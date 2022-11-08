Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Downed trees reported on roads across the state
(WFSB) - Public works and transportation crews reported down trees and limbs on roads all over the state on Saturday morning. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker found limbs on roads in Colchester and Glastonbury. Firefighters closed a road near Route 4 in Harwinton. “There is a tree and...
Eyewitness News
Route 6 east closed due to motorcycle accident
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 6 east was closed between Shippee School House road and Rhode Island State line due to a motorcycle accident. State Police say they received reports of a motor vehicle collision on Providence Pike at 3:15pm. Serious injuries were reported but the extent is unknown at...
Eyewitness News
Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Tolland
TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - A 2-alarm fire tore through a home in Tolland this morning. Early this morning at approximately 4:38 A.M., Tolland firefighters received calls for a building fire at 455 Buff Cap Rd. The fire was upgraded to 2-alarms shortly thereafter. There is no other additional information available...
Eyewitness News
Two residents displaced after massive fire in Vernon
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 5pm this evening, the Vernon Fire Department and Tolland Fire Department responded to 68 Grove Street for a working fire. Two residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red cross. Injuries are unclear at this time.
Eyewitness News
Meriden man dies following head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Meriden man is dead after a head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington. According to state police, the accident occurred just after 6:00 am on Friday. A Chevrolet was driving westbound on Route 4 when it crossed over the median into oncoming traffic in the...
38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash
Eyewitness News
Torrington homeowner finds bullet hole in garage window
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A homeowner in Torrington woke up to find a bullet hole in their garage window early Saturday morning. Torrington Police say they received a call from a homeowner a little after 1:00 am reporting they found a bullet hole in their garage window. Police say this...
Eyewitness News
Fire crews on scene at building fire in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a working fire in the city of New Haven this morning. Around 11:15 A.M, public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 55 Anthony Street. No other information was immediately available at this time. Motorists should seek alternate...
Residents encouraged to clear storm drains, gutters ahead of Storm Nicole's arrival in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Even though Tropical Storm Nicole's remnants are not approaching Connecticut until Friday evening, residents along the shoreline are being encouraged to prepare now for the storm. Residents are asked to clear out storm drains on their street, as well as their gutters, to prevent water...
Eyewitness News
Crews in Hartford on standby as gusty winds could cause downed trees
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Nicole will be bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to Connecticut. A team of tree trimmers will be out Friday night in Hartford. They’ll be able to remove any downed trees that could be a safety hazard. Extra contractors are also on...
Eyewitness News
Crews fight early morning fire in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say firefighters responded to a fire early this morning in West Hartford. Around 6 A.M., West Hartford public safety dispatch received calls for a building fire at 37 Nesbit Ave. First due firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the kitchen window...
I-95 north reopens following rollover tractor-trailer crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor-trailer crash closed a portion of I-95 northbound in Clinton Thursday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 5:40 a.m., impacting traffic between Exits 63 and 64. Lanes have since reopened. State police stated that minor injuries have been reported from the scene. They […]
Eyewitness News
Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
Eyewitness News
Early morning crash fouls up commute in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor early Wednesday morning. At approximately 8 A.M., state police were notified of a crash on I-291 in Windsor. EMS and local fire departments responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported. Police are asking the...
Eyewitness News
MAP: Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Willington
Eyewitness News
Early Warning Weather Tracker finds down trees in roads due to remnants of Nicole
NBC Connecticut
Route 44 in West Hartford Reopens After Car Crash
Police said Route 44, also known as Albany Avenue, in West Hartford has reopened after being closed due to a multi-car accident. West Hartford Police said they're investigating in the area of Albany Avenue and Toll House Lane. The road was shut down in both directions but it's since fully...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 8 South in Beacon Falls
Route 8 South is closed in Beacon Falls after a crash. State police said a dump truck and tanker truck were involved in the crash and Route 8 is closed by exit 24. The crash was reported at about 1:20 p.m. The tractor trailer crashed into a barrier on the road, according to firefighters.
Victim of deadly Burlington head-on crash identified
Eyewitness News
Boy Scouts hold ‘Thanks for Giving’ drive despite wind, rain
