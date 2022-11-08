ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlefield, CT

Eyewitness News

Downed trees reported on roads across the state

(WFSB) - Public works and transportation crews reported down trees and limbs on roads all over the state on Saturday morning. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker found limbs on roads in Colchester and Glastonbury. Firefighters closed a road near Route 4 in Harwinton. “There is a tree and...
COLCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 6 east closed due to motorcycle accident

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 6 east was closed between Shippee School House road and Rhode Island State line due to a motorcycle accident. State Police say they received reports of a motor vehicle collision on Providence Pike at 3:15pm. Serious injuries were reported but the extent is unknown at...
KILLINGLY, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - A 2-alarm fire tore through a home in Tolland this morning. Early this morning at approximately 4:38 A.M., Tolland firefighters received calls for a building fire at 455 Buff Cap Rd. The fire was upgraded to 2-alarms shortly thereafter. There is no other additional information available...
TOLLAND, CT
Eyewitness News

Two residents displaced after massive fire in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 5pm this evening, the Vernon Fire Department and Tolland Fire Department responded to 68 Grove Street for a working fire. Two residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red cross. Injuries are unclear at this time.
VERNON, CT
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Torrington homeowner finds bullet hole in garage window

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A homeowner in Torrington woke up to find a bullet hole in their garage window early Saturday morning. Torrington Police say they received a call from a homeowner a little after 1:00 am reporting they found a bullet hole in their garage window. Police say this...
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews on scene at building fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a working fire in the city of New Haven this morning. Around 11:15 A.M, public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 55 Anthony Street. No other information was immediately available at this time. Motorists should seek alternate...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crews fight early morning fire in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say firefighters responded to a fire early this morning in West Hartford. Around 6 A.M., West Hartford public safety dispatch received calls for a building fire at 37 Nesbit Ave. First due firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the kitchen window...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

I-95 north reopens following rollover tractor-trailer crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor-trailer crash closed a portion of I-95 northbound in Clinton Thursday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 5:40 a.m., impacting traffic between Exits 63 and 64. Lanes have since reopened. State police stated that minor injuries have been reported from the scene. They […]
CLINTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Early morning crash fouls up commute in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor early Wednesday morning. At approximately 8 A.M., state police were notified of a crash on I-291 in Windsor. EMS and local fire departments responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported. Police are asking the...
WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

MAP: Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Willington

WILLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Early Warning Weather Tracker finds down trees in roads due to remnants of Nicole

Meteorologists Mike Slifer and Scot Haney tracked the remnants of Nicole on Saturday morning. Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker checked out the conditions in Haddam as Nicole's remnants moved through on Saturday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. The rain and wind from the remnants of Nicole pounded Connecticut’s shoreline...
HADDAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 44 in West Hartford Reopens After Car Crash

Police said Route 44, also known as Albany Avenue, in West Hartford has reopened after being closed due to a multi-car accident. West Hartford Police said they're investigating in the area of Albany Avenue and Toll House Lane. The road was shut down in both directions but it's since fully...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 8 South in Beacon Falls

Route 8 South is closed in Beacon Falls after a crash. State police said a dump truck and tanker truck were involved in the crash and Route 8 is closed by exit 24. The crash was reported at about 1:20 p.m. The tractor trailer crashed into a barrier on the road, according to firefighters.
BEACON FALLS, CT
FOX 61

Victim of deadly Burlington head-on crash identified

BURLINGTON, Conn. — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Burlington, according to Connecticut state police. The crash happened Friday morning on Route 4 (Collinsville Road). Two cars were involved. A Chevrolet Sonic had crossed the middle line and collided with a Ford Econoline e250 - a cargo van, state police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Boy Scouts hold ‘Thanks for Giving’ drive despite wind, rain

COLCHESTER, CT

