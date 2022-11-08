ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WKRN

Charges pending against 15-year-old driver after fatal crash in Ashland City

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 15-year-old following a fatal crash that occurred in Ashland City late Friday night. Charges pending against 15-year-old driver after …. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 15-year-old following a fatal crash that occurred in Ashland City...
ASHLAND CITY, TN
WKRN

Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison

A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked under crime scene tape and opened fire toward Metro police officers. Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved …. A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: TBI investigating after Metro Police fatally shoot man who entered existing crime scene

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man entered an existing non-critical shooting scene on Maple Street, armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man after he pulled the gun out, aimed it in their direction and began firing. The man died at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

One dead, one charged in two-vehicle Antioch crash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged following a fatal crash on 850 Richards Road early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. and involved two vehicles. One man was reported dead and another was injured. 21-year-old Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo is confirmed to be the one who...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Cheatham County blood drive goes back to teens in deadly crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Cheatham County came to Pleasant View Baptist Church on Thursday to help four students recovering from a deadly car accident a month ago. One student, 17-year-old Landen Guye, died in the crash after being hit by a pickup truck. Metro Police said the driver of the truck is accused of shooting and killing another man minutes before the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run

Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Police find car involved in Clarksville hit-and-run Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Clarksville. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel. Education commissioner: Teacher pay a priority. Education commissioner: Teacher...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

