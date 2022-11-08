The number of new reported flu cases nearly doubled week-over-week in South Carolina, continuing a rising trend of widespread infections in multiple counties. There were 6,101 flu cases reported in the state for the week of Oct. 30, the latest data from the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control shows. That’s nearly double the previous week of 3,524 reported cases. It’s also seven times greater than the 788 cases reported the week of Oct. 2, the earliest data available for the current flu season.

