Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by...
New SC flu cases surge nearly twice as high in a week. See which counties have it the worst
The number of new reported flu cases nearly doubled week-over-week in South Carolina, continuing a rising trend of widespread infections in multiple counties. There were 6,101 flu cases reported in the state for the week of Oct. 30, the latest data from the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control shows. That’s nearly double the previous week of 3,524 reported cases. It’s also seven times greater than the 788 cases reported the week of Oct. 2, the earliest data available for the current flu season.
Driver killed crashing into culvert by Midlands road, SC Highway Patrol says
A Midlands resident was killed in an early-morning car crash, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday. The single-vehicle collision happened at about 4:45 a.m. in Saluda County, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. A 1997 Honda sedan was driving north on Old Chappells Ferry Road when it crossed the...
