MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man entered an existing non-critical shooting scene on Maple Street, armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man after he pulled the gun out, aimed it in their direction and began firing. The man died at the scene.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO