarah Cavanaugh admitted over the summer that she lied about being a wounded Marine veteran with cancer. She misrepresented herself to fraudulently obtain $250,000 in cash and benefits, prosecutors say. Prosecutors say...
EAST GREENWICH, RI

