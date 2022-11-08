The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week 12 matchup against Indiana has been officially set. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and will start at Noon Eastern Time. The Indiana Hoosiers return to Spartan Stadium for the third time since the past four seasons as a result of COVID-19 and general scheduling adjustments made in 2020. IU is 1-1 in those prior matchups, falling 40-31 in 2019 but snapping a three-game losing streak in 2020 with a 24-0 shutout win. Prior to that 2020 victory, Indiana had not won in East Lansing since a 37-28 victory in 2001. Michigan State leads the all-time series 49-17-2.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO