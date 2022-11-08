Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the win over Rutgers
Michigan State is just one win away from a second-straight bowl season appearance under head coach Mel Tucker after beating Rutgers by a final score of 27-21 in East Lansing on Saturday. It was a solid outing, and Michigan State has some late-season momentum after winning three of its last four games, with the lone loss to a top-five Michigan team in Ann Arbor.
theonlycolors.com
Indiana at Michigan State football set for Noon kickoff on Big Ten Network
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week 12 matchup against Indiana has been officially set. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and will start at Noon Eastern Time. The Indiana Hoosiers return to Spartan Stadium for the third time since the past four seasons as a result of COVID-19 and general scheduling adjustments made in 2020. IU is 1-1 in those prior matchups, falling 40-31 in 2019 but snapping a three-game losing streak in 2020 with a 24-0 shutout win. Prior to that 2020 victory, Indiana had not won in East Lansing since a 37-28 victory in 2001. Michigan State leads the all-time series 49-17-2.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State gets commitment from 2023 four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown
Michigan State has added to its 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received a verbal commitment from four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown on Sunday evening. Brown — who currently plays for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — unofficially visited Michigan State this past weekend and was present for MSU’s victory over Rutgers.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State women’s soccer holds on to defeat Milwaukee in first round of NCAA Tournament
The Michigan State women's soccer team took on Milwaukee at home for the the program’s first ever chance to host an NCAA Tournament game. It took two overtime periods, but the Spartans defeated the Panthers by a final score of 3-2 in an intense matchup. Michigan State came out...
theonlycolors.com
Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Michigan State returns home to Spartan Stadium for the first time in four weeks, welcoming the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to East Lansing. The last time the Spartans were in Spartan Stadium, MSU defeated Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime to snap a four-game losing streak. Since then, Michigan State has had a bye week and played back-to-back road games at Michigan and at Illinois.
theonlycolors.com
Photo Gallery: Michigan State vs. Gonzaga men’s basketball - Nov. 11, 2022
The Michigan State men’s basketball team fell just a basket away from a victory over the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday night in San Diego, California. However, the Armed Forces Classic provided an incredible setting for everyone involved as the game was played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier currently in service for the United State Navy.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State defeats Rutgers, 27-21
The Michigan State Spartans hosted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Spartan Stadium on Saturday and earned a 27-21 victory, despite being down several players due to suspensions and injuries. Michigan State improves to 5-5 overall this season, and 3-4 in Big Ten Conference play, as the Spartans keep hopes alive...
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State’s Tom Izzo says, “An unbelievable night, we just ran out of bodies”
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team led the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs for much of Friday’s Veterans Day matchup on the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Armed Forces Classic, but was unable to pull out the victory in the end. Despite the 64-63 loss, head coach Tom...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State men’s basketball falls 64-63 to Gonzaga in a classic on the carrier
The setting was incredible at the Armed Forces Classic. Two of college basketball's modern blue-bloods squared off on the deck of the USS Lincoln in San Diego Bay on Veterans Day. The two teams then proceeded to treat the military personnel and fans in attendance to a basketball game that few will ever forget.
theonlycolors.com
Rutgers vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the Military Appreciation Game. The Michigan State Athletic Department is doing a number of initiatives for the game to honor America’s veterans in honor of Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Michigan State...
theonlycolors.com
Men’s Basketball: Michigan State Spartans vs Gonzaga Game Thread
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to clash with the Gonzaga Bulldogs on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln. The game marks the third time the Spartans will take part in the Armed Forces Classic and the second time the team will play on the deck of a Nimitz-class carrier.
theonlycolors.com
TOC Staff Picks: Rutgers vs. Michigan State
With an upset win over Illinois last week, Michigan State has put itself back in the conversation of bowl eligibility. Rutgers comes to town on Saturday looking to spoil that dream, but the Spartans enter as a near double-digit favorite. Our writers break down what to expect from MSU in this week’s contest.
