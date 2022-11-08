WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Jenson Smigel, 12, calls himself a state trooper in training, patrolling his West Warwick community every day on his bike. Smigel’s wanted to be a police officer from a young age, and after watching shows like “Cops” and “Live PD,” he was inspired to take action. But for now, instead of a patrol car, he cruises the neighborhood on two wheels, keeping his community safe, one ticket at a time.

