Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Best snow tires for winter 2022 and 2023
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. In much of the country, dedicated winter tires are a must, changing them on and off a seasonal ritual. But they are a confusing topic and are offered in many variations. We turned to Tire Rack to help make sense of it. Tire Rack's rankings are based on user reviews, and it also does its own tire testing — in this case, even using an ice rink.
Autoblog
2024 Subaru Impreza teases its new grille
There's an all-new 2024 Subaru Impreza headed to the LA Auto Show. The brand teased the hatchback's silhouette about a week ago, giving away nothing else of what's to come. Now there's a teaser image of the new grille and a couple of blurbs on Facebook and the Subaru retail web site. The grille design posted to Subaru USA's Facebook page makes a better first impression than the grille on the current Impreza, which is as anonymous as John Doe. A set of serrated strakes fill the opening beneath a crossbar bearing the automaker's Pleiades badge. We're given a glimpse of the reshaped bumper at the edge of the hatch and a new headlight design with lenses that jut from the sheetmetal.
Autoblog
We rented a Tesla Model S Plaid through Turo, and here’s what it was like
Renting a car through Turo is a lot like booking a room through Airbnb. However, at this point, you’ve probably already booked a stay (or lots) through Airbnb. We recently had the opportunity of booking a car through Turo for our Tesla Model S Plaid review, but now it’s time to tell you how the Turo part of this arrangement worked.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1980 Dodge Ram Custom 150 Pickup
The full-size pickup truck has become the luxurious suburban commuter vehicle of choice in America, but it wasn't so long ago that such trucks were jouncy, noisy machines better suited to construction sites and battlefields than stop-and-go expressway traffic and mall parking lots. We'll take a look at the waning years of the era of real pickups with today's Junkyard Gem: a 1980 Dodge D-Series half-ton in a Denver-area boneyard.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1988 Mazda MX-6 DX
Mazda put the 626 (known as the Capella back home in Hiroshima) on a new front-wheel-drive platform for the 1983 model year, then applied a major update for 1988. The U.S.-market 626 became available only as a sedan that year, while the coupe version got a slick-looking body and a new name: MX-6. Today's Junkyard Gem is one of those first-year MX-6s, found in a Denver self-service yard not long ago.
Autoblog
Best early Black Friday e-bike and electric scooter deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Black Friday will be here before you know it to start the holiday shopping season in earnest. If you're hoping to save on some electric scooters or e-bikes, then check out this list below with some of the best early deals we could find for the occasion. We'll be keeping this list updated prior to and throughout Black Friday, so check back often!
Comments / 0