There's an all-new 2024 Subaru Impreza headed to the LA Auto Show. The brand teased the hatchback's silhouette about a week ago, giving away nothing else of what's to come. Now there's a teaser image of the new grille and a couple of blurbs on Facebook and the Subaru retail web site. The grille design posted to Subaru USA's Facebook page makes a better first impression than the grille on the current Impreza, which is as anonymous as John Doe. A set of serrated strakes fill the opening beneath a crossbar bearing the automaker's Pleiades badge. We're given a glimpse of the reshaped bumper at the edge of the hatch and a new headlight design with lenses that jut from the sheetmetal.

10 HOURS AGO