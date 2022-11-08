Read full article on original website
Charges pending against 15-year-old driver after fatal crash in Ashland City
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 15-year-old following a fatal crash that occurred in Ashland City late Friday night.
Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison
A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked under crime scene tape and opened fire toward Metro police officers.
VIDEO: TBI investigating after Metro Police fatally shoot man who entered existing crime scene
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man entered an existing non-critical shooting scene on Maple Street, armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man after he pulled the gun out, aimed it in their direction and began firing. The man died at the scene.
One dead, one teenager injured after head-on crash in Cheatham County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead and a teenager was injured after a head-on crash in Ashland City. On Friday night, around 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Petway Road, 62-year-old Peggy Roberts, of Ashland City was driving north in a Nissan Rogue. A 15-year-old boy...
Carjacking suspect arrested after vehicle was spotted at Nashville motel
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody overnight Thursday after he was found with a carjacked vehicle.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
Cleanup efforts continued for several days following major crash in Arrington
Crews expect to remain on the scene of a crash site for the next several days following a major crash that occurred in Arrington.
Mt. Juliet police search for man who ran away from traffic stop
Police are on the hunt for a man who fled from a traffic stop on foot Friday.
Convicted felon facing multiple charges after home invasions, pursuit in Rutherford County
After being accused of assaulting two people inside their home and then leading Rutherford County authorities on a chase, a convicted felon was taken into custody Thursday.
Three men taken into custody by Nashville detectives following armed carjacking
Three young men were arrested Wednesday night after they reportedly bailed from a car that had been stolen from a Millwood Drive apartment complex during an armed carjacking on Friday.
Man arrested after 2 home invasions, speeding chase, punching officer in face
Convicted felon James David Warner, 52, was arrested after breaking into two homes, assaulting residents, leading deputies in a speeding chase and punching the off-duty officer who caught him.
Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified
An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified.
Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; animal tranquilizer drugs on the rise
There are two trends emerging from the latest suspected overdose death data from the Metro Public Health Department: a slight decrease in overdose deaths this year compared to the same period last year and an animal tranquilizer showing up in more Davidson County overdoses.
Woman charged with stabbing another woman in West Nashville
Metro police made an arrest in a West Nashville after a woman grabbed a large kitchen knife and began stabbing the victim.
Nashville Detectives Arrest Three Young Men and Recover Stolen Car
November 10, 2022 – Investigation by Violent Crimes Division detectives led to Wednesday night’s arrest of three young men after they bailed from a Honda Civic that had been taken in an armed carjacking Friday at an apartment complex on Millwood Drive. Detectives located the Honda parked at...
One dead, one charged in two-vehicle Antioch crash
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged following a fatal crash on 850 Richards Road early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles. One man was reported dead and another was injured. 21-year-old Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo is confirmed to be the one who...
Police identify driver of car involved in suspected hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department has identified the driver of a white Chrysler 300 that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians.
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
Cheatham County blood drive goes back to teens in deadly crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Cheatham County came to Pleasant View Baptist Church on Thursday to help four students recovering from a deadly car accident a month ago. One student, 17-year-old Landen Guye, died in the crash after being hit by a pickup truck. Metro Police said the driver of the truck is accused of shooting and killing another man minutes before the crash.
Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run
Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville.
