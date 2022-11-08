ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the win over Rutgers

Michigan State is just one win away from a second-straight bowl season appearance under head coach Mel Tucker after beating Rutgers by a final score of 27-21 in East Lansing on Saturday. It was a solid outing, and Michigan State has some late-season momentum after winning three of its last four games, with the lone loss to a top-five Michigan team in Ann Arbor.
Indiana at Michigan State football set for Noon kickoff on Big Ten Network

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week 12 matchup against Indiana has been officially set. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and will start at Noon Eastern Time. The Indiana Hoosiers return to Spartan Stadium for the third time since the past four seasons as a result of COVID-19 and general scheduling adjustments made in 2020. IU is 1-1 in those prior matchups, falling 40-31 in 2019 but snapping a three-game losing streak in 2020 with a 24-0 shutout win. Prior to that 2020 victory, Indiana had not won in East Lansing since a 37-28 victory in 2001. Michigan State leads the all-time series 49-17-2.
Michigan State gets commitment from 2023 four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown

Michigan State has added to its 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received a verbal commitment from four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown on Sunday evening. Brown — who currently plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — unofficially visited Michigan State this past weekend and was present for MSU’s victory over Rutgers.
Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Michigan State returns home to Spartan Stadium for the first time in four weeks, welcoming the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to East Lansing. The last time the Spartans were in Spartan Stadium, MSU defeated Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime to snap a four-game losing streak. Since then, Michigan State has had a bye week and played back-to-back road games at Michigan and at Illinois.
Photo Gallery: Michigan State vs. Gonzaga men’s basketball - Nov. 11, 2022

The Michigan State men’s basketball team fell just a basket away from a victory over the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday night in San Diego, California. However, the Armed Forces Classic provided an incredible setting for everyone involved as the game was played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier currently in service for the United State Navy.
Michigan State defeats Rutgers, 27-21

The Michigan State Spartans hosted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Spartan Stadium on Saturday and earned a 27-21 victory, despite being down several players due to suspensions and injuries. Michigan State improves to 5-5 overall this season, and 3-4 in Big Ten Conference play, as the Spartans keep hopes alive...
Rutgers vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the Military Appreciation Game. The Michigan State Athletic Department is doing a number of initiatives for the game to honor America’s veterans in honor of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Michigan State...
Men’s Basketball: Michigan State Spartans vs Gonzaga Game Thread

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to clash with the Gonzaga Bulldogs on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln. The game marks the third time the Spartans will take part in the Armed Forces Classic and the second time the team will play on the deck of a Nimitz-class carrier.
TOC Staff Picks: Rutgers vs. Michigan State

With an upset win over Illinois last week, Michigan State has put itself back in the conversation of bowl eligibility. Rutgers comes to town on Saturday looking to spoil that dream, but the Spartans enter as a near double-digit favorite. Our writers break down what to expect from MSU in this week’s contest.
