Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Related
ABC6.com
West Warwick boy patrolling neighborhood on two wheels
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Jenson Smigel, 12, calls himself a state trooper in training, patrolling his West Warwick community every day on his bike. Smigel’s wanted to be a police officer from a young age, and after watching shows like “Cops” and “Live PD,” he was inspired to take action. But for now, instead of a patrol car, he cruises the neighborhood on two wheels, keeping his community safe, one ticket at a time.
2 arrested, 3 guns seized in Lincoln traffic stop
During a search of the vehicle, they seized three loaded handguns – one of which was an untraceable "ghost gun" – along with a stun gun and a hatchet, according to police.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police give update on daytime shooting where multiple shell casings found
Fall River Police are investigating a daytime shooting that took place Friday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Locust Street and Linden Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Investigators were able to confirm that a shooting did in fact occur...
independentri.com
South Kingstown police eyeing traffic enforcement unit
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town’s of South Kingstown's new chief of police says he would like to take a page from his time with the Rhode Island State Police and form a unit dedicated to traffic enforcement issues. The idea was one of several that surfaced during...
ABC6.com
Police find drugs, over $88K in cash after fatal Taunton crash
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said the 34-year-old man charged in connection to a fatal crash in Taunton is also the target of a current drug trafficking investigation. Hector Bannister-Sanchez is currently being held without bail on the new offenses he was charged with Monday. Bannister-Sanchez was...
Man dies after being hit by car in Providence
The 73-year-old man who was hit by a car and critically wounded Thursday evening has died, according to authorities.
Man hit by car, critically wounded in Providence
A 73-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a car in Providence Thursday evening, according to authorities.
Woman alerts neighbors to fire at Providence apartment complex
The call came in just before 4 p.m. Friday from Stephen Hopkins Court on the city's East Side.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating Friday evening stabbing
Fall River Police are investigating a stabbing that reportedly took place on Friday night. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police officers responded to the 200 block of Hope Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. for a reported stabbing. Scanner transmissions stated that the victim was stabbed in the back,...
2 Seekonk murder suspects held without bail
Two Rehoboth men accused of shooting and killing a Seekonk man last year faced a judge Thursday morning.
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
Turnto10.com
2 apartments ruled a total loss in Providence fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence fire officials said two apartments are considered a complete loss after a fire broke out at a Providence apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras said the heavy fire started in a first-floor apartment at William Ellery Place. He...
Burrillville school bus crash sends 5 to hospital
Three children and two adults were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a school bus and a minivan collided in the Pascoag section of town.
Woman arrested for antisemitic note at Brown RISD Hillel
Tanyalee Lugo was arraigned Wednesday on disorderly conduct charges, according to Providence Police.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department responds to automatic fire alarm on Frederick Street
“At 1:00pm yesterday, a 911 call was received from 28 Frederick Street reporting an automatic fire alarm activation and a smell of smoke in the basement. First responding fire crews reported a dryer fire with extension into the walls. Crews stretched hand lines to the basement, first floor, and prevented further extension.
ABC6.com
New car or constant repair? Local auto shop weighs in
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As vehicle rates rise, Southern New Englanders are stuck between buying a new car or bearing long waits for expensive repairs. Chris L’Europa, owner of L’Europa Auto Repair in North Providence, says his customers aren’t willing to ditch their cars so quick nowadays.
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
ABC6.com
High-ranking Providence Police Department official announces retirement
PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) — One of Providence’s finest is hanging up his badge. Thirty-five-year Providence Police Department veteran Thomas Verdi will retire November 19th. Commander Verdi spent most of his adult life as a Providence police officer. During his tenure with the department, some of his most notable accomplishments include being selected as a 2017 recipient of the Justice Assistance’s Neil J. Houston, Jr. Memorial Award, responding to the 9-11 terror attacks, and being a strong proponent of bringing family services and clinical social workers to the Providence Police Department.
Turnto10.com
'She was the glue': Brother of Taunton crash victim sad, angry over sister's death
(WJAR) — The family of an innocent Middleborough woman says they are still processing her sudden death. Massachusetts State Police say Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, was driving when she was tragically struck by a drug trafficking suspect fleeing police in Taunton on Monday. Officials said 34-year-old Hector Bannister Sanchez...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island woman to be sentenced in stolen valor case
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich woman accused of stolen valor is set to be sentenced next month. Sarah Cavanaugh admitted over the summer that she lied about being a wounded Marine veteran with cancer. She misrepresented herself to fraudulently obtain $250,000 in cash and benefits, prosecutors say. Prosecutors say...
Comments / 0